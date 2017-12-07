Guardian: President Trump Distracts Journalists from Reporting Climate Disasters

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
If you think you are being continuously bombarded with nonsense climate scares, think again – Guardian author Lisa Hymas wants more climate stories in the press. She has also accused President Trump of distracting her fellow journalists from reporting about climate disasters.
Climate change is the story you missed in 2017. And the media is to blame
Lisa Hymas
Some of Trump’s tweets generate more national coverage than devastating disasters. As the weather gets worse, we need journalism to get better.
Which story did you hear more about this year – how climate change makes disasters like hurricanes worse, or how Donald Trump threwpaper towels at Puerto Ricans?
If you answered the latter, you have plenty of company. Academic Jennifer Good analyzed two weeks of hurricane coverage during the height of hurricane season on eight major TV networks, and found that about 60% of the stories included the word Trump, and only about 5% mentioned climate change.
Trump doesn’t just suck the oxygen out of the room; he sucks the carbon dioxide out of the national dialogue. Even in a year when we’ve had string of hurricanes, heatwaves, and wildfires worthy of the Book of Revelation – just what climate scientists have told us to expect – the effect of climate change on extreme weather has been dramatically undercovered. Some of Trump’s tweets generate morenational coverage than devastating disasters.
Good’s analysis lines up with research done by my organization, Media Matters for America, which found that TV news outlets gave far too little coverage to the well–documented links between climate change and hurricanes. ABC and NBC both completely failed to bring up climate change during their news coverage of Harvey, a storm that caused the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the continental US. When Irma hit soon after, breaking the record for hurricane intensity, ABC didn’t do much better.
Coverage was even worse of Hurricane Maria, the third hurricane to make landfall in the US this year. Not only did media outlets largely fail to cover the climate connection; in many cases, they largely failed to cover the hurricane itself.
If we are to fend off the worst possible outcomes of climate change, we need to shift as quickly as possible to a cleaner energy system. We could expect more Americans to get on board with that solution if they more fully understood the problem – and that’s where the critical role of the media comes in. As the weather gets worse, we need our journalism to get better.
Lisa Hymas is the climate and energy program director at Media Matters
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/dec/07/climate-change-media-coverage-media-matters
What a shocker – normal people find President Trump’s efforts to make America great again more interesting than yet another climate warning.
Here’s a hint Lisa – If you want to generate interest, make an effort, try to find something new to say about the climate. Trying to paint every photogenic storm as a sign of the end times is lazy journalism. Repeating the same tired climate claims every time the wind blows a few trees down tries the patience of normal people.
Lisa needs to read IPCC AR5
If journalists focused on reporting the news; about …. anything …. and quit trying to tell us what President Trump is or is not doing, in THEIR opinions, they would have time to properly report climate news; after all it comes along about every 30 years, so they can hardly miss it can they ??
Ms Hymas apparently writes and reports bias-confirming stories for the Liberal audience that reads Media Mutters. (The Guardian article is a side gig apparently). She is a paid muck-raker. It is what she does. Yellow journalism.
Media Mutters was founded as a far-left Media outlet that initially tried to disguise its politics. She probably is a good fit for that kind of “jornalism.”
But intellectually, that kind of reporting and writing always leaves one an empty shell after a few years. She will be a mental basket case if not already there. And she has at least 3 more years of Trump to go fully off the deep-end with TDS.
Maybe not an empty shell, but a clever propagandist, creator of dis-information and re-enforcer of left wing views. For example, maybe she doesn’t ‘think that major hurricanes never hit the US in multiple numbers in the same year’, she wants her readers to think that. Maybe her brain works fine, but it works for those who want to destroy capitalism and create a ‘new world order’, instead of the world that DJT wants. Don’t let hatred (or fear) of the Left cloud your rational thought processes. They are acting rationally within their frame of reference. We have to do the same within ours. Otherwise we lose.
Works for Media Matters, the David Brock outfit. That kind of says it all. And even while decrying Trump, she made the news about him after all. Because it is all Trump’s fault, no matter what.
How CAGW thinking goes:
Warmist in 2005: “Global warming will create more hurricanes and make them more powerful.”
Skeptic in 2017: “There hasn’t been a Cat 3 or above make US landfall in 12 years, and overall available energy is way down.”
[Two hurricanes above Cat 3 status make US landfall,j finally, in 2017.]
Warmist: “See how climate change made those storms worse? Otherwise, they would have stayed below Cat 3 level and missed the US, like the storms we utterly failed to predict would do in the last decade.”
Skeptic” [muttering] “I have a headache…”
So Trump sucks the oxygen out of the room; and sucks the carbon dioxide out of the national dialogue…..Is there nothing that President Trump cannot do?
The Guardian is a sinking ship and their dogmatic promotion of earth has a fever alarmist
nonsense is just one reason why . It takes work to get the facts and lazy journalism is just more cost effective in the short term . Good riddance …. (well except to the women and men who actually work at creating the product their editors think will sell. )
Surely she has it the wrong way round. Scary nonsense, climate scaremongering, is distracting from real issues.
What do climate disasters have to do with climate change? They have always happened and always will. When will this religion die? The sea level is rising less that 1mm per year. (this from the worlds #1 authority)
The weather has been a little hotter lately, not the climate. If we take the ”climate” as being a 30 year block, it has hardly warmed at all. It will most likely start cooling in the next couple of decades. All this information is out there for anyone to see. When will this religion die??
When politicians stop feeding them.
Too bad for the Lunatic Left that IPCC’s 2013 AR5 Report finally admitted that over the past 50~100 years (depending on weather phenomena) there have been NO DISCERNIBLE INCREASING TRENDS in severity/ frequency of: hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones, tornadoes, floods, droughts, thunderstorms, tropical storms, subtropical storms and hail…
I agree that “journalist need to do a better job” in reporting the facts, and not reporting FAKE NEWS to achieve Leftist political agendas…