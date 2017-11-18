Virginia goes Don Quixote

State will defy Trump, double down on renewables and CO2 reductions – and hurt poor families
Guest essay by Paul Driessen
Democrat Ralph Northam had barely won the Virginia governor’s race when his party announced it would impose a price on greenhouse gases emissions, require a 3% per year reduction in GHG emissions, and develop a cap-and-trade scheme requiring polluters to buy credits for emitting carbon dioxide.
Meanwhile, liberal governors from California, Oregon and Washington showed up at the COP23 climate confab in Bonn, Germany to pledge that their states will remain obligated to the Paris climate treaty, and push ahead with even more stringent emission, electric vehicle, wind, solar and other programs.
Leaving aside the unconstitutional character of states signing onto an international agreement that has been repudiated by President Trump (and the absurdity of trying to blame every slight temperature change and extreme weather event on fossil fuels), there are major practical problems with all of this.
Attempting to abate, control or limit CO2 from electric power facilities has consequences. It means creating “carbon capture and storage” systems that don’t work, are huge energy hogs, drive up electricity prices, and leave us with the massive, unaddressed problem of where to put all the carbon dioxide – depriving crop and habitat plants of this essential miracle nutrient, and risking sudden catastrophic CO2 eruptions from whatever underground storage facilities might actually get approved.
It means forcing the premature shutdown of fully functional coal and gas-fired power plants – with no viable alternatives to replace them. Virginia has two nuclear power plants, and it is unlikely that the current or incoming Democrat governor (or any of their “progressive” supporters) would support building new nuke units, or even new pumped storage systems in the state’s mountainous areas.
The supposed wind and solar alternatives involve massive land use, environmental, ecological, economic, and human health and welfare impacts. Based on my previous rough calculations, using wind power to replace all current US electricity generation(3.5 billion megawatt-hours per year) … and charge batteries for seven windless days of backup power … would require some 14 million 1.8-MW bird-killing turbines, each one 330 to 410 feet tall, across some 210 million acres (twice the size of California). The backup power would require some 700 billion 100-kWh Tesla battery packs (also requiring vast acreage).
The raw materials required to build all these turbines, batteries and transmission lines – would be astronomical; the earth removal, mining, processing, smelting and manufacturing even more so. And this doesn’t even consider what it would take to replace today’s vehicles with electric versions, or (in a truly fantasy world) replacing the energy for foundries, refineries and factories with wind or solar power.
The USA has made virtually all of its mineralized areas off limits to exploration and mining. So this grand transition would make us 100% dependent on foreign suppliers for wind (and solar) energy.
Another net effect would be soaring electricity prices, forcing countless factories and businesses to close their doors, affecting livelihoods and living standards, especially among the poor, minority and blue-collar families that liberal politicians and activists profess to care so deeply about.
Right now, average Virginia families pay $1,500 a year for electricity. At California prices, their annual electricity bills would increase by $875; at German rates, by a whopping additional $2,900 a year!
At its current 8¢ cents per kilowatt-hour, Virginia’s Inova Fairfax Women’s and Children’s Hospital pays about $1.6 million annually for electricity. At California’s or Germany’s business rate (18¢ per kWh), the hospital would have to shell out $3.6 million for electricity. That unsustainable $2 million annual increase in the cost of keeping lights, heat, air conditioning, surgery centers and diagnostic equipment running would result in employee layoffs, reduced services, higher medical bills and declining patient care.
At 8¢ per kWh, the United States can power its homes, hospitals, businesses and industries for $280 billion annually. At German or California business and industry rates (18¢ a kWh), that electricity would cost $630 billion a year. At German family rates (35¢ a kWh), an economy-busting $1.2 trillion!
Equally important, California, Oregon and Washington are uniquely advantaged. Thanks primarily to Works Progress Administration dams, Oregon gets 43% of its electricity from hydroelectric projects; Washington gets 75% from hydro. California not only enjoys such mild climate that 40% of its homes don’t have air conditioning, and a seventh don’t have heating; it imports 25% of its electricity from other states. (And yet California’s electricity rates are the second highest in the Lower 48 States.)
Obviously, not every state can import one-fourth of its electricity from other states. As Margaret Thatcher would say, at some point you run out of other people’s energy. Not every state has or can have hydroelectric (which rabid greens also hate). Not every state has abundant sun or wind – and the best sites would likely be litigated until Hell freezes over. Few states have the topography for pumped storage.
As they demand de-carbonization (and thus de-industrialization) for the entire country, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and other “We Are Still In” (the Paris climate treaty) states, cities, businesses and organizations claim they now represent one-half of the US Gross Domestic Product. They also call themselves the Under2 Coalition, claiming they can prevent Earth’s post-1850, post-Little Ice Age, industrial era average temperature from rising more than 2 degrees C (1/2 degree above today’s.
However, amid all their demands and sanctimonious moral preening, these WASI members studiously neglect to mention what IPCC officials have said are the true primary goals of climate policy: replacing capitalism with a new centralized world economic order, and redistributing world wealth and resources.
They likewise ignore the real reason all those developing countries signed the Paris accords … and what all the rancor in Bonn has been about: poor nations were promised hundreds of billions of dollars in Green Climate Fund “adaptation and reparation” money from the very nations they demand must de-carbonize and de-industrialize. They want their loot right now, with no more delays or excuses.
The Paris Climate Treaty would have obligated the United States to pay over $20 billion per year initially – rising to more than $100 billion per year by 2030! So if they love Paris so much, these half-of-US-GDP WASI members should be obligated … and happy … to pay one-half of the USA’s Green Climate Fund obligations: $10 billion in 2017, rising steadily to $50 billion a year by 2030.
In reality, they won’t try, want or be able to meet any of the Paris requirements. It’s all Resistance, hype and holier-than-thou pixie dust. That’s why the WASI acronym is more accurately translated as We Are Still Ideologues – Intransigent, Irresponsible and Insane.
Their “we can opt into Paris” attitude also raises the interesting question of whether communities in those states (especially rural counties that voted for candidate Trump) can opt out of their de-carbonization, cap-and-trade, pseudo-renewable, pseudo-sustainable, unreliable wind and solar energy schemes. Especially if there was no debate and no statewide vote – on issues like those raised in this article – why should those most severely impacted by these schemes not be able to opt out of them?
Net US greenhouse gas emissions declined 11.5% from 2005 to 2015 – because the Obama EPA forced coal-fired power plants to shut down, more switched to natural gas, energy efficiencies increased, and a hyper-regulated US economy used less energy. Indeed, the USA is miles ahead of any other country in reducing its CO2 emissions since 2000. The next closest is the UK, which reduced its emissions by barely a fourth of the US amount. But WASI/Under2 demands would have horrendous adverse repercussions.
Meanwhile, developing countries built hundreds of coal-fired generating units, have 1,600 more under construction or in planning, and are driving millions of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks. They will not give up fossil fuel electricity generation and rely on wind and solar – though they will be happy to sell turbines and panels to WASI members. So all the US, EU and WASI sacrifices will achieve nothing.
WASI members are not just sanctimoniously tilting at windmills. They are demanding that others kowtow to their climate alarmism and imposing real harm on real people. America and the world must not base energy, ecological, health and welfare policies on Don Quixote fantasies.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy and environmental policy.
Both Australia and America seem to have an unlimited supply of Lunatics placed in government, academia and media, ready to undertake and support hopeless utopian quests for unachievable Climate goals at the expense of all the poor people in the countries. What is needed is a dose of really cold weather to sober them up.
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/victorian-households-to-be-slugged-by-energy-price-rises-between-10-and-20-per-cent/news-story/5e00b4bd6cd9ac9c41c1160d8f30817b
Australia is already there is some states thanks to our zombie politicians. My god, these witless buffoons are going to pay for their reckless decisions!
And with the constitutional section 44 forcing MP’s (With dual or more citizenships) to resign their position (No checks and measures for MP’s? No, politicians are fully bonafide), the nation is set to be overrun with, it seems, Green MP replacements. Australia is rooted, and it’s only taken 9 years or more for our Govn’t to discover MP’s with dual citizenships populate parliament. So, it is now possible MP’s who breach S.44 of the constitution made decisions at the federal level that affect the whole nation may be invalid.
Way to go Australia! Show the world how to win a race to the bottom!
“Dig up, stupids!”
I used to live in California. This sort of thing is Democratic Party policy.
The developing countries should develop coal for electricity needs.
It is the most cost efficient, low risk, low hazard of all the sources.
Buy USA.
When protesters protest a new oil or NG pipeline now, it is not so much about the actual route it will take, or the pipeline itself. It is now about the right to even use fossil fuels at all. Period. This assault on democracy and freedom is an act of real domestic terror and should be met head on by the Department of Homeland Security. It’s time for the USA Federal Gov’t to step up and reign in these rogue groups and anarchists including individual States that try and substitute federal policy and law with their own.
“the best sites would likely be litigated until Hell freezes over”
Think Franklin Dam x 1,000,000
Would be an interesting experiment to let the states set climate policy and then compete with each other in a free market setting.
It will fall apart. No doubt about it. It will also put the Democrats into the penalty box for a generation. I thoujght after the worst political campaign ever waged by the most cynical dishonest, self interested campaigner ever (Dirty Dick really just told a lie about the dumbest, meaningless caper ever pulled by a politician) that the grey cardinals in the party would have had a heartfelt retrospective on how they got themselves in the place they were in.
I was sure the sign would be that Jurassic Nancy Pelorosaurus would have been replaced as Senate leader by a New young blood, but no! Like WASI Parasites they, too doubled down on a morally bankrupt elitist party, disconnected from what used to be great heir base. If someone could wake the Republicans up and get them to understand this should be a two generation term for running the country. WA, OR, CA and VA will be voting Trump next time around. What have they got to lose?
And oh, the dinosaur:
http://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/dino-directory/pelorosaurus.html#
WUWT is one of the few places you can read such instructive and thought-provoking articles (thank you Paul). Sadly, mainstream media rarely asks ‘difficult’ questions about energy policy. Indeed, MSM often misleads about these issues. In the UK, the BBC is the main culprit. Earlier this week it introduced an item about COP23 on its flagship radio current affairs programme ‘Today’ by saying “The United States has pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement and CO2 levels have worryingly increased”. The clear inference was that the two facts were linked. There was no reference to the reduction in CO2 levels in the US, or that China was responsible for the rise in CO2 (or that it has no significant short-term commitments under Paris). It did not even say what the size of the ‘worrying’ increase was or why we should be worried about it.
In the UK, one of the biggest carbon-related stories is the Government’s utterly daft announcement that the nation will have an all-electric car market by 2040. The UK’s peak power output is 61GW. To power an all-electric car fleet another 30GWs will be needed. We are building just one new nuclear power station. Planning for this started last century and because of planning, environmental, engineering and capital issues it has taken 20 years to get to this point. China has come in with a third of the £20 billion cost otherwise it would not have been built at all. The French will engineer it although they have not managed to get a single plant of this design working yet anywhere in the world.
Let’s assume that they solve all the technical issues and that at the end of its seven-year construction phase they have a fully-functioning power plant delivering energy to the National Grid. That will be 2025, a full 15 years before the UK has to finally get rid of petrol-engined cars and have a 100% electric car market. Good eh? Now how many of these nuclear power plants do we actually need to deliver an additional 30GW? The answer is 9.6. No journalists seem to be interested in this story and certainly none at the BBC. Why is this? Because to them this is a carbon reduction story – they see it exclusively in those terms and seem incapable of widening their journalistic enquiry to address these glaringly obvious issues.
A friend of mine, who has no interest whatsoever in CAGW issues, asked me the other day “How are they going to power all of these electric cars?”. Frankly, it’s a question that your average 12-year-old is likely to ask. But not the BBC. Go figure.
What would it take to get all of Washington DC on 100% wind and solar, plus whatever battery pack storage solution they can implement to fill the gaps, without any lifeline connection to surrounding electrical grids?
Give them 5 years to get it all set up, then cut ’em loose and let them sink or swim.