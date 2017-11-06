Renewable energy – by royal decree – meanwhile, the poor suffer

The St. Louis city council has unanimously passed a resolution decreeing that by 2035 the city will somehow, almost magically be powered by 100% “clean, renewable” electricity. Or at least by paper certificate, as St. Louis city council raises electricity costs for poor families
Guest essay by Paul Driessen
In 2016, Missouri generated 96.5% of its electricity with fossil fuel and nuclear power, 1.6% with hydroelectric, and just 1.5% with wind and solar. The St. Louis Metro Area did roughly the same.
But now, by royal decree, the St. Louis City Crown has made it clear, the climate must be perfect all year – and by 2035 the city will somehow, magically be powered by 100% “clean, sustainable” electricity.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution calling for this to happen – via tougher energy efficiency measures and a transition to wind and solar power. The decision was supported by “environmental, advocacy and religious” organizations, which cited “sustainability and climate consciousness” as major concerns, an effusive article noted. The decision was simply “smart business,” they claim, because renewable energy is becoming “cheaper and cheaper,” and businesses want to move to cities that rely on renewable energy.
City officials have promised to launch an immediate “transparent and inclusive stakeholder process,” to develop a “plan of action” by December 2018. Who will actually be included in this “inclusive” process, and who will not be invited to participate, they did not say. However, recent marches, rants, dis-invitations, property destruction and physical assaults around cities and campuses offer helpful clues.
The following observations may help initiate the St. Louis review process – and similar discussions about renewable energy in other communities.
The local utility company (Ameren) already has a Pure Power program that lets St. Louis residents and businesses voluntarily purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). When a customer signs up for 100% renewable energy, Ameren charges an extra penny for every kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity. That increases utility bills by 10-20% and on average adds about $150 to annual residential bills; $850 to commercial bills; and $20,000 to industrial electricity charges.
However, it does not mean customers are actually getting wind or solar energy. Each REC simply represents “environmental attributes associated with past renewable energy generation” and proof that “renewable energy was generated by an eligible renewable energy source.”
In other words, an REC merely means electricity was generated somewhere, sometime in the past, and sent somewhere, along a transmission line, whether or not it was really needed at the time. It simply pays wind developers for every kilowatt generated – transferring wealth from customers to developers.
All this raises intriguing questions. If wind and solar are getting cheaper, and more affordable than fossil fuels, why does Ameren charge a 1-cent-per-kWh premium for them? Why do they to be mandated? How many times might certain wind operators sell the same certificates? How many counterfeits will con artists sell? How many “certificate cops” will be needed to police the lucrative trade?
Once St. Louis makes renewables mandatory, the involuntary wealth transfers will become huge. Worse, the system will be enormously regressive – falling hardest on poor and working class families, small businesses operating on slim profit margins, and major energy users like hospitals and factories.
Missouri currently has relatively low electricity prices; St. Louis rates are even lower. Imposing renewable energy mandates will send city electricity rates into realms now “enjoyed” in California and Connecticut: 19 cents per kWh for families, 17 cents for businesses and 13 cents for industries. They could even reach the punitive rates now paid in Germany: 35 cents for families, 18 cents for all others!
How might that affect a vital energy-intensive customer like the 635,000-square-foot Barnes-Jewish Hospital Center for Advanced Medicine? At today’s rates, it pays around $1.4 million a year for electricity. A 13% Pure Power REC hike would increase that bill by $180,000. At CA-CT-German rates, that bill would skyrocket to $3.3 million annually – a massive, unsustainable $1.9 million increase.
How many employees would the hospital have to lay off, to make up for that spike? How many services would it have to eliminate or reduce in quality? How badly would patient care suffer?
How will poor and blue-collar families fare if their electricity rates nearly double? United Way recently found that 56% of St. Louis families are already unable to pay their basic living expenses: housing, food, clothing, transportation, taxes, healthcare and child care. How much worse will this situation become?
Then why are the city and its allies (especially religious groups) so intent on implementing these renewable energy mandates? Perhaps because that is easier than tackling real city problems. Missouri high school students as a whole have an 85% graduation rate; in St. Louis only 46% graduate. The city ranks #12 among “worst US cities to live in,” #4 for murders, and #2 for “most dangerous.”
Instead of trying to improve on this dismal record, the Aldermen & Allies want to be at the forefront on “disastrous manmade climate change” and “sustainability” (or at least “consciousness” about the issues).
Average global temperatures have dropped back to where they were before the 2015-16 El Niño. Harvey was the first major hurricane to hit the US mainland in a record 12 years. Tornado, drought and storm frequency and intensity are on par with historic records. Where’s the disaster or human connection?
As to clean and sustainable, wind and solar are not. The enormous installations require vast amounts of land and raw materials, plus more for ultra-long transmission lines. (The wind installations Anheuser-Busch plans to use for its 100% renewable PR stunt are 350 miles away – in Oklahoma.) Still more land and materials are required for backup fossil fuel power plants or ginormous battery arrays – so that families, hospitals and businesses have electricity when they need it, instead of when it’s available.
For the wind option, just generating the 3.5 billion megawatt-hours of electricity the United States uses every year – and storing power in batteries for just seven windless days – would require some 14 million turbines! That’s because more turbines force us to go to lower and lower quality wind areas, which means instead of generating electricity 33% of the year at best wind sites, they’d only do so half of that time. Using Tesla-style 100-kWh battery packs would require something on the order of 600 billion units!
Have the Aldermen & Allies run those numbers – and costs – for the St. Louis share of all this? Will Gov. Greitens and the state legislature go along with all this – and help pay the costs?
More to the point, all of this would require unfathomable amounts of mining, processing, smelting, manufacturing and shipping: concrete, iron, copper, fiberglass, lithium, cadmium, rare earth metals and more. Since St. Louis and other environmentalist groups generally oppose mining (and foundries, refineries and factories) in the USA, most of those materials will come from someone else’s backyards:
Places like Baotou, Mongolia and the Democratic Republic of Congo – where men, women and even children dig them out and process them under horrific environmental, health and safety conditions. Their risk of dying due to cave-ins or exposure to toxic, carcinogenic materials is intense and constant.
Some claim renewable energy is nevertheless sustainable, and moral. It must be an interesting group of religious leaders who’ve come to the fore in St. Louis (and elsewhere) to reach that conclusion, support major wind and solar energy programs – and denounce fossil fuels and investment in oil and mining companies.
People in impoverished and developing countries have little interest in wind and solar power, except as a stopgap for distant villages. They want abundant, reliable, affordable electricity. That’s why they have built hundreds of coal-fired power plants and have 1,600 more under construction or in planning.
One has to wonder if those who promoted and voted on the St. Louis program (and others like it) ever considered these hard realities. Too often, they seem content just to feel righteous, at least among their peers and certain stakeholders – even if most big renewable energy programs are really just pixie dust.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org), and author of Eco-Imperialism: Green power – Black death and other books on public policy.
36 thoughts on “Renewable energy – by royal decree – meanwhile, the poor suffer”
It has been decreed — unroyally — that the sun will shine on St, Louis all day every day and the wind will blow in St. Louis all night every night. But even then, would photo cells and wind turbines be able to generate enough electricity to meet the needs of the city’s businesses, government agencies, households, and the few factories that haven’t either closed or left town? And there are a lot of other jokes that aren’t really very funny.
Much of this same nonsense is going on in California and on a much larger scale. That is only going to make the economic crash all the greater. Fortunately, the city will be brought up against fiscal reckoning much sooner and hopefully with less bad impact on the citizens. It’s up to them to take out their displeasure at the voting booth. But lying politicians are very good at deflecting the blame for their own bad decisions, at least with the help of the news media.
Time to cut all power lines going into St. Louis. They are on their own with their utopia of renewable from here on out.
“businesses want to move to cities that rely on renewable energy” … yeah businesses say things like that, but it’s the bottom line that matters
Only the completely naive or the completely dishonest would take what a company’s PR department says about what it wants to do with salt-free seasoning.
skeptical science banned me when they posted the study that showed 80% of the US public was in favor of “renewables to help reduce the POLLUTION that causes global warming. ”
I pointed out the survey question was a very biased and leading question – they all agreed that the question was neutral – It got me banned.
Amazing that those who lack even basic analytical skills somehow possess the superior intellect to ascertain the validity of climate science.
It’s 100% virtue signalling, powered by Belief, emotionalism, and 100% pure grade A BS.
A better description of the Emperors New Clothes I did not hear in a long time! Bravo!
Let them eat [nonexistant] cake! – St. Louis city council
This latest mayor should be living in CA. She is all about progressivism. Clueless to the consequences, but wishing good on everyone while stirring the pot..
With modern computer systems, it is possible to allow anybody who wants renewable power to get it, or at least be designated as getting it. If the users utility is, say, 20% renewable on average, then all who sign up for renewables only will continue to get electricity until 20% of the total available electricity supplies are taken. Then they get shut off. Of course the cut off point will vary second by second, sometimes 20%, sometimes 10% and sometimes zero. Who gets shut off at the saturation point could be based on many different measures such as first in-last out or smallest consumer gets cut off first. I vote for smallest. That way, the poor who use very little electricity will get theirs cut off first. That’s what these guys want isn’t it?
I like your idea. The way it works now, virtue signalers pay their $0.01/kWh and go on with their life. If they truly want renewable power, the network needs to limit the cohort of renewable customers to the minute by minute renewable power being generated. That is the only way to let them truly use renewable power, and the only way for them to experience what they are trying to impose on the rest of us.
DHR, please tell me with the existing infrastructure, how the electric utility can “shut them off.”
“……But now, by royal decree, the St. Louis City Crown has made it clear, the climate must be perfect all year – and by 2035 the city will somehow, magically be powered by 100% “clean, sustainable” electricity…..”.
It is both comical and frustrating to see state and municipal govts continually being sold on the idea that solar panels are “clean” energy. There is never a word about the toxic waste produced at the mining and manufacturing stages, not to mention at the end of their useful lives…..
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/449026/solar-panel-waste-environmental-threat-clean-energy.
“…..Discarded solar panels, which contain dangerous elements such as lead, chromium, and cadmium, are piling up around the world, and there’s been little done to mitigate their potential danger to the environment….”.
The more all of these brilliant light bulbs at all levels of govt keep trying to scale up solar without any thought to the toxic waste issue, the worse the problem has the potential to get.
If everyone else is doing it, it must be the right thing to do. Environmentalists and solar advocates cannot possibly be wrong—it makes me feel so nice and warm and fuzzy about myself inside.
Just Smoke and mirrors….. and the happy clappy believers smile and clap and hug and virtue signal waving their certificates to demonstrate their piety as they blindly follow the pied piper of Gore-on into the darkness..
Missouri: No longer the ‘Show Me State’.
When unable to address the life and death issues that plague St Louis, why just change the subject and pass a law about irrelevant renewable power.
The people of St Louis deserve the Aldermen/women they elect.
So Let them have their higher electricity prices.
The odd thing is that STL has no real pollution problem anyway. The heavy industry that flourished before the EPA dominion has disappeared and the only refineries are to the NE, usually downwind. I have seen the area improve much in air and water quality since the 1960’s, and greatly degrade fiscally as factory jobs dwindled.
The only smoke that hangs in the air is from vacant buildings set afire by vagrants keeping warm.
I forgot to mention that in the suburbs it comes from all the folks burning wood to save on utilities.
Senator Merkely, of Oregon, proposes that it is reasonable to do the same across all States by 2050 (“The Solutions Project”, which references the failed Stanford study by Mark Jacobson).
I don’t know if he is just being a weaselly piece of crap politician, or if he really is just plain stupid. Help me out Griff … with people like this, which is it?
Pops,
False dilemma fallacy. Merkley is both a weaselly POC and hopelessly stupid. That combination plays well in the coastal cities of Oregon.
This should be a doddle to achieve.
I note that the population now is less than half of its 1950’s size. Expensive power will drive even more away.
http://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/st-louis-population/
So the aim of creating renewable power for what is likely to be a much smaller metro area looks achievable.
Mind you the demographics appear to show it is a majority black area who on the whole ate not wealthy so presumably any price increases will affect them disproportionately
Tonyb
Virtue signalling, posturing, and another reason to tax. Nothing more. A bunch of bureaucrats in a room trying to be relevant. None of them has a clue what it would take to realize this goal and who would be hurt in the process. They’ll create a position ….. probably filled by some environmentalist schmuck …. and tell them to make it happen. Come December 2018 “The Plan” will reveal that it would take more money and acreage to realize this goal than the city has available and they’ll waste the money on something else.