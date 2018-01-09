System likely to produce a layer cake from hell frozen over.
Dr. Ryan Maue of weather.us has been watching the development of forecasts for a new major winter storm that is likely to pound the U.S. East Coast and Northeast/New England States Friday and Saturday. He writes:
Tropical moisture feed ahead of developing major winter storm will provide huge rainfall atop any frozen ground in the Middle Atlantic and Northeast into Saturday. Bad!
“Bad” in this case may equate to blizzard like conditions with heavy rain over frozen ground and snow, making for a real mess. Just look at the amount of precipitable water ahead of the system:
Here is the precipitation amounts from 6Z to 12Z on Saturday. That translates to East Coast times from Friday night to Saturday morning:
As you can see, snow will follow behind the liquid precip as cold air advects in behind the front and low, this means a layered mess is likely, with frozen ground, then rain on that , which will refreeze, then snow on top of that. It’s like a layer cake from hell frozen over.
At least the timing avoids the Friday evening rush hour in major east coast cities. Let’s hope the system does not speed up.
14 thoughts on “Forecasters: Another major winter storm to pound US East coast -ETA Saturday”
Now that is how Glacial Ice Sheets are built, Layer upon layer, storm after storm
Get all your snow sculptures finished by Friday evening. The rain will saturate your work, then when it freezes, you will have a durable and enduring work.
I have a big pile snow out front with a sign on it.
FREE SNOW
Sometimes you can not even give the stuff away.
Tough luck Al. You may just have to request some money back from the UN fraudsters. Oh but I guess you are one of them.
Click the heels of your ruby slippers together and repeat :
Warmer is better
Warmer is better
Warmer is better
When you are done you can go out and start shoveling.
Tom, since you’re from Florida we will cut you a break on this one, but you can’t go out and shovel frozen layered snow, it’s just to heavy. If your lucky you have a Honda HSS1332AT, or maybe a small Kubota diesel with the front mounted shaft-drive blower. I prefer the Honda, it gets into all those spots that might be hard to, otherwise, deal with. And don’t forget your Yaktrax, a pair of googles and a good old Helly-Hansen SOGN.
I didn’t think they had anyone left in those areas that actually get outside and work like that.
Mark, I grew up in New England and am all too familiar with the layers of frozen precipitation. In my older age I do enjoy rubbing a little rock salt in their frozen wounds though.
Terrific. Just what we need. >:-P
Well OBVIOUSLY because the majority of this system’s precipitation is rain and not snow, it’s a clear indication of climate change . . . . . right?
Let me guess … this will move 2018 from the 2ND HOTTEST YEAR ON RECORD!!! … to the 3RD HOTTEST YEAR ON RECORD!!!! ?????
Time for the alarmists to load up the BS cannons…Hot is cold, cold is hot.
This should not be a problem for the New Englanders who want to get out with their EVs or bikes. Go for it. Al Gore and HuffPo said so. It should not be a problem for their grid either with all that diversified green energy and regional climate agreement. sarc.
Looks like the AGW fanatics on the US east coast will be shoveling snow again, instead of their usual BS. Cool! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch! As for the reason-minded east coast residents, it’s just winter weather and you are prepared to deal with it, naturally.
I am beginning to think that there may something in this: extreme events = global warming theme.