Another nest of ‘scientific’ haters goes dark

You may remember “ScienceBlogs’ The official party line (according to Wikipedia) was:

ScienceBlogs was an invitation-only blog network and virtual community. It was created by Seed Media Group in 2006 to enhance the public understanding of science. … As a result of the free rein given to bloggers and the incentive to increase traffic, bloggers on the network often discussed hot topics such as politics and religion in addition to science. These topics frequently incited heated arguments in the comment threads and bloggers on the network sometimes got into arguments with each other over a series of posts.

And THAT was the formula for the inevitable demise, because the kind of hateful rhetoric spewing out of “ScienceBlogs” was something we knew couldn’t sustain itself…and it didn’t. It’s gone dark as of October 30th, it is now no more.

On 14 October 2017, astrophysics blogger Steinn Sigurðsson publicly revealed that ScienceBlogs was due to be shut down,[17] and David Gorski, author of the “Respectful Insolence” blog under his pseudonym Orac, stated that ScienceBlogs had “barely existed as an entity for a few years”. [18] Astrophysics blogger Ethan Siegel reported on 22 October 2017 that ScienceBlogs had informed bloggers it “no longer had the funds to keep the site operational, and so they would be shutting down”. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ScienceBlogs

Gone are the hateful. stupid, and narcissistic missives of anthropologist Greg Laden, who in my opinion, is about as execrable of a person writing about science as you could possibly imagine. He routinely deviated from science topics into attack mode. Some examples:

I decided some years back it was time to ignore him after this poll was conducted: Reader poll – should I sue the pants off Greg Laden?

My decision then was to ignore him, and the decision was a good one. His blog died in the vacuum that followed. Nobody cared anymore what he had to say.

Another blog at ScienceBlogs, “Deltoid”, run by Tim Lambert, met a similar fate, but much earlier on. It seems Tim crossed the line one day on a climate opinion, and smeared a respectable journalist, and that journalist decided to fight back, hard. I had some behind-the-scenes involvement in that. After that, Tim was reduced to posting monthly open threads, and that was it.

Last but not least, let us not forget “science blogger” William Connolley, the copious ever-present Wikipedia climate bully-editor, who got himself suspended from Wikipedia for multiple violations. It seems this post was prescient:

Yep, his “science blog” is dead and as far as I know, nobody attended the funeral. So much for “Taking science by the throat“.

Moral of this story: hate isn’t marketable.

Update: I forgot all about Pharyngula by the ever grouchy PZ. Myers.

Advertisements