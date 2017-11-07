Claim: USA Should Stay in the Paris Agreement, Because Syria Has Signed

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate advocates are holding up alleged war criminal Bashar Al Assad’s announcement he will sign up to the Paris Agreement as the latest reason President Trump should reverse his Paris decision.

Syria signs Paris climate agreement and leaves US isolated Syria’s decision means America will be the only country outside the landmark deal if it follows through with Donald Trump’s vow to leave Syria has announced it intends to join the 2015 Paris agreement for slowing climate change, leaving the United States as the only country in the world opposed to the pact. Syria, wracked by civil war, and Nicaragua were the only two nations outside the 195-nation pact when it was agreed in 2015. Nicaragua’s left-wing Government, which originally denounced the plan as too weak, signed up last month. “I would like to affirm the Syrian Arab Republic’s commitment to the Paris climate change accord,” deputy Environment Minister Wadah Katmawi told a meeting of almost 200 countries at the November 6-17 climate talks in Bonn, Germany. … US President Donald Trump, who has expressed doubts that man-made greenhouse gas emissions are the prime cause of global warming, announced in June the intended to pull out and instead promote US coal and oil industries. “We need everybody on board,” Ronald Jumeau, of the Seychelles, said. …

Dig a little deeper and its obvious the real reason the UN is concerned about the US withdrawal.

COUNTRIES APPEAL TO TRUMP OVER CLIMATE CHANGE AS COP22 ENDS Environmental groups such as Greenpeace have welcomed the united front displayed by nearly 200 countries in Marrakesh in the face of Donald Trump’s campaign threat to quit the Paris accord on climate change. The UN negotiations concluded in Morocco in the early hours of Saturday with an agreement to hammer out a rulebook by 2018. Last year’s Paris Agreement left many details vague, such as how countries will report and monitor national pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The final text also urges rich nations to keep building towards a goal of providing 100 billion dollars a year to help developing countries address climate change. But some agencies are disappointed by a lack of concrete targets. “I’m a little worried by the lack of financial support to help poor countries adapt. This conference has been taking place in Africa, it was generally agreed that there should be more money, but in concrete terms unfortunately these decisions failed to materialise,” said Lutz Weischer, team leader on international climate policy at Germanwatch. …

Or this beauty from Turkey

Erdogan says U.S. stance stalls Turkish ratification of Paris climate deal … Erdogan said that when Turkey signed the accord France had promised that Turkey would be eligible for compensation for some of the financial costs of compliance. “So we said if this would happen, the agreement would pass through parliament. But otherwise it won’t pass,” Erdogan told a news conference, adding that parliament had not yet approved it. “Therefore, after this step taken by the United States, our position steers a course towards not passing this from the parliament,” he said. …

Even avowed enemies of the United States like the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas have been receiving climate cash handouts from the UN, some of those funds provided by the USA – until President Trump moved to put a stop to it.

If there is one thing the Trump Presidency will be remembered for, it will be President Trump’s efforts to stop all these parisites feeding off the hard work of US taxpayers.

