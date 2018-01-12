Oh gosh, this is going to cause some heads to explode

People send me stuff….sometimes it’s hate mail, sometimes it’s requests for research, sometimes it’s silly science. I didn’t expect this one.

Today I got this notice in the email.

Name: Anuj Agarwal

Email: xxxxxxx

Message: Hi Watts Up With That Team,

My name is Anuj Agarwal. I’m Founder of Feedspot.

I would like to personally congratulate you as your blog Watts Up With That has been selected by our panelist as one of the Top 100 Weather Blogs on the web.

https://blog.feedspot.com/weather_blogs/

I personally give you a high-five and want to thank you for your contribution to this world. This is the most comprehensive list of Top 100 Weather Blogs on the internet and I’m honored to have you as part of this!

Also, you have the honor of displaying the badge on your blog.

Best,
Anuj

So I thought, no big deal. I’m already in their list of top 100 science blogs, at #42, as seen on our right sidebar.

Then I saw these new ranks:

Congratulations to Dr. Roy Spencer for being #2. I’m shocked really, especially with REDDIT as competition.

Some other notable ranks:

  • Met Service/Met Office 7 and 8 respectively
  • AGU Atmospheric sciences, 10
  • Cliff Mass #11 (he should be #4 IMHO)
  • BoM #12
  • NASA #14
  • Penn State #23
  • Judith Curry #28 (she should be #3 IMHO)
  • RealClimate #30
  • Royal Meteorological Society #34

Now, watch the screaming begin. I’m going to have a beer.

24 thoughts on “Oh gosh, this is going to cause some heads to explode

  6. Anthony ==> #1 — Weather Blog……

    It has taken a lot of perseverance on your part to see this thing through — but if nothing else, the Climate Alarm Team is not fooling itself — it knows who their real opposition is: WUWT.

    I’ll buy ya that beer (and I’;m a tee-totaller!)

    Reply

  7. Celebrate with a beer on me too. This is great news and I cannot disagree with your other selections for #2 to #4 either.

    Reply

  10. Congrats Anthony! Well deserved. To think it all started with a change of paint!

    But… I thought weather and climate were two distinct things, except hot weather of course.

    Reply

  11. Well done Anthony, Top again & I agree with your other selections as runners up.
    I shall celebrate with a glass of cider, then off to bed.

    Reply

  16. You shouldn’t be surprised and thoroughly deserve your outstanding place. Well done and please keep up the good work!

    Reply

  19. “I personally give you a high-five and want to thank you for your contribution to this world’
    I second that. Congratulations

    Reply

