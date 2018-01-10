Extinction and global warming 250 million years ago

From the UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL
Life on land and tropical overheating 250 million years ago
One of the key effects of the end-Permian mass extinction, 252 million years ago, was rapid heating of tropical waters and atmospheres.
How this affected life on land has been uncertain until now.
In a new study published today, Dr Massimo Bernardi and Professor Mike Benton from the School of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol show how early reptiles were expelled from the tropics.
Geologists had already shown that ocean temperatures rose by 10-15 degrees centigrade as a result of global warming triggered by massive volcanic eruption.
The huge volcanoes erupting in Siberia belched thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, setting off a chain reaction that involved global warming, acid rain, and loss of oxygen from the sea bed.
Together, these environmental crises led to the death of 95 percent of species.
Ten main lines of reptiles survived the crisis and re-populated the Earth in the subsequent Early Triassic time. However, they avoided the tropics, as did fishes and other animals in the oceans. The tropical clear-out was understood to have lasted several million years, but the new work shows that is not the case.
Dr Bernardi, the lead author, now Curator for Palaeontology at MUSE Science Museum in Trento, northern Italy, said: “We thought of using all available data to make our study as comprehensive as possible.
“Up to now, people used only the skeletons of the early reptiles from before and after the crisis, but these are found only in Russia and South Africa, so it is impossible to document any latitudinal shifts.
“We had been building a huge database integrating both skeletal and footprint data, and this allowed to fill a lot of the gaps, over Europe and North America for example.”
Co-author, Professor Benton, added: “Our analyses show that the land reptiles moved north by 10 or 15 degrees to escape the tropical heat.
“The footprint and skeleton data agree in this, but we had to consider how the geographic distributions of fossils matched available land masses and the availability of rock. After all kinds of checking for possible errors, we are clear this is a real effect.”
As the turmoil in the Early Triassic settled down, reptiles moved back to the tropics, but also maintained their temperate faunas. The turmoil then had a stimulating effect, and many new groups came on the scene, including the first dinosaurs.
Dr Bernardi said: “This was an important time in the history of life. It marks the end of ancient kinds of animals in the oceans and on land, and the beginning of the modern-style faunas we see today.
“What we have done is to try to dig deeper into our understanding of the exact consequences of rapid global warming during a well-documented historical event. This might be helpful in understanding what might happen in the future as we undergo more global warming today.”
18 thoughts on “Extinction and global warming 250 million years ago”
Ancient reptiles were ectotherms. Wow. That will surely rock the very foundations of settled science not.
“study published today, Dr Massimo Bernardi and Professor Mike Benton from the School of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol show” that you can still extrapolate a huge amount of conjecture from the smallest amount of scientific evidence.
Cold extermination: One of greatest mass extinctions was due to an ice age and not to Earth’s warming
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170306091927.htm
Ah, yes, it must have been the high levels of CO2 that caused catastrophic Global Warming. It could not possibly be that the greatly elevated temperature caused the big amounts of CO2 coming out of the oceans. Why so? Well, there is absolutely no funding available for the latter idea, so we will run with the former…all the way to the Bank..
Thousands? Just thousands? Per second?
It’s climate science you don’t have to specify actual data units and then you can’t get it wrong it is thousands of tonnes in some arbitrary time frame that makes the number right. You also don’t need measurements of global warming, acid rain or loss of oxygen from the sea bed you just make it statement it happens and away you go.
Perhaps we should have a volcano tax. The bigger the volcano the bigger tax.
Already have in NZ – well maybe1
It could boost Iceland’s economy.
I thought volcanoes caused global cooling due to dust eruptions
Deccan Traps: Wikipedia.
“The release of volcanic gases, particularly sulphur dioxide, during the formation of the traps contributed to climate change. Data points to an average drop in temperature of 2 °C in this period.[6]
Because of its magnitude, scientists formerly speculated that the gases released during the formation of the Deccan Traps played a role in the Cretaceous–Paleogene (K–Pg) extinction event (also known as the Cretaceous–Tertiary extinction).[7] It was theorized that sudden cooling due to sulfurous volcanic gases released by the formation of the traps and localised gas concentrations may have contributed significantly to the K–Pg, as well as other mass extinctions.[8] However, the current consensus among the scientific community is that the extinction was triggered by the Chicxulub impact event in North America (which would have produced a sunlight-blocking dust cloud that killed much of the plant life and reduced global temperature, called an impact winter).[9]
Work published in 2014 by geologist Gerta Keller and others on the timing of the Deccan volcanism suggests the extinction may have been caused by both the volcanism and the impact event.[10][11] This was followed by a similar study in 2015.[12][13]”
Another example of twisting the facts to suit the fashionable theories of the day.
The problem is that 252 mya was when the extinctions ended. the rate of extinctions started to seriously exceed the rate of new species evolution some 15 my before that. The Siberian traps volcanoes have been accurately dated at 252 mya so could not have contributed to the extinctions before that.
252 mya is the turning point where the rate new species evolution equals the rate of extinctions. After that tie new species evolve faster than extinctions occur.
The increase in rate of extinctions coincides better with the decline in oxygen that happened after the ice age ended at 275 mya.
My bet is that when the ice age ended, melting ice exposed iron in rock that used up the oxygen causing a decline from 35% to 15%. at the time CO2 concentration (300 ppm) was not high enough for photosynthesis to replace the oxygen being consumed. The oceans became anoxic and this was followed by increase in sulfur compounds producing H2S- very toxic.
There were a couple of incidents of sudden global heating in the planets past. And there is a lot of discussion on how that could have happened. Most of that is completely ignoring the sun!
The sun is very hot (no shit!). But it is much hotter right underneath its surface. The surface is the place where it loses its energy, giving it a cool skin if you will. Only 10.000km beneath its surface the sun has like 100.000K, at least that is what we believe.
So if we took away the cold skin, just for an instant, we’d get all fried. Remember the Boltzmann law. Just a modestly tiny spot on the sun with a surface temperature of 100.000K would be enough to end all life on earth.
So we must hope there will never by major turbulence in the suns photosphere. And why should there even be? Well, what if and object fell into the sun??? A small meteor will likely not matter, but anything reasonably big, would definitely cause major turbulence and leave hot spot on the sun. That is all it takes.
You may want to rethink you whole science on the sun, the surface is around 6000K, the core is 15 million degrees K and the atmospheric corona runs at a couple of million degrees K. All have reasons perhaps you may care to do some reading
So what is heating the surface of the sun ? The core or the corona ?
Or in this case what is cooling the surface ?
Are we not told that everything radiates?
What is stopping radiation from the inner parts of the sun?
What is the precise mechanism preventing photons radiating from gases/plasma below the surface finding their way to the surface and beyond?
Does anyone really understand the workings of the sun?
Can the higher temperature not have been provoked by a heavier atmosphere ? Many suggest that flying dinosaurs would be unable to fly in today’s less dense atmosphere. So the closer you move to the poles the lower would become atmospheric pressure. And how would the rotation speed of earth be influenced by this denser atmosphere ?
The big temperature rise in the Permian peaked at about 265 million years ago, when few extinctions were happening. Temperatures were about 10C higher than today.
At 251.4 million years ago, during the extinctions, temperatures had declined to only a few degrees higher than today. Climate scientists don’t know these numbers of course because they are relying on myths created by others long ago.
Let’s also think of the land geography at the time. One big continent, centred at the equator. Sea level is lower than today due to this alignment and there are no continental shelves for ocean dwelling animals to live on. Sraight down to 3000 metres starting right at the coast almost everywhere. Saharra-like deserts at 5-30 degree latitudes on both sides of the equator which would have been 4 times bigger than the Saharra today on BOTH sides of the equator. At a time when it hotter than today. Ie. nothing lived there at all.
Throw in the biggest volcanoes in the last 4 billion years lasting over a 1 million years and, yeah, extinctions.