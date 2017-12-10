Weapons Grade Goofiness: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un can control the weather

From the and “here all along it was supposed to be CO2, but instead its imperious leader Kim Jong Un” department comes this hilarious news story. According to North Korea’s state run media, Kim Jong Un controlled the weather when he scaled a sacred mountain known as Mount Paektu. I suppose we’ll have to swap out the carbon dioxide control knob that climate scientists, Al Gore and Jerry Brown are claiming controls the weather (most recently wildfires in SoCal according to Brown) and replace it with another (equal, but more emotive) control knob: Kim Jong Un. It used to be “CO2 is there anything it can’t do?”. Now we’ll have to revise that to say “Kim Jong Un, is there anything he can’t do?”.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – Making a bizarre claim, the North Korean media claimed that the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un can control the weather.

According to North Korea’s state media, Kim Jong Un controlled the weather when he scaled a sacred mountain. The dictator is said to have dressed in smart leather shoes and climbed the 2,744m high Mount Paektu.

Pyongyang media stated that the mountain has a special place in Korean folklore and has been used by the Kim family for generations in propaganda. The state media claimed that it was snowing because the mountain wanted to give a “warm welcome” to Kim Jong Un.

According to the report, Mount Paektu wanted to “show joy at the appearance of the peerlessly illustrious commander who controls the nature.”

more: http://www.denmarknews.net/news/255691883/north-korean-media-claims-kim-jong-un-can-control-weather

