Another nest of ‘scientific’ haters goes dark

You may remember “ScienceBlogs’ The official party line (according to Wikipedia) was:
ScienceBlogs was an invitation-only blog network and virtual community. It was created by Seed Media Group in 2006 to enhance the public understanding of science.
…
As a result of the free rein given to bloggers and the incentive to increase traffic, bloggers on the network often discussed hot topics such as politics and religion in addition to science. These topics frequently incited heated arguments in the comment threads and bloggers on the network sometimes got into arguments with each other over a series of posts.
And THAT was the formula for the inevitable demise, because the kind of hateful rhetoric spewing out of “ScienceBlogs” was something we knew couldn’t sustain itself…and it didn’t. It’s gone dark as of October 30th, it is now no more.
On 14 October 2017, astrophysics blogger Steinn Sigurðsson publicly revealed that ScienceBlogs was due to be shut down,[17] and David Gorski, author of the “Respectful Insolence” blog under his pseudonym Orac, stated that ScienceBlogs had “barely existed as an entity for a few years”. [18] Astrophysics blogger Ethan Siegel reported on 22 October 2017 that ScienceBlogs had informed bloggers it “no longer had the funds to keep the site operational, and so they would be shutting down”.
Gone are the hateful. stupid, and narcissistic missives of anthropologist Greg Laden, who in my opinion, is about as execrable of a person writing about science as you could possibly imagine. He routinely deviated from science topics into attack mode. Some examples:
- Greg Laden, liar
- Howler of the day – pure comedy gold from Greg Laden
- Greg Laden caves – makes nice with Tallbloke
I decided some years back it was time to ignore him after this poll was conducted: Reader poll – should I sue the pants off Greg Laden?
My decision then was to ignore him, and the decision was a good one. His blog died in the vacuum that followed. Nobody cared anymore what he had to say.
Another blog at ScienceBlogs, “Deltoid”, run by Tim Lambert, met a similar fate, but much earlier on. It seems Tim crossed the line one day on a climate opinion, and smeared a respectable journalist, and that journalist decided to fight back, hard. I had some behind-the-scenes involvement in that. After that, Tim was reduced to posting monthly open threads, and that was it.
Last but not least, let us not forget “science blogger” William Connolley, the copious ever-present Wikipedia climate bully-editor, who got himself suspended from Wikipedia for multiple violations. It seems this post was prescient:
Yep, his “science blog” is dead and as far as I know, nobody attended the funeral. So much for “Taking science by the throat“.
Moral of this story: hate isn’t marketable.
Update: I forgot all about Pharyngula by the ever grouchy PZ. Myers.
Peter Gleick was rewarded for his crimes by National Geographic’s ScienceBlog subsidiary, where he became their resident “scientist, innovator, and communicator” on global water, environment, climate, and presumably identity theft, fraud, character assassination, and forgery. Good riddance!
But ScienceBlogs’ forgeries live.
“But ScienceBlogs’ fοrgeries live”
Scienceblogs?
So how come it is featured on Steven Goddard’s site, June 2011?
Thanksgiving comes early this year …
”Oh joy, oh rapture unforeseen,
The clouded sky is now serene,”
Thanks to Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore
Luiz.
There was a time–
A time for ever gone — ah, woe is me!
It was no crime
To love but thee alone — ah, woe is me!
One heart, one life, one soul,
One aim, one goal —
Each in the other’s thrall,
Each all in all, ah, woe is me!
Both.
Oh, bury, bury — let the grave close o’er
The days that were — that never will be more!
Oh, bury, bury love that all condemn,
And let the whirlwind mourn its requiem!
Casilda.
Dead as the last year’s leaves —
As gathered flowers — ah, woe is me!
Dead as the garnered sheaves,
That love of ours — ah, woe is me!
Born but to fade and die
When hope was high,
Dead and as far away
As yesterday! — ah, woe is me!
Both.
Oh, bury, bury — let the grave close o’er
The days that were — that never will be more!
Oh, bury, bury love that all condemn,
And let the whirlwind mourn its requiem,
Its requiem, its requiem!
The Gondoliers Gilbert and Sullivan
Pharyngula still exists, but now is more of an atheist and political than biological site, and suffers as a result.
The current blog is typical, with a host of posts against religion, Trump, man-made global warming and almost anything else but biology, and a single, lone, interesting post on whole genome duplication in arachnid evolution, as shown by the house spider. And that one worthwhile post is just a video by someone else.
Maybe PZ is putting more of his time and effort into his YouTube channel.
And how much damage has that piece of junk website done? Thanks for nothing.
Oh !! What a pity !! ;-)
Diddums.. etc etc..
+100!
I just saw PZ Myers name the other day. He’s a pretty big supporter of Refuse Fascism.
https://refusefascism.org/about-contact/
you can trust me on this…otherwise just click and scroll down. His name is right next to Carl Dix.
Fortunately Nov 4th looked about as popular as ScienceBlogs
Oh yeah, I forgot l about that.
The link to Connolloy’s blog now goes to Blogspot. I used to read “Starts with a Bang” by Ethan Siegel. Not bad as long as he stuck to astrophysics.
And another one bites the dust, consigned to the failed philosophy ash heaps of history, unmourned….
What Ghandi said.
Gee, I wonder why their funding dried up…
Maybe the future supply of taxpayer/NGO dollars is not so certain anymore for some reason?
Never heard of the bozos.
I sure won’t miss them.
On a scary side note; I came across the Laden character bloviating negatively about waterfowl populations. Another of his writings not worth reading past the first few words.
good grief….I had totally forgotten Connolley
Goodbye and good riddance!
Don’t go away mad, just go away!
Oh, and don’t let the door smack you on the backsides when you leave!
“Oh, and don’t let the door smack you on the backsides when you leave!”
On the contrary, I would love to see the door propel him to a massive face-plant into a big heap of his own putrid excremental muck !!
Skeptical Science will be next – it gets about as much traffic these days as a blog about basket weaving for Englishmen living in Detroit does. Remember – where conscious goes, energy flows. Or is it “where energy flows, consciousness goes”? I forget, but it’s the reason why WUWT, Climate etc…, Jo Nova and others are so successful when it comes to discussions on climate matters – logic and common sense are attractive to the sentient individual. Propagandistic BS, not so much.
The good thing about having a slowly worsening memory — Connolley, Deltoid, Laden — I had to look them up, and then I realized that I probably knew of all of them, perhaps even commented to each of them. Oh-humm.
Oh how gloriously time flies and they’ve barely left a mark on posterity.
They left a skid mark.
There are many versions of “Do not argue with an idiot …”. link I just stumbled across the following:
Years of teaching have made me more patient and diplomatic than I would otherwise be but on many occasions I have thought, but not said out loud, words to the effect of the above quip.
“Years of teaching have made me more patient and diplomatic than I would otherwise be”
LOL.
You may have noticed that years of teaching has NOT had the same affect on me. :-)
Still going strong, the evil gang meeting in Bonn right now and the lunatics closing down the economies of Europe at any costs. How long will it take?
The white light on the Internet just got a bit brighter…
So satisfying to let nature just take its course. It proves you were right not to get involved in any legal bun-fights. They would have thrived off the victim status. Instead their oxygen ran out and karma turned up with a dustpan and brush.
With Pruit cutting funding to government run climate change …. real climate may be the next. I haven’t been there in ages …. may have already folded. But when what you say makes no sense and is unabashed propaganda …. fit only for the handful of useful idiots in Antifa ….. your blogs days are numbered.
Gavin should have been fired long ago for blogging on the public dime.
Hanson himself should have been gone the first arrest for activism.
True.
And should have been fired for his antics at the 1988 hearings.
Now’s the time for an investigation.
Both Stoat and Greg Laden have migrated their sites. They are not dark. And how many here even know the significance of Paul Myers’ site name (since Gabro mentions it above)?
I do.
I mentioned it because our host mentioned it.
As a biologist, I of course know the significance of PZ’s site’s name.
Garbo a biologist?
So embarrassed.
Now if we could get Ethan Siegel to stick to Astrophysics and stay out of particle physics which he butchers it would be great :-)