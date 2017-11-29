Unbelievable: New $500 million Oroville dam spillway already has cracks

CA Department of of Water Resources says: “don’t worry”, it’s “robust”.
Readers may recall that in February 2017, the spillway at Oroville dam eroded and collapsed due to the massive amount of water from El Nino weather pattern induced storms eroding concrete that had cracks in it that had not been properly maintained. The state DWR agency spent an estimated $500 million to rush a new spillway replacement into service by November 1st. Now it appears this rush job has cracks in the steel reinforced concrete, repeating the same start of the scenario that caused the collapse in the first place.
From ChicoER: Small cracks have appeared in the new concrete in the main spillway at Oroville Dam, but the state says they were expected and nothing to worry about.
An explanation of the “hairline cracks” was called for in a letter the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrote to the Department of Water Resources in October. KQED radio in San Francisco first reported the previously undisclosed letter Tuesday.
The Oct. 2 letter from FERC said it understood DWR was concerned when the cracks were discovered after concrete curing covers were removed from some of the slabs poured this year.
It called for a report within 30 days that mapped the cracks, identified potential causes and spelled out remedies, “if necessary.”
The state has been rebuilding the spillway after most of it eroded away in February.
KQED also reported Tuesday on the cover letter to the DWR report submitted Nov. 7 in response to the FERC letter. The actual report was not available.
In the cover letter, DWR said it had evaluated the cracks and determined they were caused by efforts to create “a robust and durable structure.”
“With the inclusion of these design elements, the presence of hairline cracks was anticipated and is not expected to affect the integrity of the slabs,” DWR said.
Yeah, sure. Full story here.
From KQED:
UC Berkeley civil engineering professor Robert Bea, a veteran analyst of structure failures, said cracking in high-strength reinforced concrete structures is never expected.
“Cracking in high-strength reinforced concrete structures is never ‘to be expected,’ ” Bea said in an email. Even small cracks could increase stresses in the concrete when it is under “service loading” — for instance, when large volumes of water hurtle down the structure at speeds approaching 90 mph.
The cracking “develops paths for water to reach the steel elements embedded in the concrete and accelerate corrosion,” Bea wrote in an email. “Such corrosion was responsible for the degradation and ultimate failure of the steel reinforcing in parts of the original gated spillway.”
DWR inspection and repair records going back to the 1970s documented widespread cracking of the 3,000-foot-long spillway chute — largely because of the thinness of the concrete covering the drainage system below the concrete slab. On at least two occasions, sections of the steel rebar inside the slab were found to be corroded and in need of replacement. After the spillway failed last February, some of the steel rods intended to anchor the slab to underlying rock were also found to be corroded.
more at KQED here at their website
And here is the audio report:
12 thoughts on “Unbelievable: New $500 million Oroville dam spillway already has cracks”
Thsus begins the Battle of the Structural Engineers. In this corner, the state engineer attempting to
explain these “normal and expected” cracks and in the opposite corner the skeptical professor.
Stay tuned for further developments.
This crack is “normal and expected” here, and I predict it will be the best.
i foresee a hundred thousand dollars of epoxy in oroville’s future
Rusting rebar is a big deal in parking structures located in northern climes where salt is used to de-ice the roads. As such, it is well understood.
There are many techniques to prevent rust if the structure is already completed and develops cracks. link That said, the best thing is just to build it right in the first place.
hairline cracks is too subjective a term for me.
get any slab wet and it will show you a zillion ‘hairline cracks’ on the surface
panic for its own sake doesn’t thrill me like it does the lovers of gothic doom that always squeal for attention…
Government work in Cali is all that it is cracked up to be i guess…
…Readers may recall that in February 2017, the spillway at Oroville dam eroded and collapsed due to the massive amount of water from El Nino weather pattern induced storms eroding concrete that had cracks in it that had not been properly maintained….
My understanding was that it had nothing to do with ‘massive’ amounts of water – though those were around at the time.
It was simply that the structure had been allowed to deteriorate so badly under the assumption that water would be a thing of the past, that the dew would have started to fall through the spillway…
I’ve been involved in the pouring of probably 150,000 CY of concrete, including the structure for one NFL stadium and the foundations and turbine pedestal for a power plant. Concrete ALWAYS cracks. It is the nature of the cracks that is important. The word “hairline” would indicate minor cracking. But I would have to read the full engineer’s report to form an opinion.
” Concrete ALWAYS cracks”
This is what I’ve always thought. My question is, “How is it possible that concrete won’t crack”?
Can this same excuse be given for the much smaller cracks in the containment building at Crystal River? If not why is it okay here, where failure is the immediate death of those downstream.
Well of course the spillway is cracking, and global warming is the cause. Warming temperatures cause the Earth’s crust to expand, thus causing the cracking. When will you people ever learn?
/sarc
machinists use the ‘red’ hair (politically correct version) as a unit of tininess which is @ 0.003 inches across