Cool tech: a switchable solar window

Demonstration device dynamically responds to sunlight by transforming from transparent to tinted while converting sunlight into electricity
Thermochromic windows capable of converting sunlight into electricity at a high efficiency have been developed by scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
Relying on such advanced materials as perovskites and single-walled carbon nanotubes, the new technology responds to heat by transforming from transparent to tinted. As the window darkens, it generates electricity. The color change is driven by molecules (methylamine) that are reversibly absorbed into the device. When solar energy heats up the device, the molecules are driven out, and the device is darkened. When the sun is not shining, the device is cooled back down, and the molecules re-absorb into the window device, which then appears transparent. A video showing the device switch can be seen below.
The NREL-developed demonstration device allows an average of 68 percent of light in the visible portion of the solar spectrum to pass through when it’s in a transparent, or bleached, state. When the window changes color—a process that took about 3 minutes of illumination during testing—only 3 percent is allowed through the window. Existing solar window technologies are static, which means they are designed to harness a fraction of the sunlight without sacrificing too much visible light transmission needed for viewing or the comfort of building occupants. “There is a fundamental tradeoff between a good window and a good solar cell,” said Lance Wheeler, a scientist at NREL. “This technology bypasses that. We have a good solar cell when there’s lots of sunshine and we have a good window when there’s not.”
The proof-of-concept paper published in Nature Communications established a solar power conversion efficiency of 11.3 percent. “There are thermochromic technologies out there but nothing that actually converts that energy into electricity,” Wheeler said. He is the lead author of the paper, “Switchable Photovoltaic Windows Enabled by Reversible Photothermal Complex Dissociation from Methylammonium Lead Iodide.”
His co-authors, all from NREL, are David Moore, Rachelle Ihly, Noah Stanton, Elisa Miller, Robert Tenent, Jeffrey Blackburn, and Nathan Neale.
In testing under 1-sun illumination, the 1-square-centimeter demonstration device cycled through repeated transparent-tinted cycles, but the performance declined over the course of 20 cycles due to restructuring of the switchable layer. Ongoing research is focused on improving cycle stability.
The path to commercialization of the technology was explored last year during a two-month program called Energy I-Corps. Teams of researchers are paired with industry mentors to learn what customers want of the technology and develop viable ways to reach the marketplace. Lance Wheeler and Robert Tenent, the program lead for window technology at NREL and co-author on the paper, teamed up to develop a market strategy for a product they called SwitchGlaze. The effort was funded by the Emerging Technologies program within the Department of Energy’s Building Technologies Office.
Wheeler said the technology could be integrated into vehicles, buildings, and beyond. The electricity generated by the solar cell window could charge batteries to power smartphones or on-board electronics such as fans, rain sensors, and motors that would open or close the windows as programmed.
NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy’s primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by The Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.
37 thoughts on “Cool tech: a switchable solar window”
Can’t wait. Technology looks very interesting. I hope that it translates to relatively inexpensive commercial use, easily.
3% is going to be very dark
I thought about this 20 years ago; my limited imagination came up with one good use.
Put it on car windows … run it backwards when car running to keep windows clear … turn off car and windows “tint”.
Tell people they will get 0.4 mpg less to have it as an option and almost buyers would want the option.
Am I suffering from a lack of imagination? What is the point of a window that is only transparent when it is dark out? That is when people close the curtains.
SR
Guess that people want to be in the dark all the time.
On 2nd thought, this might pave the way for a sun visor that appeared in Larry Niven’s Known Space series. The visor would only darken in the spot directly in the line of sight between a too-bright sun and the wearer’s eye.
SR
I would like to have active goggles using for example lcd technique that would darken the head lights of cars driving towards me but only the headlight. The dark vision would be unimpaired … Of course the wind screen of a car could also do the same trick using a camera as sensor and a computer calculating the are to darken when the position of the driver’s eyes are known.
You’re only allowed to tint the windshield above the marking line on the window (AS-1) which is mostly above normal line of sight when driving. Assuming same percentage as side windows which is 35% transmission.
Lars, you should have talked with Edwin Land.
He unsuccessfully tried to sell major automakers on polarized headlight lenses and windshields. They strung him along for 20 years but dropped the idea in the late ’40s, supposedly because of a lack of an economic incentive. By then he had a lot of investors and had created the Polariod Corporation.
It was only after that that he turned to sunglasses and “instant” film.
Especially since for automotive applications you have to allow at least 35% light through the side and rear windows (at least here in North Carolina). So no blocking of the sun through the windows to prevent heating of the interior.
“20 cycles” so about 3 weeks life time? Not brilliant.
What I noticed too. Less than three weeks life, and at what cost?
How’s about sunglasses that charge your phone?
How about car windows that charge the battery and are opaque – Buffet would like that (Geico).
How about an electric self-drive car powered by the windows – you don’t need to see out.
“The proof-of-concept paper … established a solar power conversion efficiency of 11.3 percent…..but the performance declined over the course of 20 cycle” More models. Hope the real thing works out.
After 20 cycles does it stop producing energy as well or just fade to black? In which case it wouldn’t even be a good solar cell, as those last about 20 years.
–to learn what customers want of the technology and develop viable ways to reach the marketplace.
How about a product that lasts more than “20 cycles?”
Announcing a product before it is viable is no different than algore screaming from his private jet how “all us little people are destroying the planet”.
Finish the research and get back to us.
11.3% efficiency? What’s current solar cells? Credit where credit is due, Progress is progress. Lots of room for improvement.
Best solar cell to date are about 22% with some promising as much as 28%.
As solar cells go these are poor performers.
But….they only last 3 weeks.
Heck, they may be crappy, and they will be expensive, but they won’t last long….[facepalm]
Trying to envision where such a product would have a market to make mass production profitable for a company. Not seeing it.
Toyota Prius models a few years had an option with a solar PV roof panel that ran an internal cooling fan to circulate outside air in order to keep interior temps down when the car was parked in the sun. No longer offered. What does that say about market demand?
The whole solar power PV thing marketed as a consumer good is just virtue signaling IMO.
I’m not dissing PV research. Solar PV research is needed though as solid applications for space vehicles and off-grid applications will benefit from higher efficiency and longer life PV’s.
The photo darkening technology has been around for decades…with the same results. The ability to change degrades with every cycle. Eyewear has been using this for decades. Eventually the lenses fade to completely dark and won’t revert to transparent.
“When is a window not a window?”
“When you can no longer see through it and it becomes an expensive wall.”
“But what good is window that isn’t a window.
A much less energy efficient wall.
Too bad more climate research grants weren’t used on more research in advanced carbon materials instead.
Interesting.
“When solar energy heats up the device, the molecules are driven out, and the device is darkened.” What outside conditions are required to result in sufficient heat? Here in Canada, it is often sunny (and you would like to generate solar electricity), but it is not very warm (sometimes downright cold).
You can get a pedal machine that charges batteries, watch tv , keep fit and charge a battery, makes more sense.
Only one small flaw in that system. All that exercise will increase your respiration resulting in a measurable increase in the CO2 you’ll be releasing into the atmosphere. It would be far more ecologically responsible to park your butt on the couch and read a good book by sunlight of course. Oh, and no beer – each bubble is pure CO2 dooming baby polar bears to slow death.
Having been involved in advanced energy systems (solar cells, energy storage materials) since the mid 1990’s, I can say with some certainty that this is one of hundreds of NREL announcements, almost always around congressional budget time, that ultimately amounts to nothing. Their several other PV spinouts all failed within a couple of years over similar issues, or cost.
Check the NREL information page on Crescent Dunes concentrating solar plant. If you see that the plant was off line Sep 2016 to Jun 2017, your eyes are much better than mine.
https://www.nrel.gov/csp/solarpaces/project_detail.cfm/projectID=60
Heat energy causes the activation, “When solar energy heats up the device, the molecules are driven out, and the device is darkened.” So, on a cold winter night the interior surface will be warmed by the structure’s heating system. Will this cause a partial or full cycle to take place thereby diminishing the number of cycles (a whopping 20 in all ) by one when there’s no sunlight to generate the electricity? I wonder if a partially cloudy day with a strong wind driving the cloud cover through rapid alternating periods of full sun and partial shade will impact its ‘life expectancy’? One thing for sure, with so short a life span they will be renewable – by replacement over and over again. Sounds like it would be perfect for most government buildings and contractors.
Here come the politicos with startup venture firms. At least they will not have Uncle O backing them.
This is not a game changer, robust energy density is where it’s at…
Yes, and what is the cycle life? That’s the first question for new battery designs. Why not here?
They must overcome the degradation of the film resulting from switching . . . maybe they can do it, maybe not.
11% PV efficiency is not bad for a window, particularly large office buildings that are most glass exteriors.
There is an energy advantage just from the shading (darkening) effect alone in warmer sunny climates like Florida and California — blocking heat gain from semi-tropical sun.
Not very impressive all around. Conversion efficiency is less than a solar panel and the window
area on a car that would receive appreciable sunlight is quite small. The device also has no lifespan
of any consequence. An office building would have a lot of window area and, if these things have any practical application, this would seem to be it.
Another one to file under ‘interesting lab effect’ that’ll never see the light of day! Pffft.
Wow! Once developed this technology could be applied to automatically darkening eye glasses. Oh, wait . . .