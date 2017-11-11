144 year earliest cold record for New York City to be broken – new 103 year record low already set

Dr. Ryan Maue has been tracking the forecasts for the Northeast, and the result is…ah, chilling. Maue says the “polar vortex” is responsible for the exceptionally cold and dry air invading the Northeast USA.

Why is it so cold and dry over Midwest and Northeast U.S. ?

Blame the upper-level tropospheric "polar vortex" for blasting cold, dry Canadian continental Arctic air. pic.twitter.com/NuIlvguuRJ — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) November 11, 2017

He goes on to say that the all time record for New York City of 22°F forecast by morning in NYC would be coldest, earliest temperature on record.

The previous earliest record of reaching 22°F was Nov 13, 1873. The 21°F expected for NYC would be the coldest in 144 years. Further up Long Island, temperatures are expected in the teens.



A record low temperature that lasted 103 years has already been set in Central Park according to the National Weather Service:

RECORD EVENT REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NEW YORK NY 0245 AM EST SAT NOV 11 2017 ...RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE SET AT CENTRAL PARK NY... A RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE OF 25 DEGREES WAS SET AT CENTRAL PARK NY YESTERDAY. THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 27 SET IN 1914. Source: http://w2.weather.gov/climate/getclimate.php?wfo=okx

The rest of New York State will be even colder by morning, with temperatures in the teens to hovering near zero.

Rest of New York State will bottom out in teens or even close to 0°F at elevation. If that doesn't shock you, then you have ice in your veins or you're drunk. pic.twitter.com/Lwz4nagFQz — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) November 11, 2017

