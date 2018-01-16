Claim: Aboriginals Torched the Australian Landscape Because of Sea Level Rise

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Ship of Fools expedition leader Chris Turney shares more of his climate wisdom.
Australia’s coastal living is at risk from sea level rise, but it’s happened before
January 16, 2018 6.06am AEDT
With global sea levels expected to rise by up to a metre by 2100 we can learn much from archaeology about how people coped in the past with changes in sea level.
In a study published this week in Quaternary Science Reviews, we looked at how changes in sea level affected different parts of Australia and the impact on people living around the coast.
The study casts new light on how people adapt to rising sea levels of the scale projected to happen in our near future.
A shrinking landmass
With the onset of the massive inundation after the end of the last ice age people evacuated the coasts causing markedly increased population densities across Australia (from around 1 person for every 355 square km 20,000 years ago, to 1 person every 147 square km 10,000 years ago).
Rising sea levels had such a profound impact on societies that Aboriginal oral histories from around the length of the Australian coastline preserve details of coastal flooding and the migration of populations.
We argue that this squeezing of people into a landmass 22% smaller – into inland areas that were already occupied – required people to adopt new social, settlement and subsistence strategies. This may have been an important element in the development of the complex geographical and religious landscape that European explorers observed in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Following the stabilisation of the sea level after 8,000 years ago, we start to see the onset of intensive technological investment and manipulation of the landscape (such as fish traps and landscape burning).
We also see the formation of territories (evident by marking of place through rock art) that continues to propagate up until the present time. All signs of more people trying to survive in less space.
In today’s world with substantially higher population densities, managing the relocation of people inland and outside Australia, potentially across national boundaries, may provide to be one of the great social challenges of the 21st century.
The abstract of the study;
Sea-level change and demography during the last glacial termination and early Holocene across the Australian continent
Alan N. Williams, Sean Ulmc, Tom Sapienza, Stephen Lewise, Chris S.M. Turneya
Future changes in sea-level are projected to have significant environmental and social impacts, but we have limited understanding of comparable rates of change in the past. Using comprehensive palaeoenvironmental and archaeological datasets, we report the first quantitative model of the timing, spatial extent and pace of sea-level change in the Sahul region between 35-8 ka, and explore its effects on hunter-gatherer populations. Results show that the continental landmass (excluding New Guinea) increased to 9.80 million km2 during the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM), before a reduction of 2.12 million km2 (or ∼21.6%) to the early Holocene (8 ka). Almost 90% of this inundation occurs during and immediately following Meltwater Pulse (MWP) 1a between 14.6 and 8 ka. The location of coastlines changed on average by 139 km between the LGM and early Holocene, with some areas >300 km, and at a rate of up to 23.7 m per year (∼0.6 km land lost every 25-year generation). Spatially, inundation was highly variable, with greatest impacts across the northern half of Australia, while large parts of the east, south and west coastal margins were relatively unaffected. Hunter-gatherer populations remained low throughout (<30,000), but following MWP1a, increasing archaeological use of the landscape, comparable to a four-fold increase in populations, and indicative of large-scale migration away from inundated regions (notably the Bass Strait) are evident. Increasing population density resulting from MWP1a (from 1/655 km2 to 1/71 km2) may be implicated in the development of large and complex societies later in the Holocene. Our data support the hypothesis that late Pleistocene coastal populations were low, with use of coastal resources embedded in broad-ranging foraging strategies, and which would have been severely disrupted in some regions and at some time periods by sea-level change outpacing tolerances of mangals and other near-shore ecological communities.
Read more: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277379117305267
What can I say? Even in as talented a field as the study of Climate Science, Chris Turney is kindof special.
In 2013 Chris Turney demonstrated by example that if pack ice is closing in on your ship, you shouldn’t hang around.
In 2016, Chris Turney explained to us that Antarctic penguins are incapable of dealing with adverse ice conditions.
Now Turney has shown us that climate change and sea level rise created overcrowding which drove Australian Aboriginals to burn large tracts of their homeland.
One can only speculate what Turney’s next climate insight will be.
34 thoughts on “Claim: Aboriginals Torched the Australian Landscape Because of Sea Level Rise”
Money,Money, Money
“Sea levels are expected to rise by a meter by 2100”
In fact, they’re likely to rise by 2 or 3 centimeters. At which time the alarmists of the day will say “See? We were right, it went up, we were just a little bit off on the numbers!!!”
So population density increased 140% (355/147 km^2/person)due to a decrease in land area of 22%?
Yep, apparently over a period of 2 or more Millenia, as the world came out of an Ice Age.
But I’m sure a warming world had nothing to do with the population increase. After all, the Climate Faithful has told us that it is settled science that warmer is worse.
~¿~
I love the concept of “1 person every 147 square km” being called squeezed that is probably 3 days walk to your nearest neighbour. The reality was then as now the populations congregated around specific areas hence the term tribal living. The real spacing would be the distance between tribal communities :-)
Springs, streams and rivers.
Ship of Fools says it all.
Maybe we need a “Fleet of Fools?”
Let’s see, a 20% decrease in land mass over 10K years caused a 100%+ increase in population density.
The desperation of the AGW’ers is getting cosmic.
With the onset of the interglacial, sea levels rose about 120 m. link It makes a 1 m rise by 2100 pale by comparison.
There are many places where humans used to live which are now submerged. link Studying such places is obviously difficult.
Actually I was surprised he only went for a realistic maximum of 1m which is definitely in the ignore it range. I don’t know anywhere in Australia that a sea level rise of 1m would cause any serious problem that couldn’t be dealt with.
The newly crowded birds are the culprits who torched the landscape, and kept the tradition alive for 10ky by chirp of beak. –AGF
Can you imagine when those Raptors evolve to the point where they figure out how to use matches???
:)
If the “fire hawk” story is validated (and I expect it will be) then it very well may be that birds, who have existed and evolved millennia before humans, probably were the ones to demonstrate fire usage to the early humans. We probably learned as well from the birds how to break open the shells of clams, mussels and snails with stones.
He’s an idiot. There are many generations between these times. People live and expand as the land allows. The climate change at that time allowed more people per acre, not because they were squished. If the land resources allowed more there would be more, if not they would starve. Perhaps the people added land resources through technology, a better spear or dog breeding, or perhaps it rained more just because.
They were not deficient in technology , according to this report from an archaeological website:http://www.stonepages.com/news/archives/005731.html
11 November 2016
Australia holds earliest evidence of ground-edge axe technology
Earlier this year, a team of Australian researchers published new findings about a fragment of a ground-edge axe discovered in the Kimberly region of Australia. The flake had been excavated in the early 1990s but hadn’t been discovered among the rest of the excavated material until 2014.
Between 44,000 and 49,000 years old, it is the earliest evidence of ground-edge axe technology anywhere in the world, closely coinciding with the first arrival of modern humans on the continent, which archaeological evidence suggests occurred between 60,000 and 50,000 years ago. According to the research, the fragment represents the independent invention of this technology by the first Australians. The process involves grinding and abrading the stone – uncommon outside of the region until around 10,000 years ago, and unique within it.
To understand its significance we need to look at underlying assumptions about where and when human complexity developed and what form it took. ‘Human complexity’ generally refers to the range of behaviors that help define what it is to be “human” – for example the development of increasingly sophisticated tools and social structures.
Historically, archaeological evidence from Australia and most of Southeast Asia has not aligned well with conceptual models of the development of human complexity based almost exclusively on the archaeological records of Europe and Africa.
There is continued unease with the early stone artifact record from Australia, the simplicity of which is often still construed as evidence of a deficiency in early Australian cultures. The ground-edge axe flake discovered in the Kimberley region challenges these assumptions.
The fragment fits into a growing body of evidence including that of rock art in Sulawesi, Indonesia, and highly skilled deep-sea fishing off the coast of East Timor demonstrating that the first colonizers of Australia and Southeast Asia were developing expressions of human flexibility and creativity earlier than previously assumed. The archaeological evidence from this region also shows expressions of complex human behaviors that are unique for the time period.
Edited from Sapiens (13 September 2016)
“This squeezing of people”…took place over a 10,000 year period!! The horror!
Chris, darling, during that 10,000 years, the aboriginals were also squeezing out babies that in turn affected the population densities of their tribes. Technically speaking, one male and one female adult can “double” their population density in less than two years. Quadruple it in 4.
So, over a 10,000 year period, which one had more impact on “population density” rates? Water encroachment in specific, isolated regions, or the survival rate of children born in warmer climates with more diversity of DNA combinations??
Or the vastly increased vegetative productivity from increased CO2 levels, from 180ppm where plants barely had enough to survive, to 280ppm where they could thrive?
Quadruple in 6 years.
Hey, don’t try to argue facts with this Chris guy. He’s got Angry Birds (or something) on his side! Facts don’t matter, and 10,000 years is a mere blip on the clock face to him…
Oh, wait, he doesn’t use clocks. He’s got a phone that tells him everything… and access to an online dictionary for spelling and stuff like that.
Are these people grasping at straws or does it just seem that way to me?
I think we are way past that Sara.
Its like they are telling you that they have straws, and that those straws MUST be grasped at, but no one else can see any straws at all. And heaven help you if you ask to see the nebulous data that they insist PROVES that the straws are really there, clutched tightly in their chubby-baby, Earth saving fingers. They’ll sue your arse off for that!
It is where Climate Science has taken itself to the point of stupidity, now they are dragging in science and social fields they don’t even understand. Aboriginal people had tribes and territories the same as the American Indians. You name an area of Australia you can associate a traditional tribe of that area.
Sydney = Gadigal people
Melbourne = Kulin people made up of Wurundjeri, Boonwurrung, Taungurong, Dja Dja Wurrung
Perth = Wadjuk Noongar people
Any normal study on the impact of a shrinking landmass would look at the tribal level first and foremost. Not in the weird and whacky Climate Science you just make up stuff as you go.
Thank you, Aphan. It’s a relief to know that I no longer have to save the Earth. The They will do it for me. I can watch it on TV.
Oh, wait – I don’t have a TV.
Can anyone say, “Post hoc ergo propter hoc”?
Ed,
Now three times fast!
There are no pile dwelling in the Australian Continent?
All the education the world has to offer will not “make a silk purse of a sow’s ear”.
All the education the world has to offer will not make an idiot any MORE brilliant than he already is.
What really happened was the elimination of megafauna by invasive aborigines.
It is hard to believe that 1 person per 147 km² is crowding…..(for the US, that is one person every 56 square miles….a square area 7.5 miles on a side.)
The population density is a specious misleading value when spread over vast expanses of not-easily-inhabited land.
Yes, one could put the entire population of the US into west Texas, but what would they eat or drink. It’s essentially non-sustainable even with todays technological levels.
He just said a warming world supports a higher smarter population………
Fish traps leave behind rather compelling artifacts whose technological sophistication indicates obvious intent (to catch fish for sustenance).
What paleological evidence supports the theory of deliberate landscape burning? How can one delineate between intentional fire setting and accidental fires from merely looking at paleologic ash fields? That’s one heck of an arson investigation!
I am no expert, but I do not believe the Australian aboriginal culture practiced agriculture, the primary reason for clearing land. They probably practiced opportunistic scavenging behaviors near natural fires similar to the birds they were learning from.
More likely would be the congestion of peoples merely increased the accidental release of fires into the environment.
It seems Turney still hasn’t acquired the rudiments of wisdom.
The definitive explanation is in “The Biggest Estate on Earth” by Bill Gammage ISBN 9781743311325.
“Grass-forest associations varied by belts, clumps and clearings marked out a continent deliberately and usefully arranged. But people did not stop there. They integrated these associations into a brilliantly efficient land use system. They made templates.”
“People today think of what animals need. In 1788 people thought of what animals prefer.”
All over the planet, every day, people and families are moving to different climates; sometimes dramatically different. They usually adapt to the extreme climate change in a matter of weeks, even less if it is from colder to warmer. Why do we even entertain the idea that a 2 to 3 degree warming over 100 years is a problem?
To all you fear-mongers out there…don’t worry! We got this!