COP23 In one graph, best reason ever why the USA doesn’t need to be in the #ParisAgreement

While the COP23 climate conference is going on in Bonn this week, there has been renewed wailing and gnashing of teeth over President Trump’s withdraw from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord this past summer. There are lots of reasons why the US doesn’t need to participate, but looking at this one graph, it becomes clear that other countries aren’t leading the way, not one bit. The USA leads by a large margin.

This is the graph climate alarmists and tax revenue trough feeders don’t want you to see:

h/t to Robert Wilson via Twitter

Some BONUS Graphs:

In absolute terms coal use has fallen far more in America this century than anywhere else:

Most of the growth in CO2 emissions this century came from modernizing economies. And China and India dominated:

