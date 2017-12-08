PHOENIX — The University of Arizona has been ordered to surrender emails by two UA scientists that a group claims will help prove that theories about human-caused climate change are false and part of a conspiracy.
Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner rejected arguments by the Board of Regents that disclosure of the documents would be “contrary to the best interests of the state.”
Marner said it may be true that some of the documents sought by Energy & Environment Legal Institute might be classified as unpublished research, manuscripts, preliminary analyses, drafts of scientific papers and plans for future research.
But the judge said the subject matter of the documents has become available to the general public. And that, Marner said, does not allow the university to withhold disclosure under a separate section of the law governing university records.
There was no immediate response from the university.
The ruling is a turnabout for Marner, who had previously ruled that some emails were properly withheld because they contained things like confidential information or attorney work product. He said at the time that the university did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in withholding other documents, including unpublished data, research, drafts and commentary.
But last year the state Court of Appeals told Marner to take another look.
Appellate Judge Joseph Howard, writing for the unanimous court, said it’s legally irrelevant what university officials thought was appropriate to disclose.
more here
In other news, perhaps seeing the writing on the wall earlier in the summer (since his emails are sought), Dr. Jonathan Overpeck announced his retirement from UA and has left for the University of Michigan.
38 thoughts on “Winning: UA ordered to surrender emails to skeptics of human-caused climate change”
The tide is slowly turning. But it is turning, one small step at a time.
Yes, but the lingering effects of “a big lie” like CAGW remain for a long time. People will be referring to this issue as a cause of all earthly problems for years.
I blame global warming for that.
The lingering will not last long, just look at the ice age predictions of the 70’s.
I predict it will be the asteroid!!!!! And we have one coming close tonight.
Problem is we cannot do much here on Earth yet to detect and deflect the killer chunk of rock or ice. So the threat for the Earth has to be something that we lowly humans can do something about. Hmmm…
If only something like carbon dioxide’s emission and absorption characteristics could have an effect on climate. Hmmmm….
Oh well, just some thots as we get snow flurries here on the Gulf coast.
Gums….
MikeSYR
I don’t agree. It’ll fall down the agenda gradually, just as global cooling did in the 70’s/80’s. The media stops obsessing about it as it becomes ‘unfashionable’ and it doesn’t sell papers. Scientists will stop obsessing about it because the cash dries up. The internet in general will switch off to AGW and the alarmists will become more and more marginalised.
It’s beginning to happen, possibly with Trumps kickstart, but the man in the street is getting fed up with it anyway.
Perhaps in ten years time we’ll al be saying, whatever happened to WUWT? Which would be a good thing.
Perhaps we ought to start considering a reunion sometime in the future. There’s a nice pub in Meopham, Kent, overlooking a cricket pitch that serves wonderful food and cold beer. On a nice English summers day, there’s nothing more relaxing than watching a match for a few hours whilst socialising, eating, having a few drinks, and reminiscing, with the occasional HOWZAT! from the crease.
And if you imagine for a moment that cricket isn’t competitive, you are very much mistaken. It’s the chess of fieldsports (along with Rugby) with the underlying passion to win only barely disguised, by gentlemanly conduct on field.
Does that mean my electricity bill will start going down? Or that I can get the cheap lightbulbs again? Or my tax dollars won’t subsidize electric vehicles or food for fuel or ‘renewable resources’? Etc., etc., etc…
There must be some damaging substance in those emails. Else UA would not have fought so hard to conceal them despite no argument about their being public records under Arizona law.
I wonder how many have been “erased” !
Don’t you mean wiped with a cloth.
Is that
redactedsanitized
Try deleted.
“Tom in Florida December 8, 2017 at 11:29 am
Don’t you mean wiped with a cloth.”
No he doesn’t. He’s not “the most qualified woman ever to run for president” you know.
it’s so tempting to put the bobble head gif here…..
I wonder if the University of Michigan knows about this controversy?
Yes, they are, and it shouldn’t make any difference. Michigan law is pretty clear. The Michigan FOIA broadly defines a public record as a
“writing prepared, owned, used, in the possession of, or retained by a public body in the performance of an official function, from the time it is created”
the only statutory exemptions are data from human subjects in order to protect privacy, proprietary data shared by a 3rd party for a narrowly defined purpose, certain legal documents in order to protect privilege, and student records.
Great!
Might be a back door to Mann’s wrongly protected conspiratorial emails from UVA.
What triggered the Energy & Environment Legal Institute to ask for these emails from this specific university in the first place? And why can’t the same be done with NOAA’s emails — why hasn’t Karl been found in contempt of Congress?
Yeah, knowing whom to sue for records is interesting. This could be like the old cliche that lawyers should not ask a question they do not already know the answer to.
TH, your intuition serves you well. See comment just below.
RWT, good question so I looked it up. EELI originally went after Mann in Virginia over the hockey stick, and got rebuffed under Virginia law (lost atnthe Virginia Supreme Court on appeal). Malcolm Hughes at UA was part of Mann’s original hockey stick team. Overpeck was not only key to AR4, but also closely linked to UA Colleague Hughes by the original Climategate disclosure ccs. EELI is trying to show via Hughes and Overpeck (since they failed in Virginia with Mann) that the hockey stick was knowingly broken at the time it was produced. And under Arizona law (finally, the initial FOIA was in 2011) they just succeeded after six years of trying. There must be a there, there, as Mann and Virginia and then Hughes and UA have fought this so hard for so long.
Very interesting, thanks.
“…it’s legally irrelevant what university officials thought was appropriate to disclose.”
If a tax paid for its creation, tax-payers have a right to examine it unless national security is at stake.
Exactly. And if it was produced,typed on a computer, or archived at tax payer expense then it is a public record and the property of the people.
SAY not the struggle naught availeth,
The labour and the wounds are vain,
The enemy faints not, nor faileth,
And as things have been they remain.
If hopes were dupes, fears may be liars;
It may be, in yon smoke conceal’d,
Your comrades chase e’en now the fliers,
And, but for you, possess the field.
For while the tired waves, vainly breaking,
Seem here no painful inch to gain,
Far back, through creeks and inlets making,
Comes silent, flooding in, the main.
And not by eastern windows only,
When daylight comes, comes in the light;
In front the sun climbs slow, how slowly!
But westward, look, the land is bright!
Arthur Hugh Clough 1819–1861
Famously quoted by Churchill in a speech in April 1941 encouraging America to join the war.
Odd how in that which is so ‘settled’ there is such a need for industrial levels of smoke and mirrors rather honesty and good science.
Thats the part that gets me. Why is it bad that I question it, or even aspects of it? Dogma is strange to me.
It’s what I learned as a young Catholic. Questioning your religion is blasphemy.
Emails from two scientists at the University of Arizona are going to “prove” the theory of CAGW is actually “CACA”?
No.
Not the objective here. The EELI target was always ‘just’ Mann’s hockey stick. See more specific comment upthread.
ty
Of course not. What they could prove that some people were doing a misconduct related to the original hockey stick. I find it probable that this is the result, as ristvan pointed out, they fought hard not to give up the records.
The news item our host quoted is silly in its wording. But the stuff itself is dynamite.
Hugs
Huh? What “…silly wording…”? What am I missing here?
Hugs
Oooops – never mind – I reread 1st paragraph about the group’s claim.
(my bold)
I think the author of the of the press report has been reading to much lewandinsky
> “Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner rejected arguments by the Board of Regents that disclosure of the documents would be “contrary to the best interests of the state.””
I would characterize this as more:
Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner was directed by the Courts of Appeals to reject the arguments by the Board of Regents that disclosure of the documents would be “contrary to the best interests of the state.
When the higher court remands it isn’t often for reaffirmation of the previous ruling.
Academic freedom does not include the freedom to distort climate policy on a global scale with impunity. Thanks judge and no thanks UA legal staff and administration.
Overpeck looks a bit overinflated to me, but what do I know? He tells the University of Arizona to build him a slot canyon complete with stairs and they do it. That’s BIg Science straight out of Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE album. I have to wonder if CO2 is really the big theory of everything that modern environmentalists hope that it is. I think nature lovers have caught the disease that they claim society suffers from.
I’m not yet tired of winning.