Making CO2 into fuel

MIT-developed method converts carbon dioxide into useful compounds.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — MIT researchers have developed a new system that could potentially be used for converting power plant emissions of carbon dioxide into useful fuels for cars, trucks, and planes, as well as into chemical feedstocks for a wide variety of products.
The new membrane-based system was developed by MIT postdoc Xiao-Yu Wu and Ahmed Ghoniem, the Ronald C. Crane Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and is described in a paper in the journal ChemSusChem. The membrane, made of a compound of lanthanum, calcium, and iron oxide, allows oxygen from a stream of carbon dioxide to migrate through to the other side, leaving carbon monoxide behind. Other compounds, known as mixed ionic electronic conductors, are also under consideration in their lab for use in multiple applications including oxygen and hydrogen production.
Carbon monoxide produced during this process can be used as a fuel by itself or combined with hydrogen and/or water to make many other liquid hydrocarbon fuels as well as chemicals including methanol (used as an automotive fuel), syngas, and so on. Ghoniem’s lab is exploring some of these options. This process could become part of the suite of technologies known as carbon capture, utilization, and storage, or CCUS, which if applied to electicity production could reduce the impact of fossil fuel use on global warming.
The membrane, with a structure known as perovskite, is “100 percent selective for oxygen,” allowing only those atoms to pass, Wu explains. The separation is driven by temperatures of up to 990 degrees Celsius, and the key to making the process work is to keep the oxygen that separates from carbon dioxide flowing through the membrane until it reaches the other side. This could be done by creating a vacuum on side of the membrane opposite the carbon dioxide stream, but that would require a lot of energy to maintain.
In place of a vacuum, the researchers use a stream of fuel such as hydrogen or methane. These materials are so readily oxidized that they will actually draw the oxygen atoms through the membrane without requiring a pressure difference. The membrane also prevents the oxygen from migrating back and recombining with the carbon monoxide, to form carbon dioxide all over again. Ultimately, and depending on the application, a combination of some vaccum and some fuel can be used to reduce the energy required to drive the process and produce a useful product.
The energy input needed to keep the process going, Wu says, is heat, which could be provided by solar energy or by waste heat, some of which could come from the power plant itself and some from other sources. Essentially, the process makes it possible to store that heat in chemical form, for use whenever it’s needed. Chemical energy storage has very high energy density — the amount of energy stored for a given weight of material — as compared to many other storage forms.
At this point, Wu says, he and Ghoniem have demonstrated that the process works. Ongoing research is examining how to increase the oxygen flow rates across the membrane, perhaps by changing the material used to build the membrane, changing the geometry of the surfaces, or adding catalyst materials on the surfaces. The researchers are also working on integrating the membrane into working reactors and coupling the reactor with the fuel production system. They are examining how this method could be scaled up and how it compares to other approaches to capturing and converting carbon dioxide emissions, in terms of both costs and effects on overall power plant operations.
In a natural gas power plant that Ghoniem’s group and others have worked on previously, Wu says the incoming natural gas could be split into two streams, one that would be burned to generate electricity while producing a pure stream of carbon dioxide, while the other stream would go to the fuel side of the new membrane system, providing the oxygen-reacting fuel source. That stream would produce a second output from the plant, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide known as syngas, which is a widely used industrial fuel and feedstock. The syngas can also be added to the existing natural gas distribution network.
The method may thus not only cut greenhouse emissions; it could also produce another potential revenue stream to help defray its costs.
The process can work with any level of carbon dioxide concentration, Wu says — they have tested it all the way from 2 percent to 99 percent — but the higher the concentration, the more efficient the process is. So, it is well-suited to the concentrated output stream from conventional fossil-fuel-burning power plants or those designed for carbon capture such as oxy-combustion plants.
The research was funded by Shell Oil and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
48 thoughts on “Making CO2 into fuel”
This process will be a net consumer of energy, so will serve no useful purpose.
This process, by which a power plant would consume its own effluent without producing anything useful, is described by all-knowing Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oozlum_bird
“The oozlum bird, also spelled ouzelum, is a legendary creature found in Australian and British folk tales and legends. Some versions have it that, when startled, the bird will take off and fly around in ever-decreasing circles until it manages to fly up its own backside, disappearing completely, which adds to its rarity.”
A fourth dimensional bird.
I have an idea that will do the same thing. Its to do with trees and things.
Cheers
Roger
http://www.thedemiseofchristchurch.com
This will never see practical application because it would ruin the transfer of wealth.
This will never see practical application because……it is akin to perpetual motion. It will always require more fossil base stock than it creates. Yea you could use solar heat and a vacuum to split the CO2 but I really doubt the economic feasibility of such a project.
990 C is hardly waste heat!
Well they proposed solar heat as well, just pipe the CO2 to a lab in orbit 10,000 miles above the sun.
,,and expensive
So much for fueling this with dry ice…
Yes, that is ridiculous. However… If you run it with solar heating, these kinds of processes (of which there seems to be a new scheme every month, but no pilot plant announcements) are potentially useful to transform a low density, non-transportable energy resource into a high density, transportable fuel.
But I’m waiting for actual numbers from a pilot plant. As noted, there are none.
rocketscientist.
Good point, having commercial experience with the materials required for these temperatures, it is hard to see how this has any useful value. Not to hard to get some useful energy out of gasses at 1814 F.
Smart Engineers have been getting useful energy converting CO to CO2 for years, hard to understand why anyone would waste their time and somebody’s money converting it back to CO which is hazardous to handle. I am not a chemist but I know there are already better ways to make methanol.
“The separation is driven by temperatures of up to 990 degrees Celsius, and the key to making the process work is to keep the oxygen that separates from carbon dioxide flowing through the membrane until it reaches the other side. This could be done by creating a vacuum on side of the membrane opposite the carbon dioxide stream, but that would require a lot of energy to maintain.”
Link to original article in MIT News …
http://news.mit.edu/2017/turning-emissions-into-fuel-1128
“The research was funded by Shell Oil and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.”
Well, this was funded by Big Oil so, of course, its nothing but a pack of lies.
Woohoo, I created a fuel with 1,000 J/kg and it only required 10,000 J of energy to create it!
Can’t see how it would reduce CO2 emissions without some kind of dedicated sequestration strategy.
And Simply splitting the input methane stream into 2 streams is just a shell game of transferred emissions.
I got an idea. Plant trees and harvest the reduced carbon they make to run a power plant.
The laws of thermodynamics are clear. It take more energy to break the carbon-oxygen bond than was released when the carbon-oxygen bond was made.
There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute.
– P.T. Barnum
Then why are there so many? — P.T. Barnum’s assistant
Just because it can be done doesn’t mean it should be done. This thought process should be applied to any and all alternative fuels production schemes.
Crude oil refining is 90+% energy efficient as the feedstock already is a liquid fuel with the composition needed for high energy density and only needing minor changes in composition to be fit for purpose as a transportation fuel. Crude is produced and consumed in massive quantities of roughly 17 million barrels/day. Putting this in terms commonly used by the biofuels sector, this converts to nearly 1 trillion liters/year of fuel . Typical cellulosit ethanol plants may produce 1000 to 2000 bbl/day which is 5 orders of magnitude less than the demand making this form or biofuel untennible as a fuel source. Now try to capture the needed amount of CO2, heat it to 900F, and provide the energy needed to reduce CO2 to a hydrocarbon fuel in a cost effective manner and you see why the proposed scheme is not even close to realistic.
It is hard enough to take cellulosic material such as wood or segregated MSW, gasify it to CO/H2, and use Fischer-Tropsch technology to convert it to hydrocarbon fuel. That can be done with existing technology but costs around $200,000/bbl/day plant capacity to build and the feedstock needs to be essentially free to make it economically viable. So how can you even dream of paying the cost of concentrating CO2 from flue gas and using expensive membrane technology to reduce CO2 into methanol which is not in any way a useful transportation fuel due to low energy conetnt and its corrosive nature.
The fact that crude oil refining is 90% efficient is irrelevant – we are using it up faster than we are finding new sources so sooner or later we will run out and then we will need alternative (i.e. renewable) sources of energy. Solar power is the only viable contender (unless the impossible happens and we get D-D fusion working) and so we need someway to store and transport it. Hence solar powered generation of liquid fuel is perhaps the vital step in securing the long term (>200 years) future of industrialised society.
dude .. this wasn’t solar powered … they didn’t test this pulling CO2 out of the Air … they assumed a fossil fuel power plant at one end to supply the flue gas at insane ppm levels … trying to pull CO2 at 400 ppm and run it thru this process would be a waste of time …
Any combustion process involving an organic compound, such as oil or coal, ends up with CO2 and water, these being the lowest energy states of the carbon, hydrogen and oxygen atoms in combination. To convert them back again into higher energy states, you have to add the same amount of energy as you gained from combustion in the first place. Since the energy addition process would introduce its own energy losses, it makes more sense just to look for more oil or coal rather than trying to magically create some out of thin air.
There is no such thing as a perpetual motion machine.
Yes, not way does the math work out. Just another way to burn fuel expensively.
“There is no such thing as a perpetual motion machine.” This is IT! Coming from MIT, of all places. I guess they’ll show that physics is inherently racist.
Not even close to perpetual motion! Where does the 990 C heat come from? Not this process. Where do the high pressures to maintain the separation of O2 come from? Not this process.
There is a whole lot of energy going in to get an ever diminishing return.
I graduated from MIT. We churned out interesting stuff all the time. It’s just that this is being prematurely hyped to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.
However, I don’t believe anyone from MIT claimed this to be perpetual motion.
Plant food is not useful?
It was already CO2 until it was converted into CO. Now it is animal poison.
The extra costs, minus whatever revenue stream from whatever useful products to be paid by taxpayers and ratepayers. Yay! And we get to save the planet. Double-yay.
“The energy input needed to keep the process going, Wu says, is heat…”
Not to mention the hydrogen or methane used to react away the oxygen produced. Or, instead, the vacuum needed to pump it away.
Wu and Ghoniem described a perovskite system that does interesting chemistry. But supposing the process will be a net energy-producer is utter nonsense. So is the other pie-in-the-sky idea about producing syngas, or assisting CCS.
All that bushwah is just another example of how attachment to AGW corrupts science reporting, and dragoons the scientists themselves into going along with advocacy PR..
It would appear this is another of those PR things where grant money is used as a feedstock to create something that bulls give naturally. However, it might very well generate more grant money to find yet another “unusual approach at turning greenbacks into green dreams” and other sorts of fertilizer.
Say, I should have done my thesis on “Sequestration of Evil CO2 in flavored aqueous solutions to be dispensed to the public.” (I.e. how to make soda pop) instead of doing the remote sensing of atmospheric temperature structure of the earth from orbit. Oh, well… (PhD MIT ’78 course VI)
Well Matt Damon in the movie “The Martian” had a backpack oxygenizer just like this.
Lab seeks a publicity craving ego story. Clueless reporter responds. The Earth is saved.
Selective membrane tech has been around for decades. Good luck scaling it up to demo plant size using Lanthanum based materials.
The basic process of converting CO2 to chemical fuels on global scale already exists. Operates with complete reliability using solar power at ambient temperature as the only energy input.
its called a tree? and its free. How much does the MIT idea cost per kwh to produce? if its more than what I pay the local electric company, even if its possible it isn’t feasible. But then again, if we pay a feed in tariff for the co2 conversion/generation process, then magic, its cheaper than gas/coal/hydro/nuclear.
Oh, oh. Just when the world has partial recovered from a CO2 drought the last million years that had assisted in the extinction of many mega fauna species as recently as just 10,000 years ago, comes this. While the peak of ice age cycles saw CO2 concentrations dropping to as low as 180 ppmv, thus being the lowest atmospheric levels seen in hundreds of millions of years, we are just recovering to a minimum CO2 level for current life at 400+ ppmv. Now that they have monetized CO2, capitalism will succeed in locking up every last molecule of CO2 and life itself will become near extinct, again. The greed knows no limits.
On a more serious note, adding energy to split CO2 into CO (1 Carbon molecule and 1 Oxygen molecule) and releasing one oxygen molecule is basically a good research development project. But probably for future generations and perhaps for any future Mars colonization. CO can be a feed stock for many carbon chains including liquid fuels, or burned directly as a fuel as the article noted. So this may play a part in future advanced civilizations when fossil fuels are very expensive, but electricity is relatively cheap to produce such as with H3 fusion in a far out future. But it is a bit inefficient to use perfectly good energy as already noted right now. It is basically neutral to the carbon cycle, except for that which would be in storage. For now, why not just use the energy real time? This is also probably why the hydrogen economy never materialized, because of the inherent losses in making such. It will finitely have a use at some point, and is good to get the technology right, but shouldn’t be pursued to just reduce atmospheric CO2, since current levels are mostly beneficial to humanity and all life on the good Earth.
They could convert CO2 into limestone. Then the limestone could be used as a durable construction material for buildings and roads.
F.A.,
I’ll venture the thought that marine organisms are already doing this conversion and with CO2 on the rise, limestone is already being formed at a faster rate than, say, 250 years ago.
As “as a durable construction material”, limestone has a problem — See “karst”.
Further processing helps, but still there is lots of limestone about, so making it in a factory might be a waste of time.
“Then the limestone could be used as a durable construction material for buildings and roads.”
By first baking using coal, it to make cement.
I prefer nuclear methanol…
Scoping Study of Methanol Production From CO2 with Nuclear Electrolysis H2
The chemical reaction needs pressure and energy, but since 2012 has already been in operation at the Svartsengi Power Station in Iceland, where geothermal energy is used to produce the hydrogen and CO2 from the volcanic geothermal vent steam is converted to methanol. In a nuclear methanol process it would likewise be waste heat from (nuclear) power generation, plus electrolytic hydrogen as the CRI process uses.
The idea of nuclear methanol is that we would never need stupid electric vehicles at all – just continue to use high efficiency internal combustion engines, with a modest conversion to use methanol or a methanol derivative. The energy density of a tank full of methanol is far higher than the best possible battery, and being just a plastic container is far cheaper.
Oops, sorry the first link to the nuclear methanol paper didn’t work. Here it is again: link.
Because of CO2’s amazing properties of being able to trap and amplify heat…(and at low concentrations} why not simply circulate the pure gas at high pressure through a network of pipes in a cavity with a glass face which is exposed to sunlight? This is used for solar water heating, but imagine the intense heat that could be generated and recovered from a system like that!
From the article: “which if applied to electicity production could reduce the impact of fossil fuel use on global warming.”
What impact?
Don’t I recall some similar process was described last year- adding CO2 to seawater, introduce a LOT of electricity, and Voila!… jet fuel.
Actually might make some sense for a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier…
If this process runs at 990 Celsius (1814 F), this is much hotter than the exit temperatures of most industrial boilers or gas turbines. Why would anyone go through the expense of heating flue gas to such high temperatures (and finding metallurgy that can withstand such temperatures) to convert CO2 back to carbon monoxide (CO) and oxygen?
The article states that a “fuel” stream of hydrogen or methane could be used to strip one of the oxygen atoms off a CO2 molecule. If hydrogen is used, the result is carbon monoxide and steam. If methane is used, depending on the ratios, one could obtain carbon monoxide, hydrogen, steam, and/or formaldehyde, all of which would have a lower energy content than the original methane. In either case, the energy content of the fuel stream is reduced, in order to convert harmless carbon dioxide into toxic carbon monoxide. Why?
The article states that this process could be used to make “synthesis gas”, which is usually a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. While carbon monoxide can be useful as an intermediate gas in the production of some monomers for plastics manufacturing, the most prevalent production of synthesis gas comes from a well-known catalytic process called steam-methane reforming, which is used to produce hydrogen and releases lots of heat.
The reaction for steam-methane reforming is
CH4 + H2O –> CO + 3 H2 + heat
The synthesis-gas stream is then cooled and sent to a water-shift reactor, where the CO reacts with steam to produce CO2 and an additional molecule of hydrogen.
CO + H2O –> CO2 + H2 + heat
This mixture is then separated into high-purity hydrogen and CO2 using a molecular sieve and “pressure swing adsorption”.
The steam-methane reforming process is primarily used to generate hydrogen, but it also releases lots of heat, which is usually used to generate steam from water, which can then be used to run turbines. Carbon dioxide is the low-energy product of this reaction, so that trying to run the water-shift reaction backwards, which is what the MIT team is trying to do, will require a huge energy input.
There are much more efficient ways of removing CO2 from the atmosphere, which use solar energy to power the process. They’re called trees.
Q. How does a scientist turn CO2 into 1 MJ of useful hydrocarbon energy?
A. Start with 2 MJ of useful hydrocarbon energy and a grant supported research project.
OT, speaking of batteries for backing-up wind intermittency…
https://www.wind-watch.org/news/2017/11/12/wind-power-backup-and-storage-batteries-explode-into-flames-and-send-a-toxic-cloud-over-the-city-of-brussels/
Will not be the last of those incidents !!!