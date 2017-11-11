144 year earliest cold record for New York City to be broken – new 103 year record low already set

Dr. Ryan Maue has been tracking the forecasts for the Northeast, and the result is…ah, chilling. Maue says the “polar vortex” is responsible for the exceptionally cold and dry air invading the Northeast USA.
He goes on to say that the all time record for New York City of 22°F forecast by morning in NYC would be coldest, earliest temperature on record.
The previous earliest record of reaching 22°F was Nov 13, 1873. The 21°F expected for NYC would be the coldest in 144 years. Further up Long Island, temperatures are expected in the teens.
A record low temperature that lasted 103 years has already been set in Central Park according to the National Weather Service:
RECORD EVENT REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NEW YORK NY
0245 AM EST SAT NOV 11 2017
...RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE SET AT CENTRAL PARK NY...
A RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE OF 25 DEGREES WAS SET AT CENTRAL PARK NY
YESTERDAY. THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 27 SET IN 1914.
Source: http://w2.weather.gov/climate/getclimate.php?wfo=okx
The rest of New York State will be even colder by morning, with temperatures in the teens to hovering near zero.
This is an interesting statistic. But your reporting does differ from how you report a record high temperature. When that happens you always seem to doubt its validity by pointing out it has happened previously. It will be interesting to see the average temperature over the year in that region to see if this reflects on climatic issues as opposed to weather.
You mean like record temperatures in California, that only apply to that particular day?
No, there is no difference. And how does a regional average temperature reflect global changes in climate? And why a year?
https://www.inthesnow.com/ski-areas-pyrenees-dolomites-opening-early/
We need more wind turbine at once !
Was in Gainsborough yesterday – we all know the place, its where King Canute (Knut – son of Sweyne Forkbeard(sp)) did his ‘tide turning’ stunt.
Not on a nice gentle sandy beach somewhere – he was up against the Trent Aegir – a force to be *seriously* reckoned with. One Big Lump of a river that simply stops, turns round and flows backwards, as fast as you can run, twice per day. And in total silence. Sends shivers down yer spine.
Anyway, the coffee shop I went to had a notice up apologising for their broken-down heating system – especially painful in the coldest November, so far, that Gainsboro has had for 7 years.
(Someone likes ‘watching the weather’)
Meanwhile, my tracking of long standing Wunderground stations, although showing a minor up-tick for September, still has England cooling at 0.3degC per year.
I recall Nick recently ‘having kittens’ at 6 deg per century warming, how will he cope with 30 degC (thirty, three oh) per century of cooling?
Explaining it away as the Polar Vortex is disingenuous. I don’t believe I have seen a heatwave anywhere that wasn’t caused by weather patterns – blocking highs and so on – rather than just appeared without any apparent reason.
The local bank says it’s 31 degrees this morning. In Jasper Alabama, just about as far into the deep south as you can get. It helps me understand the cagw alarmists so much better – they’re freaking nuts.
