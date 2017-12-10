Malthus Redux

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I see that there’s another neo-Malthusian trying to convince us that global starvation and food riots are just around the corner. This time it’s David Archibald right here on WUWT. Anthony had posted a graph showing gains in various human indicators, viz:
But David disagrees, showing various looks at wheat production.
Now, back in 2010, I wrote a post called “I Am So Tired of Malthus” … and I am. For those not born before 1800, a bit of history is in order. Robert Malthus was an English cleric who made a famous claim in 1798. His claim was that population increases geometrically, doubling every 25 years. But the food supply only increases arithmetically. If you are a fan of original documents as I am, you can find his claim here. In it he says;
Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio. Subsistence increases only in an arithmetical ratio. A slight acquaintance with numbers will shew the immensity of the first power in comparison of the second.
To him, this meant inevitable starvation was provably true … hey, it’s mathematics. However, in the event the population disagreed and kept growing … and we didn’t all die from lack of food. Go figure.
But this colossal failure did not kill Malthus’s idea, oh, no. In the 1960s the cudgel was taken up by the failed serial doomcaster, Paul R. Ehrlich. In 1968 he wrote “The Population Bomb”, which starts as follows:
“The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now. At this late date nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate …”
His solution?
“We must have population control at home, hopefully through a system of incentives and penalties, but by compulsion if voluntary methods fail. We must use our political power to push other countries into programs which combine agricultural development and population control.”
Charming fellow, compulsory population control in the US … of course, he’s a tenured Professor at Stanford so he must be right.
Riight … but once the 1970s were over and he had been proven just as wrong as Malthus, did he change his tune? Oh, no … in 1990 he wrote another book called “The Population Explosion” in which he claimed that there would be widespread food riots by the turn of the century.
Riight … but once the 1990s were over and Ehrlich had been proven just as wrong as Malthus for a second time, did he change his tune? Oh, no. He now says he was 100% correct, but he just got the timing wrong. It’s all gonna happen any day now, he says.
And David Archibald agrees with him.
The Limits To Growth isn’t discredited, just a couple of generations too early.
Riight … so I decided to take another look, as I did seven years ago, at how much food the world actually has. Per capita food consumption is the best indicator for this. A man can own a thousand automobiles on a given day … but he cannot eat a thousand breakfasts on a given day. So there is no distortion of average food consumption by a few rich people as there would be of average car ownership. Here are the latest figures from the FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Association. I’ve shown the poorest groups of countries, along with the EU countries and the world average for comparison. First, total food consumption in calories per person:
As you can see, people are eating better than ever. The poorest of the poor, the Least Developed Countries (“LDCs”, including the Solomon Islands where I’m writing this) get more food now than the global average in 1961, the first year for which we have data. And in turn, the world average is nearly up to where the EU countries were in 1961 … “widespread starvation”? Hardly …
Note also that the EU countries have leveled off. They are now eating as much as they want.
Nor is this just “empty calories”. Here is the corresponding graph, this time for protein consumption:
Again, we see the same pattern. The LDCs are up to the 1961 world average; the world is approaching the 1961 EU average; and the EU protein consumption has levelled out.
So while Malthus, Paul Ehrlich, and David Archibald all assure us that global starvation and food collapse is just around the corner … well, not this corner but the next corner … well, no, I didn’t mean that corner, I meant the corner after that … meanwhile, the people of the world pay no attention to failed doomcasters and grow more food per capita year after year after year.
Now, the increase in food is usually attributed to the “green revolution” of Norman Borlaug. And while this had a huge effect starting in the 1940s and increasing in the 1960s, Borlaug got the Nobel Prize in 1970 for his work. However, a corollary of that is that by 1995 the further gains from the Green Revolution would have been minimal. Paul Ehrlich specifically said that the Green Revolution is what screwed up his predictions, but with the Green Revolution behind us, he reiterated that we’re all doomed to starvation … not.
Are there still problems regarding food? Assuredly, although these days they are more problems of distribution and storage, not problems of production.
Are people working to solve those problems? Again, assuredly, it’s important work.
But while no one knows what tomorrow may bring, me, I’m not going to concern myself with people feeding themselves. Seems like we’re doing rather well on that score, with no sign of an impending disaster.
Best to all from the warm climes, join me over on my blog for my further adventures in a Least Developed but Most Interesting Country, the Solomon Islands.
w.
41 thoughts on “Malthus Redux”
It is the same thinking of Malthus and Ehrlich. The idea that we will stay essentially stagnate in technology as time marches on. That somehow we will not find a way to increase production and so forth. That being said, his idiot problem seems to be one that is entirely self correcting. If the food riots come and people starve, won’t the population decrease significantly all by itself? Again, this is the kind of thinking that we can’t count on technology, but we can count on the statistics of today concerning population. I think they are in search of a problem to solve since the whole global warming argument is swarming before them. It was one of the reasons I suspect that they picked CO2 as the pollutant. If it really was, then you have a case to regulate population.
It may well be the case that it is not only more likely, but nearly inevitable, that human population will crash due to some reason completely unrelated to lack of food or other resource.
After all, the biggest (haha…get it?) and fastest growing (gotcha agin!) health issue in the world today is…wait for it…obesity!
Even in what were not long ago considered poor countries, people are getting fatter and fatter.
Now, if we wuz only gettin’ fat and happy, ‘stead o’ fat and panicky.
nitpick, Willis – (just for accuracy)
‘ in 1990 he wrote another book called “The Population Bomb” ‘
It was “The population Explosion” in 1990, having learned nothing since 1968
safe travels
Thanks, Bubba, fixed.
“The Population Bomb” was also re-printed in 1975, removing some of his failed predictions and extending the time period under which others could occur.
“If you are a fan of original documents as I am”
Indeed. He lays it out very logically, with postulates, which were:
“First, That food is necessary to the existence of man.
Secondly, That the passion between the sexes is necessary and will remain nearly in its present state.”
Maybe the second one failed.
BC came along. The 2nd is still there.
It’s just the Millenials want someone else to pay for $9 USD of BC/month.
Walmart and a bunch of other places have dozens of kinds of BC pills for $4 per month, or $10 for 90 days worth.
https://www.walmart.com/cp/1078664
They will even mail em to ya.
Oops, my mistake. Been a while since I checked. I guess when everyone made such a big deal of it and it was required by law for insurance to pay for this specific thing, they raised the price. When the paw passed they were $4 and $10 like everything else.
Nick, thanks, a great find.
“…Maybe the second one failed…”
No, Ehrlich failed. Why would you defend what has become an absolute joke? Sure, Ehrlich won’t admit how wrong he was and claims he was “too optimistic,” but history says otherwise. Are you going to go that pathetic route as well?
Didn’t have the birth control devices we do now for one thing. Though what’s happening in Japan can be considered a failure of the second one.
Didn’t have the birth control devices we do now for one thing. Though what’s happening in Japan can be considered a failure of the second one.
We have yet to reach man’s total food production ability/capacity and probably never will.
The biggest problem of course is places like Africa where they are huge net importers of grain foods. An extended global shortfall in production is not likely because the price point would rise to incentivize more land into production. But the net importers without deep financial reserves (again Africa) do have to worry about delivery and price shocks.
..and yet these are the same people that try to keep CO2 limiting for C3’s
EXACTLY. For those not in agronomy, C3 plants like wheat use less efficient photosynthetic processes and have better growth with increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide. Corn (maize) is a C4 so it is less affected.
If impending starvation confronts the world, any chance the political class will stop fretting over an impending climate catastrophe construct?
Probably not – that’s the only platform many of them have.
“….that’s the only platform many of them have….” no, sexual anomalies are the latest go to.
There is a continuing market for apocalyptic prophesies. Ehrich found his particular scare scenario salable, so he kept on pushing it, and will probably continue to do so until he loses his readership. Political/economic scenarios are out there too, and sell. Religious and social horror stories are also a marketable commodity. How many books did Harold Camping sell?
What is as interesting is why there is such a desire to be scared. Perhaps Griff or ivankinman could expound on why they are True Believers?
H.L.Mencken put it in a nutshell:
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”
Politicians instinctively know this. There is no better election slogan than ‘vote for me or the world is doomed … doomed’.
As to why people are so eager to believe this, I think it might be described as a religious feeling. “We have sinned O Lord, and must do penance for our sins.” Confessing one’s sins and doing penance always makes one feel good.
Don’t forget the snake oil salesmen Mann and Jeremy Rifkin.
Willis, thank you for this article.
The Archibald article made me so irritated I just decided to ignore it…lest spoil my perfect record of politeness and I lose all my many friends here by being irate :-)
I have looked at world food production numbers in detail, many times over the years, and have used various metrics to get at the increase in food production, mainly to refute warmista claims that climate change is proving disastrous for food production.
Of course no such thing is occurring.
Food production around the world continues to set new records by any metric one may think of and research: Total tonnage of food produced; total calories of food produced; calories per person living on the Earth; production per acre as measured by weight; production per acres as measured by calories; total acreage in production…all set new records nearly but not quite every single year, as fluctuations about the uptrend lines do occur.
In fact, the insistence that climate change, or global warming, is bad for food production and a looming catastrophe is so demonstrably untrue that I have been under the delusion that pointing this out with hard data could be used to deprogram the warmista herd, disabuse them of their folly…even if only one or a few head at a time.
Nope.
Facts and logic are useless, as are charts and graphs or even, as it turns out, the method of simply having an observant look around.
The religion of CAGW is as fact free as any ideology can be, it seems.
And this conviction of imminent peril is but one facet.
It is interesting to note though, that such convictions seem to cut across the line between skeptics and True Believers.
It seems to be the case that human beings are hard wired to worry about stuff, and for some this adaptive survival mechanism…that of being worried about bad things happening…overrides all logic, education, and even common sense.
*sigh*
There are a lot of ways to be crazy.
Malthus – “Subsistence increases only in an arithmetical ratio.” The world generally has moved on from subsistence farming.
Malthus, Erlich and M King Hubbert (peak oil)all assumed technology static..such is the case of dystopian myopia. This same logical fallicy is the reason CAGW acolytes fail. Even the models are fraught with dystopian myopia. Nature is too broad to be captured in finite lines of code. Instead of expanding the models, the boundary conditions are tweaked in hopes of greater accuracy.
I wonder if Mr. Archibald supports the renewal fuel standards. There is enough food going into US gas tanks to feed half of Africa and it has increased the prices of food enough to make it hard to feed a family in Guatemala. Last I looked it took more calories from fossil fuels to produce a gallon of ethanol than you get out of it so the process is not only stupid it is immoral.
Corn based ethanol only makes energy sense if the mash (after fermentation and distillation) is fed to animals that can digest the remainder. Once you’ve got all the animal feed you need it is a net loss of BTUs. How far the feed has to be transported matters, also. I believe we are past that point.
One thing I have noticed in pretty much all of the 60 countries I have visited that there are a lot of fat people.
Malthus –
pro – he inspired Darwin to think about natural selection
con – he inspired and continues to inspire doomsday cults
They say that rats and other pests eat about half of the 3rd world food production.
I’ve always thought that a good charity to start would be to send pump pellet guns and ammo (copper) to the 3rd world. Lots of the people in the 3rd world eat rats (they are just squirrels with hairless tails anyway).
Win – win. Get rid of the competitors for food and pick up a source of protein, but people would be too squeamish.
A co-worker ( Nam vet ) enjoyed telling people about a bar there …eating jerky …and bar lady laughing and telling him ” You eating RAT ! ” And yes , he was !
This article makes me hungry. Think I’ll go eat some wheat.
North Korea and China both look like they are going to have a harsh winter. The other end of the polar vortex is pushing a cold wave southward which is now down to 42 N latitude. …https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/overlay=temp/orthographic=-238.35,51.18,1107/loc=126.994,40.426
I think that Archibald has a point with his post. It is predicated on the possibility that there may be a moderately severe or worse NH cooling trend which will develop over the next several decades. I also see that scenario as a likely future possibility, and that would be a game changer for food production in the NH.
That ‘Progress 1990-2015’ graph would be even better with the addition of CO2 levels.
Let’s have a couple of years without a Summer and see how things look. People may begin to question why we ever worried about warming.
The only “scientific” solution Ehrlich addressed was the absurd one of using other planets for agriculture and transporting food via space travel.
Acorns. Just finished blowing a bushel off my decks for the fifth time this year. Just pound to meal with a rock, leach the tannins out with hot water, enjoy! Can be sautéed pita style in animal fat over the fire on a flat rock. Who needs wheat? /wink
Willis
I think it is important to distinguish between the food types of the 1950,s and the manufactured food like products of today.
The additional cost and strain on health services has gone up faster than any of the gradients on your charts.
Regards