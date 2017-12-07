Case closed – malicious WUWT troll sees police show up at his door

Sometimes, you just have to fight back. This is a personal note that goes along with the recent news of the bullying of Dr. Susan Crockford and Dr. Judith Curry.

Thanks to the Chico Police Department and officer Jim Parrott, I learned today that we were able to shut down a person living in Windsor Ontario who has been serially harassing me and threatening me and my family for over a year. He was doing this because of my views on “climate change” and my website: https://www.wattsupwiththat.com

Officer Parrott reached out to the Windsor Police Department (Constable Strong in the WPD Major Crimes Unit) and provided him all the research I’d gathered (including setting up an Internet “honeypot” to trap him) and today we get word back that the suspect has been identified, and has had police officers show up at his front door.

This particularly malicious troll is one of the “Arctic sea ice zealots” that inhabit Jim Hunt’s “Great White Con” website on sea ice. Both Jim and this troll were long ago banned from WUWT for serially bad behavior breaking our commenting policy multiple times, but this one troll couldn’t let it go. He escalated, and continued to do so.

Of course, the troll embraced the crazy and patently wrong views promoted by Dr. Michael Mann and many others that I’m an “agent of the Koch brothers, and on the take to run WUWT”.

As I’ve said many times in the past, I’ve never taken a dime from the Koch’s; they don’t even know who I am. WUWT is entirely supported by advertising and donations. My opinions published here and the opinions of guest authors is entirely our own, and not “for hire” as some weak-minded people assert. One of these days, Dr. Mann is going to find himself on the wrong end of a lawsuit for promoting these falsehoods that incite people like I’ve had to deal with for over a year. In fact, this particular troll claimed he had enlisted Dr. Mann as part of his plan to “expose me” (the troll’s words). He also said he’d enlisted Sou aka Miriam O’Brien of Hotwhopper in his cause against me. Of course, it turned out to be nothing but bluster, but wow, this guy had quite an imagination and hatred for me in his heart.

Thanks to the work of the Windsor Police Department and the Chico Police Department, this malicious Internet troll won’t be bothering me again.

Thanks also to a number of bloggers who helped me zoom in on this guy by sharing information. Thanks also to “Poptech” whose research was very helpful. Great thanks to our own “Charles the Moderator” who helped me stay calm and focused on the “long game” rather than let this toad get under my skin.

Its quite a feeling of satisfaction to close this case, especially since this dirtbag had assumed multiple identities, used fake emails, and other techniques to hide his identity. Much like some of the other trolls we deal with here daily, but this one stepped over the line, time and time again.

For example here are excerpts from a long rambling email I received (along with Charles the Moderator who was helping me) Tuesday, November 07, 2017 4:28 PM

Great news perverted WOMEN HATERS;) Saul and Reggie are now officially “retired” (Saul pulled it off and remained invisible, aren’t you impressed, my two little twinkies? Hehehe, just 11 followers) Lawrence is job hunting, raising money for @MSF Currently negotiating the sale of the ironically named @4salePeer, to a semi retired gentleman from Down-under: … I believe you two girls are soon to be the laughing stock of the Reality Based Universe, and there is only one way out, as my Buddhist Tokyo Rose says, Never bring shame to your family, always do the honourable thing. Funny thing, she once worked as an exec at TGNA, at a tech center based in USA … There is nothing more I can do to help you, I have told you WATT was required, A real man would have accepted Because they were very reasonable requests And you tried to weasel out with some weird link That went to a 404 Watch you back #fakechristian Welcome to hashtag hell … #Randi has got himself another television evangelist Those crazy texas evangelical wingnuts have lots of guns, lots of anger inside … You’re one redneck Texas Christian two cases of beer A pickup truck full of guns and a fun filled country music listening drive away from meeting you maker: Say hi to satan when you get there Too bad you didn’t use some of that cock-sucking $$$, You make grifting Koch/Cato talking points, To make the requested donation to @MSF Too late now I hope you girly men know that there are dozens of genuine SCIENTISTS, who are currently in on this humiliating lesson #u2twinkies are experiencing, and the future pain #FakeChristians like and who are laughing their asses off watching you and your motley crew of scientific misfits, run away and hide from #TMOSAT First Lesson: Exponential growth Why are you silly science deniers so afraid to debate The Master of Space and Time and Potholer? It is because you know you are going to lose, and running away and being laughed at is less painful, Isn’t that childish??? How many thousands of banned and blocked accounts, does it take to create a virtually silent twitter feed Just look at little clueless joe bastarda,( I changed his name to the feminine Italian), because little joe has no balls), he has been humiliated, and ran away, not much masculinity seen from lil joe, Do steroids explain his lack of balls??? Do you realize that running away and hiding Is going to make you look pathetic? Your cowardly silence validates my algorithm Which validates weather and climate models, and on Nov 12th will be used to show how your silence and the silence of so-called sceptics, proves man-made climate change. CATCH 22 You are not allowed to respond Your owners will never allow it You are not allowed free speech Slavery to big oil isn’t the way to live And it’s a worse way to die you have dug your own grave NOVEMBER 12th 2017 This is just one of dozens of crazy emails with threats I received over the last year and a half. Some contained thinly veiled death threats, some like this one were irrational rants, some were incomprehensible references to things he “knew” but I had no idea what the hell he was talking about. The reference to November 12th in this email was a “drop dead date” for an extortion attempt (I was supposed to donate to the Canadian organization Medicine Sans Frontiers aka doctors without borders to avoid my exposure of “Koch dollars”). Of course, I’m not easily extorted, because I knew this jerk was just making things up out of his own Koch-fueled imagination. My mistake was originally treating him with respect over a complaint he had about WUWT, and replying using my personal email. That was a dumb move of trust on my part that I won’t repeat again. So, we nailed him. Despite his cowardice and shapeshifting, we prevailed, and we used his own stupidity against him to trap him in the “honeypot” so a positive ID could be made. I won’t share the technique I devised, but it’s safe to say he had no idea what hit him when officers showed up at his door in Windsor. While it is very very tempting to share the file I have on him thanks to the police, I’ve learned long ago that “discretion is the greater part of valor“. I’ll just keep it handy, just in case I need to exercise my rights further. Right Thomas? aka “Lawrence Martin”, aka “Reggie”, aka “Reginald Perrin” aka “Saul from Montreal”, aka “Solomon Gursky”, aka “Master of Space and Thyme” among others… here’s a partial photo of Thomas the troll from the file: In the meantime, potential dirtbags that might be thinking of threatening me or my family or any other climate skeptic should think again. We won’t tolerate it. Climate skeptics are fed up with the threats and smears as we’ve seen from Dr. Curry and Dr. Crockford, and we aren’t going to take it anymore. So, in closing… Troll, troll, troll your boat gently down the stream… Merrily, merrily, merrily merrily, anonymity is but a dream.

Advertisements