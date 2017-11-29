Winning: grant applications for ‘climate change’ research are down 40%

Scientists appear to be self-censoring by omitting the term “climate change” in public grant summaries.
An NPR analysis of grants awarded by the National Science Foundation found a steadily decreasing number with the phrase “climate change” in the title or summary, resulting in a sharp drop in the term’s use in 2017. At the same time, the use of alternative terms such as “extreme weather” appears to be rising slightly.
The change in language appears to be driven in part by the Trump administration’s open hostility to the topic of climate change. Earlier this year, President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, and the President’s 2018 budget proposal singled out climate change research programs for elimination.
Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency has been systematically removing references to climate change from its official website. Both the EPA’s leader, Scott Pruitt, and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry have said they do not accept the scientific consensus that humans are causing the planet to get warmer.
As a result, many scientists find themselves in an uncomfortable position. They are caught between environmental advocates looking to recruit allies and right-wing activists who demonize researchers and denigrate their work.
“In the scientific community, we’re very cautious people,” says Katharine Hayhoe, the director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech. “We tend to be quite averse to notoriety and conflict, so I absolutely have seen self-censorship among my colleagues. [They’ll say] ‘Well, maybe I shouldn’t say it that way, because whatever funding organization or politician or agency won’t appreciate it.'”
The NSF data appears to bear out the change in language. While the number of grants with the term “climate change” in the public summary has dropped, the number of grants with the terms “environmental change” or “extreme weather” has increased slightly. That suggests that, even if research topics remain the same, the words scientists use to describe them may change.
“Scientists I know are increasingly using terms like ‘global change’, ‘environmental change’, and ‘extreme weather’, rather than explicitly saying ‘climate change’,” Jonathan Thompson, the senior ecologist at the Harvard Forest, wrote in an email to NPR. Thompson has been the lead investigator on multiple research projects funded by the NSF in recent years. “This seems to be born out of an abundance of caution to limit their exposure to any political landmines in what is already an extremely competitive process,” he wrote.
Four other climate researchers acknowledged that they had personally removed the term “climate change” from funding proposals or public summaries in the last year, or had advised graduate students who had done so. All were concerned that if they disclosed their names, it could negatively impact their future funding competitiveness.
Much more here at NPR
23 thoughts on “Winning: grant applications for ‘climate change’ research are down 40%”
What next? climate dis-ease? climate incontinence? I think climate injustice is already in use.
Climate-heimers.
Jonathan Thompson, the senior ecologist at the Harvard Forest where money is for nothing and the chicks are free.
[And where all of the pee-reviewed papers are above average? .mod]
“In the scientific community, we’re very cautious people,” says Katharine Hayhoe, the director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech. “We tend to be quite averse to notoriety and conflict, so I absolutely have seen self-censorship among my colleagues.” Oh good grief. Right! Who is she trying to kid. We can start with Mikey Mann but there were hundreds willing to risk notoriety and to step forth and push the “consensus”.
Extreme weather? What extreme weather? All observed metrics show nothing of the sort.
This is how you can know without any shadow of doubt that the movement has now left any pretence of scientific integrity lying dead in a ditch. They feel unashamedly free to squawk about any fantasy they choose without any kind of burden of evidence getting in the way. They are now living completely in model lala land and if in that virtual space the weather is getting more extreme – then the weather is getting more extreme regardless of what any trivial data sets may have to say about it.
Good now maybe scientist who where previously punished and shutout can get funding to research how our climate really works. It is time for junk science to be shutout and try to repair the public trust in the scientific community. No more lies, forced junk models, and manipulated data; time for some real scientific research with imperial data and unmolested methods that can be tested and recreated by other scientist
Sun cycles 24-27 return 400-year cooling grand minimum cycle…
Oooohhh, now the Climate Scientologists are getting crafty and using euphemisms to disguise what they are up to, which is lying about climate. So essentially, they are having to LIE about what they are doing, which again is LYING. Not sure how long they think they can hide behind euphemisms though.
Oh yes==>How to keep doing the same old thing, and call it something different.
“Climate Scientologists” I like it. I’m looking forward to their new book “Climate Dianetics”
Is there a breakout for climate change theater arts production funding and it’s decrease? We had seen some of that funding during the Obama over reach orgy. Also, redirecting renewable energy spending from projects at military bases and VA hospitals might help VA response times and military preparedness.
“Scientists appear to be”…manipulating and gaming the system all along
The most laughable aspect of all this is that these climate activists are the same Joes who are pushing diversity. As long as research funds are controled by the very few, there just won’t be any diversity of thought. Of course, the global warmning alarmists will claim that diversity only applies to skin color and sexual pursuasion and gender. In other words, it is meaningles and assumes
exactly what they condemn : judging and evaluating on the basis of skin color, gender, etc.
These people obviously are logically challenged. They also claim consensus where none exists.
“right-wing activists who demonize researchers and denigrate their work.”
Irony is completely lost on this crew.
+100
Maybe it’s not “self-censoring.” Maybe it’s just getting harder to think of new things to blame on climate change?
This is a good money quote (pun intended)
It truly is all about the grant money or lack there of
I doubt that, politicians and that’s who we’re really talking about, are quite creative at coming up with spin and other forms of propaganda.
“The change in language appears to be driven in part by the Trump administration’s open hostility to the topic of climate change.”
Logically then, the previous over-use of “climate change” was driven by the previous administration’s obsession with “climate change” . Which then follows that all government sponsored research is inherently political and non necessarily scientific – ie – researchers are generating proposals (and probably conclusions ) which will be seen as politically expedient to keep their grant $s flowing. I can’t completely blame them – I am sure they have families to feed – it’s self-preservation … but it isn’t science.
It screams that a whole new model for research is needed – at the very least some sort of double blind funding process so researchers aren’t influenced by where their money is coming from – both in writing proposals and in coming to conclusions
Excellent news.
Global climate models predict sufficiently catastrophic global warming when sufficiently catastrophic, though unrealistic, parameters are seeded into them. There are NO other reasons that ‘scientific’ projections of imminent future climate catastrophe can be forecast. The actual historical data record, unless it’s tortured with truncations, exclusions, deviations, and fabrications, simply does not support projections of imminent catastrophe. In order to hide this inconvenient truth, the catastrophists have invented new catastrophic names.
Thus, CAGW (Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming) has been replaced with terms such as ‘Climate Change’, ‘Extreme Weather’, Ice Free North Pole’, Sea Level Rise, etc., in order to support predictions of imminent catastrophe with some piece of cherry picked data. It is a fools errand. The entire field of imminent climate catastrophe is in its death throes, as adults are gaining a foothold in funding, research, publication, and analysis decisions.
Which is a shame because it’s the opposite of what should be happening. We need to understand the climate better. We are no longer hunter gathers who can move with the seasons. Our cities are fixed locations and many once great cities, even civilizations, have been brought down by climate change.
But now, thanks to alarmists and other assorted political activists, legitimate science is being undermined and we are left more vulnerable.