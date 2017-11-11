Jerry Brown Climate Rant: “We need a total, I might say, brainwashing”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Jerry Brown thinks we all need a total brainwashing to avoid the extinction of all mammalian life due to climate change.
Jerry Brown, President of the Independent Republic of California
As he crusades across Europe, the governor is acting like the leader of a sovereign country—an alternative to the United States in the Trump era.
By DAVID SIDERS November 11, 2017
Bonn, Germany, this week, Jerry Brown stopped over at the Vatican, where a doleful group of climate scientists, politicians and public health officials had convened to discuss calamities that might befall a warming world. The prospects were so dire—floods and fires, but also forced migration, famine and war—that some of the participants acknowledged difficulty staving off despair.
California’s doomsayer governor did not express much optimism either. Seated between an economist and an Argentine bishop at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Brown leaned into his microphone and said, “It is despairing. Ending the world, ending all mammalian life. This is bad stuff.”
“There’s nothing that I see out there that gives me any ground for optimism,” he went on. Still, he promised action: “I’m extremely excited about doing something about it.”
…
In one sense, Brown’s fixation on climate change would seem unremarkable, the predictable conclusion of a career steeped in the ecological and environmental movements of the 1960s and 1970s. The 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill, early Earth Day rallies and the Stockholm conference on the environment weighed heavily on the public consciousness when Brown was starting out in politics, and observers of a certain age will still recall him mystifying audiences with pronouncements about “planetary realism” and the “spaceship Earth.” He was still talking about the need for a fundamental shift in lifestyle when he said at the Vatican that confronting climate change will require “a transformation of the relationship of human beings to all the mysterious network of things.”
“It’s not just a light rinse,” Brown said. “We need a total, I might say, brainwashing. We need to wash our brains out and see a very different kind of world.”
But in his climate diplomacy today, Brown is performing a more urgent, final act. For nearly all his public life—from secretary of state to governor, to mayor of Oakland and state attorney general before becoming governor once again, at age 72—Brown’s near-constant state was to run for public office. Now, for the first time, he is not. Term limits will chase Brown from the state Capitol in January 2019, and today he calls climate change his “campaign,” dismissing the idea that after running unsuccessfully for president three times, he might try again in 2020. “I’ve thought because people like you ask me,” he said in an interview before leaving for Europe. “But no, I’m not running.”
Now, Brown’s future rests on a family ranch in Northern California, where he is nearly finished building a remote, off-the-grid home. These days, he talks more about rattlesnakes and wild boar than the presidential election, and he has turned his focus from electoral politics to more existential concerns.
…
Read more: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/11/11/jerry-brown-california-profile-215812
Perhaps retirement is what Brown had in mind, when Jerry Brown instructed state regulators to survey his Northern California ranch for oil in 2015. Despite the disappointing results of the survey, income from Brown’s land holdings, his governor’s pension and whatever other investments he has accumulated should make for a comfortable retirement.
Brown just washed his brain and can’t do a thing with it.
Too much conditioning.
“observers of a certain age will still recall him mystifying audiences with pronouncements about “planetary realism” and the “spaceship Earth.” Maybe there is some truth to the science that says too much marijuana use kills brain cells. Actually, when you think about it, most of the people smoking pot are the leftist types that support the whole notion of CAGW. Apologies in advance to those of you who use it medically.
“There’s nothing that I see out there that gives me any ground for optimism,”
…I’ll take that as a win
He is just an old, scared of death, 72y man. Who won’t even enjoy his new ranch.
Yes, because there Is No oil on it.
CAGW gives its devotees a reason to have Power (control over others’ lives), Pelf (other peoples’ money) and Position (reason to consider themselves better than others). PPP is the holy trinity of the parasite class; CAGW can’t possibly be a lie.
But a parasite is never satisfied; taking stuff from the people who make stuff is their job and their joy; they will do it ’til the end of the world and never have enough.
“California Gov. Jerry Brown to protesters during climate speech: ‘Let’s put you in the ground'”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/california-gov-jerry-brown-to-protesters-during-climate-speech-lets-put-you-in-the-ground/article/2640410
The catholic church has trained some remarkably like-minded seminarians … Joseph Stalin and Moonbeam spring to mind. A mass murderer and a wannabe.
catholic church? Staline’s was Orthodox church.
And i rather see it as an illustration to the old point “the world is foul of perverted christian ideas”.
Yesterday, Stanford University had a big football shindig. Thousands upon thousands of people came to campus. Cars were parked cheek-by-jowl under the trees in every field, family-sized caravans were scattered everywhere. Large crowds walked the lanes, and tailgaters were cooking up storms.
How much CO2 was produced by the literally thousands of purely whimsical trips to that game? How many fans flew in? The University of California has 9 campuses. They all have sporting teams, including football.
Those teams produce a) huge incomes for the campuses, and; b) huge amounts of fun-associated CO2.
Jerry Brown is deadly serious about CO2. He wants to legislate all internal combustion engines off the road. He thinks it’s a dire emergency that could end all planetary life.
“It is despairing. Ending the world, ending all mammalian life.” So he says.
If it’s such a big emergency, why hasn’t he ended all those UC California football games, and all those unnecessary CO2-producing trips? He could do it with a stroke of his pen.
And end all the UC public basketball games, and baseball games, too.
Put up or shut up, Jerry Brown. End unnecessary sporting trips.
And then let’s see how the California progressive elite squeals when their fun is affected. And how the academic virtue posers wither when their sports money dries up.
And don’t forget to ban private passenger aircraft, too, Jerry. So Leo DiCap and all the rest can really feel your angst.
You have a point.
If he really beieved in what is is sayed, he wouldn’t just talk about it, he would act. he would be building another Noah’s Ark instead of a new ranch, to begin with. Or suicide himself out of despair, the quick or slow way (alcohol)
Mr. Frank, i think you’ve nailed it in that nothing will ever change the quest for the affluent life. As soon as politicians actually start cutting into the status quo, they will not be politicians for long. That’s why, i think, paris was created as a paper tiger. Because if it had real teeth, the folks would just rise up and get rid of not only the treaty, but the politicians that made the treaty. Politicians ain’t stupid. Therefor, all the best that they can/will do is pay lip service to agw all the while accomplishing little to nothing. People forget this when they say that the greens are winning. In the overall sceme of things they aren’t even coming close to winning. Life goes on, and will continue to go on (one football game at a time)…
post script~ i’m of too humble an estate to call you by your first name. you are a professor, no? (maybe i can call you “Professor Frank” instead… ☺)
The man is mad enough to admit he would mass brainwash people if he could. For the greater good, of course.
No one can use the ‘privileged white, climate denying old male’ accusation against me as long as that pillock is still around.
just remember…this is a career politician that thinks and says these things
“Ending the world, ending all mammalian life.”
