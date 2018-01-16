NASA Claim: Definitive Evidence of the Montreal Protocol’s Success on ‘Ozone Hole’ – but may be premature

From the “Montreal Protocol success is not weather, unless it is” department and NASA Goddard:
Using measurements from NASA’s Aura satellite, scientists studied chlorine within the Antarctic ozone hole over the last several years, watching as the amount slowly decreased. This is the first definitive evidence of the success of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, which was ratified in 1987.
The international treaty banned the use of chlorofluorocarbons and related compounds, which break down in the stratosphere and release chlorine molecules. This chlorine depletes the ozone layer and is responsible for creating the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica. The ozone hole fluctuates each year, reaching an annual maximum at the end of southern winter, usually in September. The hole has been trending smaller for the last few years, but as temperature has an effect on ozone-depletion, this was not definitive evidence of the Montreal Protocol’s efficacy.
Although scientists have been measuring levels of chlorine near the ground for decades, this study is the first time anyone accurately measured chlorine levels inside the ozone hole, confirming that the Montreal Protocol is doing its job.
Here is the Press release from January 4th, 2018:
Measurements show that the decline in chlorine, resulting from an international ban on chlorine-containing manmade chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), has resulted in about 20 percent less ozone depletion during the Antarctic winter than there was in 2005 — the first year that measurements of chlorine and ozone during the Antarctic winter were made by NASA’s Aura satellite.
“We see very clearly that chlorine from CFCs is going down in the ozone hole, and that less ozone depletion is occurring because of it,” said lead author Susan Strahan, an atmospheric scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
CFCs are long-lived chemical compounds that eventually rise into the stratosphere, where they are broken apart by the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation, releasing chlorine atoms that go on to destroy ozone molecules. Stratospheric ozone protects life on the planet by absorbing potentially harmful ultraviolet radiation that can cause skin cancer and cataracts, suppress immune systems and damage plant life.
Two years after the discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole in 1985, nations of the world signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, which regulated ozone-depleting compounds. Later amendments to the Montreal Protocol completely phased out production of CFCs.
Past studies have used statistical analyses of changes in the ozone hole’s size to argue that ozone depletion is decreasing. This study is the first to use measurements of the chemical composition inside the ozone hole to confirm that not only is ozone depletion decreasing, but that the decrease is caused by the decline in CFCs.
The study was published Jan. 4 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
The Antarctic ozone hole forms during September in the Southern Hemisphere’s winter as the returning sun’s rays catalyze ozone destruction cycles involving chlorine and bromine that come primarily from CFCs. To determine how ozone and other chemicals have changed year to year, scientists used data from the Microwave Limb Sounder (MLS) aboard the Aura satellite, which has been making measurements continuously around the globe since mid-2004. While many satellite instruments require sunlight to measure atmospheric trace gases, MLS measures microwave emissions and, as a result, can measure trace gases over Antarctica during the key time of year: the dark southern winter, when the stratospheric weather is quiet and temperatures are low and stable.
The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016. “During this period, Antarctic temperatures are always very low, so the rate of ozone destruction depends mostly on how much chlorine there is,” Strahan said. “This is when we want to measure ozone loss.”
They found that ozone loss is decreasing, but they needed to know whether a decrease in CFCs was responsible. When ozone destruction is ongoing, chlorine is found in many molecular forms, most of which are not measured. But after chlorine has destroyed nearly all the available ozone, it reacts instead with methane to form hydrochloric acid, a gas measured by MLS. “By around mid-October, all the chlorine compounds are conveniently converted into one gas, so by measuring hydrochloric acid we have a good measurement of the total chlorine,” Strahan said.
Nitrous oxide is a long-lived gas that behaves just like CFCs in much of the stratosphere. The CFCs are declining at the surface but nitrous oxide is not. If CFCs in the stratosphere are decreasing, then over time, less chlorine should be measured for a given value of nitrous oxide. By comparing MLS measurements of hydrochloric acid and nitrous oxide each year, they determined that the total chlorine levels were declining on average by about 0.8 percent annually.
The 20 percent decrease in ozone depletion during the winter months from 2005 to 2016 as determined from MLS ozone measurements was expected. “This is very close to what our model predicts we should see for this amount of chlorine decline,” Strahan said. “This gives us confidence that the decrease in ozone depletion through mid-September shown by MLS data is due to declining levels of chlorine coming from CFCs. But we’re not yet seeing a clear decrease in the size of the ozone hole because that’s controlled mainly by temperature after mid-September, which varies a lot from year to year.”
Looking forward, the Antarctic ozone hole should continue to recover gradually as CFCs leave the atmosphere, but complete recovery will take decades. “CFCs have lifetimes from 50 to 100 years, so they linger in the atmosphere for a very long time,” said Anne Douglass, a fellow atmospheric scientist at Goddard and the study’s co-author. “As far as the ozone hole being gone, we’re looking at 2060 or 2080. And even then there might still be a small hole.”
To read the study, visit: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2017GL074830/abstract
However, just a couple of months ago, NASA claimed the most recent shrinkage of the Antarctic Ozone Hole was due to a warm winter, not the Montreal protocol. Next year, I wonder what they’ll say if the hole is bigger than 2017. They wrote then:
NASA and NOAA scientists work together to study the ozone layer, monitoring the hole over Antarctica as it fluctuates with the seasons.
This year, the ozone hole’s annual maximum set a record — the smallest it’s been since 1988.
The hole in the ozone layer is caused each year as ozone molecules react with chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in the atmosphere. The reactions occur at cold temperatures, so the hole reaches a maximum size each year at the end of southern winter, and then heals during the warmer summer months.
Although CFCs have been banned since 1987 under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, the compounds decay very slowly, and still remain in the atmosphere. This year, the small ozone hole was mostly caused by warmer temperatures, which slowed down the reactions between ozone and CFCs.
NASA also claims the ozone hole will be gone by 2040, we’ll see then if this was just a natural feature all along, or if CFC reduction really did have an impact:
Big Ozone Holes Headed For Extinction By 2040
The next three decades will see an end of the era of big ozone holes. In a new study, scientists from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center say that the ozone hole will be consistently smaller than 8 million square miles by the year 2040.
Ozone-depleting chemicals in the atmosphere cause an ozone hole to form over Antarctica during the winter months in the Southern Hemisphere. Since the Montreal Protocol agreement in 1987, emissions have been regulated and chemical levels have been declining. However, the ozone hole has still remained bigger than 8 million square miles since the early 1990s, with exact sizes varying from year to year.
The size of the ozone hole varies due to both temperature and levels of ozone-depleting chemicals in the atmosphere. In order to get a more accurate picture of the future size of the ozone hole, scientists used NASA’s AURA satellite to determine how much the levels of these chemicals in the atmosphere varied each year. With this new knowledge, scientists can confidently say that the ozone hole will be consistently smaller than 8 million square miles by the year 2040. Scientists will continue to use satellites to monitor the recovery of the ozone hole and they hope to see its full recovery before the end of the century.
Research: Inorganic chlorine variability in the Antarctic vortex and implications for ozone recovery.
Journal: Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, December 18, 2014.
Link to paper: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2014JD022295/abstract.
I keep harping on about it, but if most CFCs are produced in the Northern hemisphere, why isn’t there a bigger hole in the north pole? And don’t harp on about some special cloud that only appears in the south pole.
Dsystem — try this for answers to “Why has an “ozone hole” appeared over Antarctica when ozonedepleting substances are present throughout the stratosphere?”
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/csd/assessments/ozone/2010/twentyquestions/Q10.pdf
this answers your question
http://www.abc.net.au/science/articles/2009/06/03/2588286.htm
Dsystem- Usually the Arctic isn’t as cold as the
Antarctic, and thus, doesn’t get an ozone “hole” (it’s
not really a hole but just a thinning. Hole is used
because it sounds a lot scarier- we’re all gonna die!)
IIRC, when the temperature gets down to -105°F in late
winter, the returning sun’s rays catalyze ozone
destruction using chlorine and bromine.
There was an ozone “hole” over the Arctic in 2012 that
peaked in March, six months from when the Antarctic
ozone “hole” peaks. That winter, the Arctic was greedy
& didn’t share it’s cold air with the rest of the NH
via the “dreaded” vortex & it stayed very cold there. We
had a very warm winter here in the States.
The Arctic’s First Ozone Hole | NOAA Climate.gov
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/arctic%E2%80%99s-first-ozone-
hole
People have also looked for an ozone “hole” over the
Alps, but again, it isn’t cold enough there.
OOPS- The year the Arctic had an ozone “hole” was
2011, not 2012. We also had a warm winter here in
the States that year.
If you google “arctic ozone hole 2011”, there is a lot
of information on the 2011 Arctic ozone “hole”.
OOPS again- The actual temperature below which
the sun’s rays begin to catalyze ozone destruction
using chlorine and bromine.is -109°F (-78°C)-
http://www.theozonehole.com/ozonedestruction.htm
Exactly. This is prima facie indication we are talking a natural phenomenon: the cold air having a more important contribution in destroying ozone, it being continuously produced through UV radiation and having a lifetime of weeks (?)
Even in the ’50s several measurements did found signs of an ‘ozone hole’ in Antarctica.
” By comparing MLS measurements of hydrochloric acid and nitrous oxide each year, they determined that the total chlorine levels were declining on average by about 0.8 percent annually.”
May be well within natural variations very much depending on the time frame. Unfortunately as a cynic I would think they drew conclusions from a too short time frame….
Btw, I wonder how much does the ozone production through UV vary over the years?
“Next year, I wonder what they’ll say if the hole is bigger than 2017”
We know that when x reduces, causes a fall y.
Why, I just said it did. Surely i need say no more, look at my credentials.
Is there an ozone hole over Syria?
I wonder how much chlorine is liberated from the ocean into the upper atmoshere during a cyclone or a water spout?
They are desperate to conclude that the variations in the ozone hole are anthropogenic rather than naturally induced by solar variability so I find this paper suspect.
Until they have a good understanding of ALL the multiple reactions that affect the ozone creation / destruction balance they cannot possibly justify their conclusion.
So, if they discovered it 1985, how do they know it wasnt there before and has to be man made?
Justify January 16, 2018 at 5:15 am
So, if they discovered it 1985, how do they know it wasnt there before and has to be man made?
Because they had been measuring it since 1957, the significant drop didn’t start until the late 70s.
Can someone help me out? I thought CFC’s were irreversibly dissociated in the stratosphere to chlorine atoms by short-wave UV. How can they be long-lived?
Graemethecat January 16, 2018 at 5:28 am
Can someone help me out? I thought CFC’s were irreversibly dissociated in the stratosphere to chlorine atoms by short-wave UV. How can they be long-lived?
The rate of photodissociation is very slow therefore the CFCs are long-lived, also it will only be dissociated when it is in the stratosphere and a large proportion of it is still in the troposphere.
Why do these type articles almost always fail to mention that O3 is created by UV light. It is an unstable molecule that needs to constantly created to maintain a certain level. One would therefore expect that O3 would be significantly less during periods of winter darkness over Antarctica.
Tom in Florida January 16, 2018 at 5:30 am
Why do these type articles almost always fail to mention that O3 is created by UV light. It is an unstable molecule that needs to constantly created to maintain a certain level. One would therefore expect that O3 would be significantly less during periods of winter darkness over Antarctica.
And respondents like you always forget to mention that the destruction of O3 is caused by UV light, which is why it doesn’t significantly decrease during the winter. The decrease of O3 and creation of the ‘hole’ takes place in spring after the return of sunlight (end of August).
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/dv/spo_oz/spototal.html
Thanks for the link but I really wasn’t getting into the entire process, just wondering why the basics of O3 formation is often ignored.
Oddly…
When I look at the video, I’m struck by the fact that the ozone hole does not appear to have shrunken much at all. The first vid. Looks about the same, looks about the same purple color. Maybe these researchers are seeing blips on curves. I also see that the depth of the “ozone hole” is still far greater than before 1987 (or at least at 1987, the first satellite recording).
Maybe I’m blind. Blinkered.
GoatGuy
Dsystem… “I keep harpingon about it…”
I remember in Chemistry class being taught that Ozone (O3) was formed in the upper atmosphere by Cosmic Rays or Alpha Particles from the Sun, bumping into Oxygen molecules (O2) according to the equation 3O2⇋ 2O3, a reversible reaction.
Reactive and unstable, Ozone decays pretty soon, back into O2 or an oxide of Nitrogen (NOx), there being plenty of Nitrogen around up there.
So imagine my surprise when I learned that in America Ozone is believed to come from automobile exhaust pipes in places like Los Angeles.
When, in the ‘80s a sharp eyed New York Times reporter first spotted the ‘Ozone Hole’ lurking over Patagonia in late October, I was curious. When, every year thereafter, the ‘Ozone Hole’ re- appeared at the same time and place as reported in the NYT, I became suspicious.
Now it was common knowledge among my classmates that our schoolmasters were Neanderthals, nevertheless to avoid being caned we paid attention, A.D.D. having not yet been invented.
We also knew from paying attention that the Antarctic, being a continent was 30o C or more colder than the Arctic which is an ocean.
With no sunlight for six months there are no ‘Cosmic Rays’ to generate fresh ozone over Antarctica. In addition the cold dense polar air mass descends over the South Pole and heads North in every direction creating the hurricane force katabatic winds. The Earth’s rotation or Coriolis effect , take your pick, gives the Northbound wind an Easterly kick and voila! the South Polar vortex is born, giving rise to the roaring forties, or screaming fifties depending how far south you go. All of this sucks more of the remaining ozone out of the upper atmosphere.
When, in September, spring in the antipodes, the Sun pops its smiling face over the horizon to warm things up again, relatively speaking, the polar vortex weakens and the ozone depleted winter air mass spirals Northward to show up in Patagonia on cue for the annual October/November Ozone hole spotting!
To panic about the “ozone hole” in the ozone layer, our shield against cancer causing UV radiation, seems strange given that UV radiation by creating the Ozone layer is absorbed in the process.
The energy needed to create the highly reactive Ozone molecule from the standard O2 Oxygen molecule reduces the high energy UV to a lower energy state with a corresponding longer and less harmful wavelength according to the formula E= H/λ, where E is ‘Energy’, λ (lamda) is wavelength, and H is Plank’s constant.
Clearly our knowledge, or should I say access to information, has expanded exponentially since my chemistry class, alas not so our understanding which appears to be contracting… at least collectively!
Cheers
Bahamamike
They will have to find a way to prevent bromine from emerging from the ocean if they want to completely eliminate the ozone hole. Also, the will have to block all in-coming galactic cosmic rays.
The ozone hole causes a vast heat loss from the Earth to space. If they are successful at “closing it” the temperature of the planet will rise significantly. When that happens, it will of course be blamed on AG CO2.
The important metric is not chlorine, it is the intensity of UVA and UVB rays, which I don’t believe has varied significantly over the last several decades.
Has anyone ever seen a correlation between solar UV output and Antarctic ozone concentrations? I can’t recall ever seeing anyone attempt to construct one.
Seems to me that, given the solar UV output varies much more than other areas of the spectrum, the Antarctic ozone concentrations would fall during times of low solar UV output, albeit a lagged correlation. Obviously, the converse may also be true unless other factors dominate.
Not sure how you extrapolate rate of change of something by using the “First Ever” measurement data? Perhaps I got bored too soon and missed something?
So, do we believe NASA that the cause is the efforts of the Montreal Protocol or do we believe NASA that the cause is warmer weather?
Or, do we believe NASA simply doesn’t know but feels compelled to say something because, you know, “climate change”?