NASA’s AIM spacecraft is monitoring a vast ring of electric-blue clouds circling high above Antarctica.
These are noctilucent clouds (NLCs), made of ice crystals frosting specks of “meteor smoke” in the mesosphere 83 km above the frozen continent. Here is an animation from the past week:
This is the season for southern noctilucent clouds. Every year around this time, summertime water vapor billows up into the high atmosphere over Antarctica, providing moisture needed to form icy clouds at the edge of space. Sunlight shining through the high clouds produces an electric-blue glow, which AIM can observe from Earth orbit.
“The current season began on Nov. 19th,” says Cora Randall, a member of the AIM science team at the University of Colorado’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. “Compared to previous years of AIM data, this season seems to be fairly average, but of course one never knows what surprises lie ahead, particularly since the southern hemisphere seasons are so variable.”
The formation of strange clouds in the high atmosphere over remote Antarctica may seem to be of little practical interest–but that would be incorrect. Researchers studying NLCs have discovered unexpected teleconnections between these clouds and weather patterns thousands of miles away. Two years ago, for instance, Randall and colleagues found that the winter air temperature in many northern US cities was well correlated with the frequency of noctilucent clouds over Antarctica. Understanding how these long-distance connections work could improve climate models and weather forecasting–all the more reason to study eerily beautiful NLCs.
Source: NASA Spaceweather.com
23 thoughts on “NASA detects strange electric-blue clouds over Antarctica”
More recently (6 Jan):
http://www.spaceweather.com/DAISY_PICS/current_daisy.png?PHPSESSID=rd6c57p3eu9ubnhfquskj91hf5
If there’s not a man-made premise as to their formation, the research funding will be sparse.
(That should be some form of acknowledged “Law” in Climate Science/Politics).
Of course it’s caused by AGW, what else could it be? It causes every bl..dy thing else.
MAN-made, … ha !
More likely this:
“Understanding how these long-distance connections work”
Not connections to the extent that one is causal to another, but only that they are caused by the same underlying condition. It’s the same old confusion between correlation and causation. If A causes B and C, B doesn’t cause C or visa versa, even though both B and C are correlated to each other.
For example, in the winter it’s cold in both Moscow and Minneapolis. Does this mean that it’s cold in Minneapolis because its cold in Moscow or does it mean that both are cold for the same reason, which of course is reduced solar forcing.
Maybe it’s a left over from the 1980’s ;-)
(Blectric Blue was a highly non-pc TV show made in the UK in 1980s)
TV show? I thought it was on those VHS cassettes you got under the counter?
(so a friend informed me…)
Damn, beat me to it.
Still remember Molly Meldrum telling us how HUGE the ‘Flowers’ will be.
Well correlated, utter bollocks. p hacking to get a correlation between Antarctic clouds and US cities temperatures.
One might ask which cities?
Just wait for this to be linked to muh climate change, not long now
” that the winter air temperature in many northern US cities was well correlated with the frequency of noctilucent clouds over Antarctica.”
or…..the frequency of noctilucent clouds was well correlated with whatever messes with the winter air temp in many northern US cities…..look for an outside source
Is there any relationship between the apparent “hole” in the noctilucent clouds and the apparent “hole in the ozone layer?
By cli-sci reasoning, if two holes form proximate to one another in space and in time, then it is the hole appearing first that causes the hole appearing second, The first hole “gives birth”, as it were, to the second.
Hope that helps.
That’s probably a hole different story.
I wonder whether it is not a hole in our – humanity’s – understanding of these rather unusual effects.
Sorry – I know the science is settled. Until it is not.
Auto
If they “suggest” that CO2, Noctilucent clouds and missing Ozone are connected, grant money should be immediate….
Somehow, CO2 must be to blame.
Anthony, I have seen a noctilucent cloud at about 18W over the Atlantic — it was located close to the place we had seen a nacreous cloud the night before. We were up in the mid to high 40s, and both were well above, though the nacreous cloud was much lower than the noctilucent.
Has anyone had a good look at the chances the two forms are related?
JF
These clouds form in the mesosphere around 50 miles high and only form when the temp drops below -120 C. So if these clouds extend there range over the south pole it may suggest that the mesosphere is colder then average. This change in the mesosphere is what may link them to any change in the winter NH.
Here in northern England we were treated to a great display of night shinning cloud in July 2014.
lt was by far the best display l’ve ever seen both in life or in photos. Not only did it display the electric blue colour. But lower down in the northern sky the clouds became white, yellow, and in parts even red.
The sight was a match for a good northern lights display.
While skeptical about everything, I’m open to considering anything, such as, could meteor dust seed upper-level cloud formation, and if so, what effect on weather would that have?
We go through several meteor showers a year as we cut across the orbits of debris left by various comets. In some years, a shower may be stronger than in others because of the orbital distribution of that detritus. I think it would be interesting if a researcher looked for a global weather correlation dependent upon showers being strong versus weak or non-existent. Or perhaps a phenomena like this, plus seeding by cosmic radiation pushes us over a threshold that would create different weather patterns, whereas either one taken in isolation would not.
I would not expect to find duch correlations, but nature has thrown quite a lot at me that I never would have expected.
They’re so pretty.
Could they possibly be dry-ice (CO2) clouds?