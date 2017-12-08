Some of the most encouraging graphs about the human condition you’ll ever see

Despite all the fear-mongering over the condition of our planet as well as the human condition, there is encouraging news. Dina D. Pomeranz writes on Twitter: (h/t to Steve McIntyre)
This figure is quite amazing. Never ever before has the world changed as it has from 1990 to 2015.
Here’s another:
There’s a lot of data to explore in this website: https://ourworldindata.org/
I found this chart particularly interesting, especially the nuclear part.
“I found this chart particularly interesting, especially the nuclear part.” It is not obvious why you find it interesting. Nuclear power has always been the safest means of generating energy (and electricity). It is only the Green Blob that depicts nuclear power as dangerous.
But “only the Green Blob” is a highly influential if not dominant decision-making entity in US/EU energy strategy, although they have switched from opposing nuclear to opposing fossil fuels, yet using the same strategy of mortality fearmongering, largely through the IPCC. The days of local hippie greenies locally organising local protests against nuclear plants is long gone; nowadays it is jet-setting suited lawyers globally organising global protests against global energy, food, chemical and drug companies.
Odd that they don’t include renewables in the graph. Perhaps they only have data for real energy.
I wonder what the real numbers are, without the fake made up deaths from “pollution”?
We know they invent deaths based on some model or projection based on nothing more than imagination and the desire to make everything sound as bad as possible.
Menicholas
The deaths are real, the flaw lies in the attribution of causes to cohorts of them. It is the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) exercise and it is publicly available.
There are two downstream consequences of the apportionment exercise. One is the claim for each premature death (pre-86) a contributing factor which may be bogus, and the second is that attributing a cause to something doesn’t mean that taking it away will prevent the death or extend a life, singly or generally for the population cohort.
Attributability does not imply avoidability.
This is evident in the claims for air pollution. Attributing premature deaths, to ‘air pollution’ for a population cohort already dead (before the age of 86) says nothing about what will happen even if all pollution was permanently removed. The original attribution may have been in error, or other factors affecting life expectancy may be encountered in future. It is impossible to predict what a person or cohort or population will be exposed to, diet, inoculations, chronic under-heating and so on, each of which can have an indeterminate effect of health.
Further, GBD is a public health statistic, claims of a death from air pollution is medicine. These two fields of work don’t overlap much, actually. It is impossible to make medical predictions for anyone based on attributable public health statistics generated for national populations.
Deaths from “heat” already sounds dodgy. I don’t believe anyone, ever, has actually died from the heat or planet can subject a person to. Heat stroke is really a combination of over exertion and a lack of water. I know people have died of “heat stroke” and “heat exhaustion” at temperatures well below those temperatures experienced by a person sipping mai tais under a beach umbrella in a location they paid many dollars to visit and experience, so it wasn’t the heat alone that killed them. Something else began their demise.
Oops… …our planet… Not …or planet… Which I would not have bothered to point out if I had not also wanted to add, if a person gets buried in volcanic lava, did they die because of the heat of the lava? Or because they were crushed by the weight of the lava? Or did the lava cover up their nose and mouth so they smothered? You see, listing “heat” as a cause of death is just guesswork.
Are not the mortality figures for coal and oil pollution perhaps based on dodgy estimates?
I never heard of anyone actually dying from power plant emissions.
Exactly!
I did not see your post before saying exactly the same thing above.
They make up deaths out of nowhere and attribute them to “pollution”.
And considering they classify CO2 as pollution, who knows what else they might be tossing in?
I have seen some estimates of such projected deaths, and while I do not recall the precise numbers quoted, I do remember quite clearly that they are outlandish and ridiculous.
They bear as much relationship to reality as the numbers of climate refugees that they claim the world is due to be overtaken with any day now.
Or the vast flooding of every coastal city and town in the world, and all of the low-lying islands due to accelerating sea level rise.
Or, one of my favorites, all of the crop damage and loss of yield caused by CO2 and climate change.
The list of contributing factors used in the Global Burden of Disease is easily obtained from the Internet and does not include CO2. The EPA thinks CO2 is a pollutant, or used to.
The ‘big lie’ with the air pollution is taking a ’cause of premature death’ (which is an attribution, not a medically established fact) and calling it a ’cause of death’. There is a gulf between a contributor to a premature death and a cause of death.
Khwarizmi
I suspect the deaths due to energy sources include the number of deaths in production, e.g. digging the coal out the ground, working on an oil rig or building/manning a nuclear power station.
I have seen something like this before and the on site deaths from fossil fuel extraction are truly horrendous. Bearing in mind that China and India don’t place the same value on human life that western nations do, or at least they didn’t, so safe working conditions weren’t considered important.
Deaths attributed to ‘brown coal’ are attributions of ill health due to PM2.5. Those are not deaths at all but shortened lives claimed by a committee, that are supposed to have led to an early grave. They may be right. They may not.
Deaths at wind farms are medically assessed causes of death.
Death rates from extreme temperature and related to air pollution impacts…and air pollution is dominate??
…who are they trying to kid here
Very depressing for the doom mongers.
Just a question. The x axis in the first diagram show the ratio between item and ALL population (varying each year) or a fixed one at 1990?
Do you envision 100% of the population living in hunger in 1990? Was that your experience?
I think it is clear what it means is the numbers of each item as compared to the numbers of that item that were recorded in 1990.
So if, for example, in 1990, if 1,000,000,000 people lived in poverty, the number in 2015 is about 28% of that, or 280,000,000.
I would state that the chart on deaths involved with energy production looks dubious, particularly in “deaths from air pollution”. Show me the bodies, not a Linear/No Threshold scare scenario.
+++++
Show the death certs.
Attributed contributions to premature deaths do not involve death certificates in the sense of ’cause of death’. Merely being dead is enough to make a good guess for the entire dead population. It says nothing about individual medical causes.
World War 1 appeared to be a quite safe time from natural disasters (last chart). I expect mostly due to lack of data, not true lack of deaths.
If I recall correctly, it has been estimated that 10% of all the people alive died from Spanish flu alone.
World war is the most avoidable of all disasters.
It would be interesting to see a comparison between the deaths caused by nuclear and wind. In my country nuclear has never killed anybody, while we already have a few deaths from wind turbines maintenance crews. I believe it is considered a dangerous job. People have also died or seriously injured from falling from roofs while installing or maintaining solar panels.
Is the poverty “absolute” or “relative”.
In the UK we have a new definition, which is “relative poverty”, which will never decline (except under a totally socialist state), even when absolute poverty goes down, even if everyone were millionaires.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-42218682
Good point. In the US these days, no one is anywhere near as poor as large numbers used to be.
I can think of a few cases of anyone starving to death in the US in recent decades, and all were due to severe abuse, being trapped or stuck somewhere, or inability or unwillingness to take sustenance.
True, but in the US the “hunger” statistics are based on the survey question: “Have you ever felt hunger in the past month?” People who are asked this question will almost all answer “yes”, leading to a declaration of an epidemic. It isn’t reported as universal though because most people will interpret the question as “Have I ever been starving like those kids in Ethiopia in the commercials of the 90s?”, and answer “no”.
The US childhood hunger report was based a survey just like that.
My guess is that the average housepet in the US is better fed these days than many tens of thousand of entire families of working poor, at the turn of the 20th century.
I wonder if they could gather data about the number of deaths from burning wood/dung or is that included in the ‘brown coal’ numbbers?
Try that ‘absolute number of deaths’ graph a per head of population. There’s a marked difference!
My favorite cartoon has two cavemen talking:
The greenie version of paradise differs from that of everyone else.
Freeman Dyson has this to say about naturalists and humanists.
We’re getting closer to an earthly paradise. I think it’s a worthy goal. Progress is good, not bad. The greenies are the enemies of humanity.
Be careful what you wish for, Commie.
2004 tidal wave killed at least 300,000+???????????????
is that not a natural disaster??????????
There does not appear to be a spike of flooding deaths in that year, does there.
Hmmm…
Most probably, the highest number of casualties of political ideologies would be found at the feet of the leftard-green blob tandem.
Excellent graphs and news which I have passed on to some teacher friends of mine in the hope that they may use them. The green movement really has become the enemy of human progress and its supporters display increasingly fascist attitudes towards anyone and anything exposing the many untruths of their narrative. Great work again on WUWT.
The continued organized opposition to nuclear power by the various green organizations is one of the key reasons that you know they don’t really believe their own AGW propaganda. If they thought that carbon dioxide posed any actual threat to the planet they could have stopped lying about nuclear risks 30 years ago. By now that action alone would have reduced carbon dioxide emissions far more than all of their other strategies combined..
True dat!
The natural disasters chart needs work. The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami doesn’t appear to have been accounted for with its roughly 250,000 deaths, nor the 1976 earthquakes in Tangshan, China, in which it’s estimated that upwards of 650,000 perished.
The graph on energy production is excellent. Nuclear has always been the safest way to turn on the lights.
You could throw in some charts on some of the worst diseases that formerly plagued mankind.
https://www.gapminder.org/
