Claim: Transformation to wind and solar achievable with low indirect GHG emissions

From the POTSDAM INSTITUTE FOR CLIMATE IMPACT RESEARCH (PIK)
Different low carbon technologies from wind or solar energy to fossil carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) differ greatly when it comes to indirect greenhouse gas emissions in their life cycle. This is the result of a comprehensive new study conducted by an international team of scientists that is now published in the journal Nature Energy. Unlike what some critics argue, the researchers not only found that wind and solar energy belong to the more favorable when it comes to life-cycle emissions. They also show that a full decarbonization of the global power sector by scaling up these technologies would induce only modest indirect greenhouse gas emissions – and hence not impede the transformation towards a climate-friendly power system.
“Both fossil and non-fossil power technologies still come with a certain amount of greenhouse gas emissions within their life cycle – on the one hand because it needs energy to construct and operate them, on the other hand because of methane emissions, e.g. from coal and gas production,” explains lead author Michaja Pehl. “However, we found there are substantial differences across technologies regarding their greenhouse gas balance. Electricity production from biomass, coal, gas and hydropower for instance induces much higher indirect greenhouse gas emissions than nuclear electricity, or wind and solar-based power supply.”
With their study the researchers provide an innovative and comprehensive global analysis of embodied energy use and indirect greenhouse gas emissions – from all relevant power sector technologies. For the first time, their study combines the strengths of simulations based on integrated energy-economy-climate models that estimate cost-optimal long-term strategies to meet climate targets with life cycle assessment approaches. So far, these research branches have operated separately. Exploring the life cycle emissions of future low-carbon supply systems and the implications for technology choices, they found that fossil power plants equipped with CCS will still account for life-cycle emissions of around 100 grams of CO2-equivalents per kWh of electricity produced, ten times more than the around 10 grams of CO2-equivalents for wind and solar power they project for 2050 in a climate protection scenario in which power production is almost completely decarbonized.
Wind and solar provide a much better greenhouse gas emissions balance than fossil-based technologies
“There is no such thing as truly clean coal. Conventional coal power currently comes with around 1000 grams of CO2-equivalents per kWh. Capturing CO2 from coal plants can reduce emissions per kWh by around 90 percent, but substantial life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions remain,” says Gunnar Luderer, energy system analyst from PIK and project leader. “To keep global warming below 2°C, however, virtually carbon free electricity is necessary. This makes it increasingly implausible that coal power will play a major role in the future, even if equipped with CO2 scrubbers.”
“When it comes to life cycle greenhouse gas emissions, wind and solar energy provide a much better greenhouse gas balance than fossil-based low carbon technologies, because they do not require additional energy for the production and transport of fuels, and the technologies themselves can be produced to a large extend with decarbonized electricity,” states Edgar Hertwich, an industrial ecologist from Yale University who co-authored the study. Due to technological innovation, less and less energy will be needed to produce wind turbines and solar photovoltaic systems.
“Some critics have argued renewable energies could come with high hidden greenhouse gas emissions that would negate their benefits to the climate. Our study now shows that the opposite is true,” concludes Luderer. “During the transition to clean power supply, the additional life-cycle emissions for building up wind and solar capacities are much smaller than the remaining emissions from existing fossil power plants before they can finally be decommissioned. The faster the low-carbon transformation of power supply is accomplished, the lower is the overall remaining carbon burden for the climate.”
###
Article: Michaja Pehl, Anders Arvesen, Florian Humpenöder, Alexander Popp, Edgar Hertwich, Gunnar Luderer (2017): Understanding Future Emissions from Low-Carbon Power Systems by Integration of Lice Cycle Assessment and Integrated Energy Modelling. Nature Energy. [DOI: 10.1038/s41560-017-0032-9]
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-017-0032-9
12 thoughts on “Claim: Transformation to wind and solar achievable with low indirect GHG emissions”
Has anything good every come out of PIK?
s/every/ever/
Bat free Caves??
(No bat in my cave…All PIKed out)
Nice article. What is the environmental impact of disposing of or recycling spent solar cells? (their efficiency degrades over time, they have a finite power production life) What is the environmental impact of manufacturing the solar cells? Are they composed of completely recyclable materials?
Maybe I read the article too quick or I missed any mention of the carbon cost of energy storage. Every debate I have had, most of what I have read from the CAGW side, they act as if solar and wind supply electricity 24/7 and are occasionally down for maintenance. They also act like solar and wind have no other impacts but the carbon sources required to build and install them. Why no mention of nuclear or hydroelectric? Or do they know the environmentalist useful idiots that support their funding oppose such energy sources.
About 12 weeks ago Traverse City Light and Power a commissioned a solar array. TCLP is highly politicized public power company. The array is claimed to supply 20% of the electricity for 12,700 homes and approximately 800 small to medium size businesses. Since commissioning that array there have been about 8 sunny days. I just drove by the thing on the way back to my more sane locale, (which is supplied by a customer owned co-op). The array was covered in about 4 inches of snow. Would someone please tell these people that solar is not just inefficient it’s absurd when you start to get something north of the 45th parallel.
Perhaps even lower than that latitude.
Provided, as theory dictates, CO2 is the control knob, as CO2 levels drop, so will their predicted temperatures (especially in winter). This will in turn produce colder winters with more snowy days and drop the snow line in respect to both altitude and latitude acting to decrease the efficiency of Solar for more months out of the year.
As most of the solar cells are produced in China, as well as a great deal of wind components, what is the CO2 production involved in making the “renewables”? As no one anywhere is running industry on renewables only, PiK seems to be pretending the production of the equipment is CO2 free.
Not much carbon in fairy dust and wishful thinking , sadly no power in it either.
Still they could show us how it is all done by refusing to anything but renewable power, what do you think the odds are on that?
“…around 10 grams of CO2-equivalents for wind and solar power they project for 2050 in a climate protection scenario in which power production is almost completely decarbonized.” So if I get the point correctly, once decarbonized power is available, wind and solar can be manufactured and installed with little CO2-equivalent impact. But wait … you can’t get there from here! Another reason to favor nuclear and natural gas combined-cycle power.
There is absolutely NO NEED to reduce CO2 emissions.
The whole concept come from an idiotic brain-washed CO2-hatred.
Hatred for the fundamental building block of all life on this planet of ours.
It all comes down to economics. I can engineer a ‘green’ energy system with the same reliability as the present system. It’s not that hard. The only tiny problem is that we won’t be able to afford it.
They may be able to build super efficient wind turbines but the supporting structures will still consume huge quantities of steel and concrete. link
Folks who want to sell us pixie dust almost always ignore important details.