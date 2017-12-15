People send me stuff.
Today my inbox got what some people might describe as an important clue to finding the “holy grail” of climate science. It’s a big step forward, it’s an even bigger step to get those entrenched, invested, and employed in the “CO2 rules the climate”
theory industry to accept it. The battle of self-correcting science is about to be fought.
In a few days, I’ll be able to tell you what it is, since it is embargoed, but for now, I wanted to remind you all of this quote from the past:
“The most obvious way for warming to be caused naturally is for small, natural fluctuations in the circulation patterns of the atmosphere and ocean to result in a 1% or 2% decrease in global cloud cover. Clouds are the Earth’s sunshade, and if cloud cover changes for any reason, you have global warming — or global cooling.”
That’s from Dr. Roy Spencer’s book: The Great Global Warming Blunder: How Mother Nature Fooled the World’s Top Climate Scientists
My advice: get a copy between now and Tuesday, and read it.
Also, on the subject of clouds and climate, this analysis by Willis Eschenbach is also well worth reading, because it illustrates the self-regulating mechanism Earth has due to cloud action.
Where The Temperature Rules The Sun
Meanwhile, as hinted at in the title graphic, invest in popcorn futures.
10 thoughts on “Quote of the week: The clouds, the 1%, and the ‘holy grail’ of climate science”
Could there be a “holy grail” of climate science yet to be discovered? It will be interesting to parse that, and the debate that ensues. One thing is certain…the climate the last 150 years has been about as positively conducive to human kind as it it could have ever been. Probably can’t get much better than this.
So does Willis get referenced? Humble pie time?
I bit of a teaser….
Has somebody actually figured out how to adequately model cloud cover?
Can modelling be done to a fraction of 1% accuracy? No chance for that. How do you validate a model without data to the needed accuracy?
I have wondered if the last 150 years of temperature data will even show up on something like the Vostok ice core data far in the future? Small reductions in temperature during the Holocene were not positive for man kind, just think about what it will be like when the Holocene is over.
Some countries still measure sunshine hours (the UK). Canada used to. But quit.
Popcorn suggested and then you want us to “settle” back? Tease. ;)
If the magnitude of causation implied is as large as claimed then CO2 will be regulated to “miscellaneous.”
Okay, if they found a good cloud model they should detect this.
This is Sensitivity to insolation for N20 to N30 lat (all Air Force surface stations with 360 days of data per year)
The big increase in the late 90 is evidence of a large increase in sensitivity, only place in >23.5 N/S Lat that has it. The warming took place in NH winter, as what I’m checking is how the day to day temp changes, and the negative peak is about Oct, and the positive peak is about March, and the change between these points is fairly linear, under weather effect.
I discuss this here https://micro6500blog.wordpress.com/2016/05/18/measuring-surface-climate-sensitivity/
I suggest this to test to see if what I found in the surface data shows up in the cloud data.
I believe it was caused by the change of state in the AMO.
Another decent primer on clouds and climate are at GISS. The discussion there is accurate to what we know today on clouds.
https://isccp.giss.nasa.gov/role.html
In that above reference is this quite honest statement about clouds and models: (my bold)
That statement right there is an admissions today’s climate model outputs (and tomorrow’s as well) are junk because they do not properly model cloud processes as the occur in our actual climate.
Look for the rash of dismissal, denial, dissing, anger, pontification, etc from the warmunists.