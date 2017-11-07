While the COP23 climate conference is going on in Bonn this week, there has been renewed wailing and gnashing of teeth over President Trump’s withdraw from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord this past summer. There are lots of reasons why the US doesn’t need to participate, but looking at this one graph, it becomes clear that other countries aren’t leading the way, not one bit. The USA leads by a large margin.
This is the graph climate alarmists and tax revenue trough feeders don’t want you to see:
h/t to Robert Wilson via Twitter
Some BONUS Graphs:
In absolute terms coal use has fallen far more in America this century than anywhere else:
Most of the growth in CO2 emissions this century came from modernizing economies. And China and India dominated:
14 thoughts on “#COP23 In one graph, best reason ever why the USA doesn’t need to be in the #ParisAgreement”
Now if we can just get China and India to switch to natural gas!
Thanks to fracking, in no small part !
That little tid bit will make greenie heads explode trying to reconcile those 2 facts!
Those greenie heads seem to be immune to logical arguments, moreover; there doesn’t seem to be much in those heads to explode in the first place …
How about, got it in two…. :)
(Note: this is taking as a purely ad arguendo given that the Paris strictures would do ANY thing to alter the climate zones of the earth. There is no data supporting that ad arguendo given at this time (in fact, there is anti-correlation data: CO2 UP. WARMING NOT.))
LOL…hi Sunshine
In 2100, someone will hit upon this graph and say WTF, considering that they will be just past the deepest part of the next mini ice age where the actual slope of the trend had been negative for decades.
…someone’s going to come along and mention percentages or some such nonsense
and why does no one ever mention places like Kuwait…where their emissions have sky rocked
Great Graph Posting! “Why the USA doesn’t need to be in the #ParisAgreement”…..Case Closed.
It’s not about CO2, science, weather, not even about the climate, it’s all, and only, about the money!
Everybody knows CO2 is nothing but plant food!
Why even spend time discussing plant food??
Do we need reminding?
Christiana Figueres, Former executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (2010-2016) laid out the true intentions of the UNFCCC and their Conference of Parties agreements:
Their solution of course is world Socialism. Organized by a political system run by un-elected elites (like her of course), with climate aid profits skimmed from the re-distribution funds to fill personal accounts and hidden in off-shore accounts.
When it comes to CO2 emissions reductions, you can only switch from coal to natural gas once. After that you have to switch to renewables or reduce energy use. Have fun with those options.
Another useful graph would be a list of the expected contribution from each country to address a problem that can only occur by violating the known laws of physics.
It is easy to sign up to an idea when it requires you to do nothing , or better still is one that you expect to make a great deal of money out off. And much harder to sign up when it means you lose money and have to take steps which result in having lower ability to make any money.
Your coal shipment should be arriving soon at dock 8. Thank you for your shipload order.