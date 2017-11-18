Climate Hypocrite President Macron Sucking Coal Power from Britain

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, a temporary shortage of nuclear power in France forced France to buy substantial amounts of “dirty” coal power from Britain – right at the time French President Macron was taunting President Trump, and pushing for climate trade tariffs against countries which do not share the EU’s “climate values”.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/nov/18/french-reactor-repairs-generate-profits-old-uk-coal-power-plants

The last link to BM Reports demonstrates how dependent France was on imported coal power from Britain in November (view Historic Reports, enter the date range you want to view). The original Guardian post also provides a graph of the interconnector flow between France and Britain.

What a surprise – Macron’s France is a climate hypocrite. President Macron’s climate values only apply when it suits him.

On a positive note, the French President for once put his people’s needs first. But this does not excuse his rank hypocrisy, his hypocritical anti-American climate posturing at COP23, all at the same time France was utterly dependent at times on imported coal power from Britain.

One more delicious twist – a small portion of the coal burned to keep the lights on in France was imported from the USA.

Advertisements