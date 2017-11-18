A Reply to Cook and Oreskes on Climate Science Consensus

By Warren Pearce, , Reiner Grundmann, Mike Hulme, Sujatha Raman, Eleanor Hadley Kershaw and Judith Tsouvalis

Published in: Environmental Communication

In their replies to our paper (Pearce et al., 2017), both Cook (2017) and Oreskes (2017) agree with our

central point: that deliberating and mobilizing policy responses to climate change requires thinking

beyond public belief in a scientific consensus. However, they both continue to defend consensus messaging,

either because of “the dangers of neglecting to communicate the scientific consensus” (Cook,

2017, p. 1) or because “‘no consensus’ … remains … a contrarian talking point” (Oreskes, 2017, p. 1).

Both highlight previously conducted market research by fossil fuel companies which suggested that

scientific uncertainty provided a political weapon in fighting regulation, concluding that incorrect

public perceptions of the scientific consensus weaken support for policy action (Oreskes, 2017, p. 2).

It is odd that scholars accept corporate research as proof of a claim about the relation between

knowledge and decision-making, when the academic evidence cited in our Commentary provides

numerous examples to the contrary. Grundmann and Stehr (2012) examined the literature regarding

the relation between scientific information and policies (including climate policy), finding that what

matters most for effective policy is the identification, and use, of levers for action such as taxes, regulation,

incentives or public investment, not scientific consensus.

Public opinion data also cast doubt on the importance of consensus messaging. In Table 1, we

summarize relevant 2017 national survey data of US public attitudes and knowledge (Leiserowitz,

Maibach, Roser-Renouf, Rosenthal, & Cutler, 2017; Marlon, Fine, & Leiserowitz, 2017). Although

one should be cautious interpreting such surveys, the data shows a clear majority position among

Americans: that climate change is real, important and worrisome, and that the US should take policy

action and invest in public education. These positions have been reached in the absence of accurate

knowledge about the scientific consensus. There is little evidence here that supports the notion

shared by Cook, Oreskes and various fossil fuel companies: that disinformation about scientific consensus

begets public opposition to policy.

Despite this evidence, Cook (2017) and Oreskes (2017) appear convinced that public understanding

of scientific consensus is essential for developing effective climate polices. Even if this “gateway

belief model” could be proved in laboratory studies,1 it holds questionable significance in the real

world where sources of competing information always exist (Kahan & Carpenter, 2017). Science

itself provides fertile ground for such discrepancies, as two current examples demonstrate. First,

the debate over the hiatus/pause in global temperature increase was not invented by fossil fuel interests,

but is a subject of genuine scientific disagreement (Medhaug, Stolpe, Fischer, & Knutti, 2017).

Second, there is increasing expert debate regarding how much carbon dioxide can be emitted while

keeping global temperature rise below 1.5°C (Millar et al., 2017a, 2017b; Peters, 2017; Rathi, 2017).

For climate scientists, there is no obvious consensus about questions such as these. On the other

hand, Cook, Oreskes and others persist in messaging the minimalist fact that human influence on

a changing climate is uncontroversial amongst scientists.

To reiterate our Commentary, we agree there are occasions where this consensus is worth stating.

However, there will always be public voices of dissent, and drowning them out with consensus messaging

is implausible (Aklin & Urpelainen, 2014). Far better to design sustained public engagement

on climate change around possible policy options, rather than allowing the needle to get stuck on

consensus messaging which offers little when it comes to planning policy responses. Instead, it is

necessary to open up the normative dimensions of policies such as carbon taxes, geoengineering

or radical societal transitions to public scrutiny and debate (Nisbet, 2014), and to find new policy

measures that can attract cross-partisan support (Ryan, 2015).

Cook (2017) interprets our argument as playing into the hands of climate disinformers. Far from

it. It is the insistent demand that publics will only engage in relevant policy debates once they have

adopted a “gateway belief” that is playing into the hands of those who wish to slow-down climate

policy design and implementation.

Greater public participation in defining policy solutions will help challenge the current system,

where policy interventions are presented as value-free responses to scientific facts, leaving science

vulnerable to political attacks that scientists and their allies are ill-equipped to repel (Jasanoff,

2010; Pearce, Brown, Nerlich, & Koteyko, 2015; Raman, 2017; Wynne, 2010). Starting with specific

policy proposals, and exploring their normative assumptions, is likely to prove a better public

engagement strategy than the promotion of consensus messaging.

For example, the UK Government’s “My2050” online tool enabled members of the public to

design their own energy pathway to the UK’s 2050 carbon reduction target. Participants adjusted

different elements of energy generation and demand within their pathway, revealing the normative

assumptions regarding energy trade-offs embedded in the policy target (Mohr, Raman, & Gibbs,

2013). Complementary deliberative dialogues allowed participants to reflect more extensively on

the target’s demands, with the results informing recommendations for decision-making (Sciencewise,

2012). In this model, members of the public are assumed to have something to contribute to

crafting societal responses to climate change, rather than seeking to correct some deficiency in

their understanding of the issue (Nuccitelli, Cook, van der Linden, Leiserowitz, & Maibach, 2017).

Also, Pidgeon, Demski, Butler, Parkhill, and Spence (2014) report that in their deliberative workshops,

some participants who were sceptical about climate change were nevertheless enthusiastic

about transition beyond fossil fuels.

Publics around the world possess a rich understanding of the climates they live with, the risks they

face, and the potential changes they would like to see. Mobilizing and engaging these views are the

proper building blocks for public debate, not an insistence that knowledge of a single number is a

pre-condition for political progress.

Full paper with citations here: http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/17524032.2017.1392109?journalCode=renc20

