Oh gosh, this is going to cause some heads to explode

People send me stuff….sometimes it’s hate mail, sometimes it’s requests for research, sometimes it’s silly science. I didn’t expect this one.

Today I got this notice in the email.

Name: Anuj Agarwal

Message: Hi Watts Up With That Team,

My name is Anuj Agarwal. I’m Founder of Feedspot.

I would like to personally congratulate you as your blog Watts Up With That has been selected by our panelist as one of the Top 100 Weather Blogs on the web.

https://blog.feedspot.com/weather_blogs/

I personally give you a high-five and want to thank you for your contribution to this world. This is the most comprehensive list of Top 100 Weather Blogs on the internet and I’m honored to have you as part of this!

Also, you have the honor of displaying the badge on your blog.

Best,

Anuj

So I thought, no big deal. I’m already in their list of top 100 science blogs, at #42, as seen on our right sidebar.

Then I saw these new ranks:

Congratulations to Dr. Roy Spencer for being #2. I’m shocked really, especially with REDDIT as competition.

Some other notable ranks:

Met Service/Met Office 7 and 8 respectively

AGU Atmospheric sciences, 10

Cliff Mass #11 (he should be #4 IMHO)

BoM #12

NASA #14

Penn State #23

Judith Curry #28 (she should be #3 IMHO)

RealClimate #30

Royal Meteorological Society #34

Now, watch the screaming begin. I’m going to have a beer.

