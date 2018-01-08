Arizona Professor Predicts Climageddon in the Next Eight Years

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Arizona Professor Emeritus Dr Guy McPherson thinks the world could end in the next eight years because climate change.
BEGINNING OF THE END: Natural disasters to spike because of climate change, says scientist
A SPIKE in devastating natural disasters is on the way as the planet has exceeded a “tipping point” for climate change, a leading scientist has claimed.
The east coast of the US continues to be ravaged by a freezing cold snap while the other side of the country has been hit by wildfires.
These are a signs of the times according to one professor, who says that the situation will only worsen in the next few years.
Dr McPherson said: “The latest unprecedented hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires that we have seen in 2017 are examples of profound changes in our climate system.
“These global disasters threaten energy systems, infrastructure and food supply.
“We have entered an era of exponential climate upheaval with tipping points and feedback loops pushing us over the edge whilst, all the while, governments and climate research bodies refuse to accept the gravity of our situation.
“Within the next eight years, Earth’s temperature will approach or exceed its highest temperature in the last two billion years.
“The rate of change will continue to outstrip the ability of humans and other life to adapt.”
Guy McPherson’s public views are so extreme they attract criticism from other climate alarmists. But McPherson is not alone in making extreme predictions; James Hansen, former director of NASA GISS, also predicts the world will soon become uninhabitable due to runaway global warming.
If climate models predict runaway global warming, when will this predicted runaway warming actually occur?
The answer is never, at least not for the next billion years or so. The Earth’s geological history is strong evidence that model based predictions of runaway global warming are nonsense.
During the Earth’s history, CO2 levels have exceeded 7000ppm, 17x higher than today’s CO2 levels. Many of these periods of elevated CO2 were actually quite cool (see the top of the page).
The Cretaceous, the age of the dinosaurs, experienced CO2 levels 4x higher than today – but the global temperature was only 4C warmer than today. No runaway warming occurred, despite dramatically higher natural CO2 levels and global temperatures.
If the model projections of runaway warming implausibly contradict geological history, clearly the models are wrong. There must be climate forcings at work which have been omitted or incorrectly handled by climate modellers.
The most likely candidate in my opinion for why model projections have an implausible tendency to run away from reality is the poor handling by climate models of clouds and tropical storms.
Clouds reflect sunlight back into space, but storms go a step further – they actively pump accumulated heat from the surface back into space.
Willis has produced many excellent posts about storms as heat pumps, such as How Thunderstorms Beat The Heat. Willis’ posts include data analysis which clearly demonstrate how tropical storms cap the Earth’s surface temperature, regardless of any additional greenhouse forcing.
When Dr. McPherson and James Hansen provide apocalyptic warnings about the consequences of global warming, in my opinion they are just being honest about the projections of their most extreme climate models.
It is the model predictions themselves which are wrong, because the climate model predictions on which those warnings are based are inconsistent with the Earth’s geological history.
53 thoughts on "Arizona Professor Predicts Climageddon in the Next Eight Years"
I read that and was wondering what type of ‘scientist’ he was. His article reads like a believer in Gaia like. I can project to this dude the idea that “Gaia is mad and the world for humans is at it’s tipping point and we are doomed” all while using normal weather events at proof. But now I get it since his CV starts with ecology and ends with evolutionary biology with a ‘fixation’ on extinction events.
This guy has at least an excuse for his religious belief. Hanson has less of an excuse.
Since he’s in Arizona, sounds like the guy has been pickin’ and eatin’ some of those “cactus” buttons out in the Sonoran desert. In plain language, he’s trippin’.
Just who says he is a “leading scientist”??
We’ve reached a tipping point of idiot academics.
Back in the day, guys like this used to just wear or carry the signs saying “The end is nigh” and let it go at that. Now they just see end-of-the-world signs around every corner.
McPherson is bat-schist crazy…
I like the CO2-Temperature graph. Although, if I did it again, I’d leave the Jurassic-Cretaceous ice age out.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/12/26/co2-ice-cores-vs-plant-stomata/
David, I was just going to say that, I’ve dealt with him before.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a definitive Google result before. The guy appears to write an “end of the world in 10 years book”… every year.
We’re two years into his 10 year countdown, he said 10 years in 2016…
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/11/25/arizona-professor-forget-climate-humans-dont-have-10-years/
The time frame varies, but he’s been cranking out doomsday predictions since at least 2012…
https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/15082/
https://guymcpherson.com/2012/06/were-done/
What is truly scary about this story is this crackpot has a professorship and presumably tenure at a real university.
No, he’s an emeritus.
From his teaching page
“But I expected students to ponder politically incorrect information in the class, so after the 2006 offering I was banned from teaching it, along with all other courses in my home department”
Sounds like he met some resistance.
I had the misfortune to accidently attend one of his AGW sermons,
some years ago (maybe five …). From the atmosphere in the room,
the rest of his audience were in Church and he was a visiting Prelate.
To not be lynched by those hanging on his every word, nor to tempt
them into such action, I chose to be civil and let him alone.
A few sentences into his speech, he declared it was too late
“the methane hydrate trigger has been pulled.” Eh?
On what evidence?
Well, so far we are still here. And the methane hydrates seem to be still
doing what it is that methane hydrates do, as in yesterday’s article (It’s
`tomorrow’ where I am). So much for the ‘methane bomb’ – study
finds methane hydrate dissociation…’not caused by climate change’
And it’s too late again! This time we’re all gonna die in eight years time!
It’s really comforting to see he does such thorough literature searches and
bases his assertions on solidly grounded evidence, evincing True Scholarship.
It’s panic time for the doomsayers. They know the AMO will be turning neg in the next few years, and then the jig will be up.
This guy is a complete joke! He is quoted as actually saying this:
“The latest unprecedented hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires that we have seen in 2017 are examples of profound changes in our climate system.”
Nothing unprecedented about the latest hurricanes or wildfires and… wait for it… earthquakes!!!
LOL. Bring on the full tilt ridicule. Well deserved.
That caught my eye, too. I don’t remember hearing of any earthquakes in 2017, and I still haven’t heard an explanation of how earthquakes are caused by climate.
I’m not worried. Aliens will save us.
At least, predicting the end within 8 years means he gets to see whether he is right or wrong. I wonder what he will feel in the latter case.
Of course, and on the other hand, Hansen is well practised in seeing his predictions fail!
You mean we only have to fund this drivel for another 8 years?
Typo alert:
Replacing “along” with “alone” would make more sense.
Never have so many humans, over 7 billion, been this close to extinction.
Well its call going to happen in 8 years .what a plonker ,
Does he put. up any actual proof or is he just trying to scare the population .
There is no proof that Co2 will cause very much warming at all .
The global warming is just a theory that rely s on positive feed backs as the of doubling CO2 can not raise the worlds temperature more than 1.2 C.on its own without positive feed backs to amplify warming and these people know this is true.
Here are a few trivial facts .
The hottest temperature recorded at the south pole was -12.3 C .so its going to be along time before there is any melting there. .
The highest temperature recorded in Iceland was 30.5C and that was in 1939
The tip of the Antarctic peninsula recorded a high of 17.5C in 2015 and big thing was made of that BUT the tip of the Antarctic peninsula is the same degrees south as Iceland is north , well close
How people like this guy gain standing as an expert in anything is beyond comprehension. I guess you need to be this loony to buy into junk science and the loonier one is, the more junk they blindly accept.
H/T to David Middleton.
I followed his link and surfed over to Rational Wiki.
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Guy_McPherson
Here are some gems from there:
Where have we heard this kind of thing before?
Rational Wiki also has a list of some of his predictions:
In 2007 McPherson predicted the USA’s trucking industry would collapse by 2012 due to peak oil, quickly followed by the interstate highway system.
In 2008 he predicted the end of civilization by 2018 due to peak oil, “If you’re alive in a decade, it will be because you’ve figured out how to forage locally.”
In 2012 he predicted that global warming will kill much of humanity by 2020.
In 2016 he predicted that humanity and most lifeforms will be extinct due to global warming by mid-2026.
In 2017 he predicted that global temperatures would be 6 C above baseline in mid 2018 and that Earth would have no atmosphere by the 2050s.
Hmmm… the guy is 57. So 57 + 8 = 65. Under the Arizona State Retirement System, the retirement age is 65 years.
So basically he can make this prediction and when it blows up in his face, he will no longer care. Could all just be an amazing coincidence of course. ;-)
” the retirement age is 65 years”
He is retired now. He is a Professor Emeritus.
Anyone that needs proof that the MSM is biased to promote that use of fossil fuel causes “Climate Change” needs to read this. I object to the notion that “scientists” are only agreeing with the model output, and not the model. BS.
Too bad IPCC’s 2013 AR5 Report admits NO discernible trends in frequency nor severity in severe weather incidents over the past 50~100 years for: hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones, tornadoes, droughts, floods, tropical storms, subtropical storms, thunderstorms and hail:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/10/03/pielke-jr-agrees-extreme-weather-to-climate-connection-is-a-dead-issue/
I hope the lunatic Left continues with these hilarious apocalyptic climate predictions as they will just cause the blowback against the Left to be that much more epic once the CAGW ho@x is laughed at in about 5 years after global temps show a cooling trend from: the PDO/AMO both being in their respective 30-year cool cycles, and a 50~75 year Grand Solar Minimum starting from 2020.
Leftists have lost their minds…
From wiki :- In May 2009, McPherson began transitioning to living on an off-grid homestead in southern New Mexico.
If he is so worried about climate change surely it would be more appropriate to live off grid in Alaska wouldn’t it?
Wait a minute; hotter than any time in the last 2 BILLION years? Even hotter than during the Permian Extinction, when the Deccan Traps exploded in volcanic fury? Even hotter than when the asteroid collided with Earth to fry all the cuddly little dinosaurs?
Predicting things eight years out is really foolish. Both you and the people who heard your prediction are likely to be around. Skillful predictors always put off doomsday until some time when they and the audience will be safely dead. A century out is usually pretty safe.
8-years from now? Bad choice! Should have been 2099! No one alive now will be alive in 2099! Ergo no law suits!
Dr McPherson what should we do:
Genocide?
Mass suicide?
Nuke the Chinese and Indians?
Sentence all coalmine directors and shareholders to death?
Sorry what was that . . .
– increase subsidies for solar and wind
– give more taxpayer money to climate researchers
Ok doc we’ll get straight onto it . . .
““The latest unprecedented hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires”
Are NOT unprecedented.
LIES from the very first !!
It doesn’t matter. Apparently ecosystems are already collapsing
https://www.bloomberg.com/gadfly/articles/2018-01-08/ecosystems-are-collapsing-and-food-bowls-are-next
They even tout tgat old chesnut that:
completely ignoring the fact that this is based on an increase in actual food because of increased CO2.
Anyway, we’re all gonna die!
Where is the science?
LOL, reminds me of the crazed religious folks, bless their hearts who are so scared they will miss the Messiah that they end up taking their own lives. Zealots for sure but damned deceived for sure. Our planet has the ability to heal itself.
Trouble is they arent really unpredecented are they. This numpty should have learned to push his predictions of doom out a bit further from his alarminista buddies. 8 years will go by quickly and he will look as silly as Gore, Flannery, Mann et al do with their predictions of doom.
“In the future, everyone will be famous for fifteen minutes.” – Warhol
Every time I raise the CO2 was higher in the past I get but the sun was weaker then.
My answer has always been “but I thought the sun had nothing to do with it”.
I am open to additional responses to this one. thanks in advance
He breezed through NZ a couple of years ago.
Looks like we Kiwis are the last to be exterminated.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/86998427/kiwis-will-be-the-last-humans-on-earth-guy-mcpherson-predicts
I might try running a B&B for all you Rich Northern Hemisphere folk.
Send $$$$$$$ now and I’ll keep a room free for you.