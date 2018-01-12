NPR: Spreading the Climate Change Message To Montana Barley Farmers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Some of Montana’s dry field barley farmers had a bad year.
Montana Barley Fields Become Front Line For Climate Change And Beer
January 11, 20188:00 AM ET
JACKSON MITCHELL
A bumper sticker spotted in Montana reads, “No barley, no beer.” It’s a reminder that Montana’s barley farmers are struggling. Barley is an unforgiving crop that needs a precise recipe of water and sunshine to thrive — too much of either will cause it to wither and die. And amid a changing climate and unpredictable seasons, that’s exactly what’s happening.
Food and climate reporter Ari LeVaux (@AriLeVaux) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about his recent article on the issue, reported in collaboration with The Weather Channel and the Food & Environment Reporting Network.
…
On visiting Montana barley fields during a flash drought
“In this case, [the fields] were dried up about two months early. That particular field had a dry-farmed crop of barley. We had to make a distinction in Montana between irrigated barley, in which the grower can turn the water on when necessary, and dry-farmed, in which the crop is planted and then hopefully harvested at the end of the season, but not much is done in between. So that dead field was a dry-farmed field that dried up in the flash drought of 2017. May and June were nice and wet, and all of a sudden the water stopped and the heat set in, and just did not relent, and by the time I made it out there, this was about three weeks into the flash drought and the barley was starting to die.”
…
On how the farmers talk — and don’t talk — about climate change
“It’s still a taboo subject in red-state America. Nobody wants to use it, even though they see it happening all around them. So they come up with different ways of talking about what’s happening around them, like, ‘The weather sure is different,’ or ‘unseasonable,’ or ‘Mother Nature is really effing with us.’ Maybe you could say, ‘Well, the climate’s kinda changing a little bit.’ But you couldn’t say ‘climate change.’ ”
On farmers discussing climate change in private
“Especially the younger farmers. As for why they don’t actually talk about it with each other, it’s an interesting question.”
…
Read more: https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2018/01/11/577050474/montana-barley-fields-become-front-line-for-climate-change-and-beer
The original article referenced in the interview was posted in December;
Climate change threatens Montana’s barley farmers – and possibly your beer
Warmer and more unpredictable weather has made it ever more challenging to grow malt barley, a crop that must meet exacting standards before it can be brewed into beer.
By Ari LeVaux, December 13, 2017
The heat last summer in Montana was brutal and unprecedented. Dry winds fanned wildfires across one million acres, ravaging grasslands in the eastern part of the state and scorching the timbered mountains west of the continental divide. In the tiny town of Power, which sits in the foothills of the Rockies, smack in the middle of the state’s grain belt, the smoke wasn’t as bad as elsewhere. But the relentless heat and lack of rain posed a serious threat to the area. This “flash drought,” as it became known, was devastating the crop that has driven the local economy for three generations: malt barley.
…
Read more: https://thefern.org/2017/12/climate-change-threatens-montanas-barley-farmers-possibly-beer/
People in distress are sometimes more receptive to false narratives.
The Flathead Indian Irrigation Project was established in 1908 to help farmers through bad years. Parts of Montana are currently suffering a severe drought, but droughts in Montana are not a new phenomenon.
A better irrigation network and greater reservoir capacity, to reduce dependency on the vagaries of the weather, would help barley farmers a lot more than the usual climate remedies. Wind turbines and solar panels would not help direct more rain to the fields of dryland farmers suffering through a drought.
26 thoughts on “NPR: Spreading the Climate Change Message To Montana Barley Farmers”
It’s Global Warming (or CAGW), not Climate Change.
Canada has a lot of Fresh Water. It’s time we developed this resource on a continental level.
No Beer 🍺 would also be the end of the world as we know it. Water plus CO2 plus fertilizer makes for perpetual beer. All in favor….
One small river near where I live that flows on average of 300 m3/s would supply every human on the planet 🌍 with daily drinking water for eternity. Ok, I know getting to them may be an issue, but this notion that the world is short on fresh water is total bogus. What is wrong is leftist Marxists controlling who has access to fresh water, and development of infrastructure to deliver water.
It’s the same idea of limiting energy usage and fabricating some story how using energy and creating CO2 is destroying the climate. Not much different really from ancient times when High Priests invoked this or that weather god to be responsible for good or bad weather/climate.
What’s really funny is that very little barley or hops go into a lot of popular beers. Touring a Budweiser brewery is quite educational; the tour guide brags about how they now use rice and corn instead of that old-fashioned barley. No wonder craft breweries are popping up like mushrooms after a rain….
PMK
Hi PMK …
You are so correct about craft houses. Seems there is a new craft brewery in the news daily. Recently read a funny poster about craft beers…went something like, “All this attention to craft beers has made my drinking problem into an acceptable hobby.” ☺
Adjuncts (sources of carbs other than barley such as wheat, rice, corn) are very important in global brewing industries and have been used for decades (centuries), but barley remains the main ingredient in most beers today…not all. I don’t drink, but pretty sure I am correct.
Clive
But it is the farmers who have got it right. They do believe in climate change – and always did. They just call it weather – as all sensible human beings did for 100,000 years. Why use a newfangled concept or expression when the English language already has an excellent description of the phenomenon?
Why a newfangled concept or expression – because if you do that, you can make it seem that you are inventing something new, and if its new and you can claim you solved it, you are a hero (in your own eyes). Humility is not a concept available to the ‘new’ scientists.
So there’s this area that frequently gets sufficiently dry that some farmers have previously installed very expensive irrigation system so they can reliably get crops. One farmer, who had not installed an expensive watering system, had a crop die because it got too dry. This is a story because…?
“It’s still a taboo subject in red-state America.”…and they pretend to wonder why people have had it with all of them……divide and conquer I guess
The dust bowl years of the 1930’s left many, many farming families walking off the land. Unsure whether states as far west as Montana were affected
Historical Maps of the Palmer Drought Index
http://drought.unl.edu/Planning/Monitoring/HistoricalPDSIMaps.aspx
Since the turn of this decade I have planted hardy and completely ignored plants that are adapted to a Mediterranean climate. Had I done the latter I would be tending bare soil by now as the new normals of drought we were told by university experts in 2011-12 immediately turned to flood, just as the Texas and California perma droughts inevitably turned to flood. Let them out their personal, not government, money where their wet mouths are and set up an agri business based on their message and watch bankruptcy follow as flies follow excrement.
I’ve lived in farm country my whole life and have many friends, relatives and acquaintances who farm. None of them ever seem to be happy with the weather. Too wet to get in the fields in the spring. No rain once the seed is in to germinate. Too wet, too dry, too cool, too hot during the summer. Too wet in the fall to dry the corn low enough. It always seems to rain the day after the hay is cut. Yet every fall it seems the fields are full of tall strong corn, soy beans look great and traffic on the town and county roads is slowed by tractors pulling large wagon loads to local coops. Then you can hear farmers talking about yields and complaining about the low prices because of the dang surplus.
I’m not disparaging farmers. It’s a tough business with big capital investments, generally lots of debt and substantial risks – including unfavorable weather. But a good year or two can be very profitable and make up for the few really bad ones. Oh, and higher CO2 concentrations are also good for farming.
“Flash drought.”
Wow. It takes a special kind of stupid to think up that term to associate with a changing climate.
And When have farmers ever not talked about the weather? I can remember my Granddad would start every morning listening to the weather report, first thing. It was his most important piece of info everyday to know what he needed to anticipate out in the fields that day. Farmers obsess on the weather. The climate hucksters are just now figuring this out.
Hey NPR and Robin Young, it’s called weather. What a bunch of maroons pushing an agenda.
If it doesn’t rain tomorrow, here in the Great NorthWet, it will be a flash drought. Two days in a row and we’ll experience extreme reductions in ‘squishy’ lawn walking.
Yes, “flash drought” is utter nonsense. It is a term that appears to have been coined about 5 yrs ago. There’s a special kind of stupid who buys into such semantics.
It was a drought bomb! A super drought! And was totally unprecedented except in the past.
‘Flash drought’, huh? I grew up in the cornbelt. Never heard of such a thing. Words fail me when I run into this kind of twaddle.
Flash drought, my fat Aunt Harriet! There is no such thing. Just ’cause those dweebs in labs made it up, that don’t mean it’s real.
Seems to me that city slickers are unable to function adequately in the real world. I’m waiting for them to stampeded to the nearest underground shelter to escape The Doom Which Looms.
Dry spells have never happened to dry land farmers before? Never?
Perhaps is it taboo to be honest about natural droughts, when you have a preconceived narrative and agenda?
This story is based on either complete ignorance or deliberate lies, or probably both:
Historical Maps of the Palmer Drought Index
Click on a map or the text link above it to view it full-sized. Graphs of the Palmer Drought Index by river basin showing the percent of area in drought between 1895-2004 is also available.
http://drought.unl.edu/Planning/Monitoring/HistoricalPDSIMaps.aspx
Drought or as our Scottish neighbor called it, drouth rhymes with truth, a commodity in short supply over at NPR. The summer of 2017 was dry but nothing like the summer of 1961. That summer the cracks in the ground were so deep the old-timers swore that if you held your nose real close to em you could smell Chinese food cooking.
Most agricultural commodities are in massive surplus. Must be because of climate change.
It’s not just water that leftist Marxists like to control for anyone that they can get in their power. The essence of leftist Marxism is to control the majority of the people on Earth, in a way that makes Sharia Law look lightweight. Global Warming – CAGW -Climate Change is their atomic weapon.
The most hilarious part of the article is where they flame climate change has driven barley production out of the midwest to the west of the rockies. This was shocking news to a Missourian who sees barley every time he travels through kansas.
I think they’re scrambling desperately for even a pittance of control. They forget that this isn’t the 1920s or 1930s or whatever and people are not as uninformed or uneducated as they think we are – or as gullible.
please correct my previous comment, replace flame with claim