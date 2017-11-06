Monday Mirthiness – ‘Russia caused Climategate’

Lol, this is hilarious! Asteroid expert and self-appointed super-sleuth Mark Boslough has it all figured out (on Twitter no less). It was the Russians wot dun it! Just like his ilk finds the effects of “climate change” under every rock and behind every tree, and no longer content to blame Exxon-Moblie, Boslogh has used his super-brain to figure out the ultimate reason behind Climategate and continued climate skepticism. He claims the Russians have funded us! Yeah, that’s the ticket! (h/t to
Phil Robert Schaeffer)
Boslough is the chairman of “Asteroid Day”, which occurs yearly on the anniversary of the 1908 Tunguska impact in….drum roll….Russia. While I agree with his goals there, because I’ve said before that an asteroid impact event is a far greater threat to the planet and humanity than than “climate change”, you have to wonder how somebody as intelligent as Boslough can fall victim to such wild conspiracy theory.
The derangement over “Russia” in nearly everything political these days (and climate change is no longer just about science, it’s highly politically charged) [seems] to run deep in the left. They can’t seem to logically reconcile that Hillary Clinton lost the Presidency on her own merits (or lack thereof) so it had to be “Russian meddling”.
Climatgate started right here on WUWT. And our own Charles the Moderator and Steven Mosher were the first ones to receive and view the files. They were also in contact with the person who left the files from the University of East Anglia of a Russian “dump” server. Oh gosh, that’s it a Russain Server. I was in Europe at the time, and I asked them to wait until I got back before releasing any of the files publicly. We had to confirm their authenticity first, and I was concerned that if they were made public, I might be stopped during my return to the USA. Steve McIntyre summed it up in the Mosher Timeline under the section: “The dog that didn’t bark”. Once I cleared customs in Dulles, I sat down with my laptop and wrote the story that broke the news.
Here’s what Wikipedia says about it:
On 19 November an archive file containing the data was uploaded to a server in Tomsk, Russia,[23] and then copied to numerous locations across the Internet.[8] An anonymous post from a Saudi ArabianIP address[24] to the climate-sceptic blog The Air Vent[20] described the material as “a random selection of correspondence, code, and documents”, adding that climate science is “too important to be kept under wraps”.[25] That same day, Stephen McIntyre of Climate Audit was forwarded an internal email sent to UEA staff warning that “climate change sceptics” had obtained a “large volume of files and emails”. Charles Rotter, moderator of the climate-sceptic blog Watts Up With That, which had been the first to get a link and download the files, gave a copy to his flatmate Steve Mosher. Mosher received a posting from the hacker complaining that nothing was happening and replied: “A lot is happening behind the scenes. It is not being ignored. Much is being coordinated among major players and the media. Thank you very much. You will notice the beginnings of activity on other sites now. Here soon to follow.” Shortly afterwards, the emails began to be widely publicised on climate-sceptic blogs.[22] On 20 November the story emerged in mainstream media.[8]
Readers may recall that Steve Mosher was instrumental in figuring out who dumped a bunch of files into the media in Peter Gleick’s “Fakegate”, where a forged fie was given to the media to make it look like climate skeptics were employed by the conservative think tank The Heartland institute, among many other claims. Mosher figure out it was Gleick who did it, and a forensic analysis of the writing style by a court-level writing expert using a computer analysis of writing patterns pretty much confirmed it was Gleick who did it.
Similarly Mosher, Charles, McIntyre and I have spent quite a bit of time trying to figure out the identity of the [Climategate] leaker. It is clear to us that even though the FTP link was to a Russian “dump” server, used to host all sorts of pirated files like software and games, that was simply a way for the person to separate themselves geographically from the source of the files in the UK in East Anglia. This isn’t particularly sophisticated, hackers and gamers do this all the time to cover their tracks when they post illegally pirated software. These are called “warez” servers.
Mosher spent a lot of time looking at the wording of the communications from the leaker, and the opportunity. He’s identified a person, and while I won’t share the name here, I can tell you it’s a person at UEA, not in Russia.
Long-time readers may remember when McIntyre and I were toying with the folks at UEA over the Yamal and HadCRUT files. You see, the server security was so bad at UEA, that McIntyre discovered one critical file he was seeking via FOIA was just lying on their server in plain wide-open FTP public sight. Once it was discovered that McIntyre had the file, the folks at the Climate Research Unit at UEA started thinking of nefarious methods, like hacking rather than their own incompetency. To help that along, I wrote a satirical piece on the imagined Mole at UEA. What was really going on was that I had public FTP access to the file on the UEA server, just like Steve did. Readers may also recall another article I wrote, post Climategate where it was discovered that the director of CRU, Dr. Phil Jones, was so computer un-savvy, that he couldn’t even plot temperature trends in Excel.
From our story It’s Time For The Person Who Leaked the CRU Emails To Step Forward by Dr. Tim Ball:
Canadian network engineer Lance Levsen after detailed analysis showed, convincingly, the source was someone within the university. He concluded, “For the hacker to have collected all of this information s/he would have required extraordinary capabilities…to crack an Administrative file server to get to the emails and crack numerous workstations, desktops, and servers to get the documents.” Access to the files is a major hurdle, but once inside there is a bigger challenge. Which files do you select? Whoever released the files knew which ones were significant. This required considerable knowledge of climate science as well as the politics and machinations of the people involved.
…
A comment posted on Anthony Watt’s web site encapsulates the problem. “It would take a hacker massive amounts of work to parse through decades of emails and files.” The commenter suggested a different scenario that involved hacking a single file. Such a file would exist because of “an ongoing process of internally collating this information for an FOI response is entirely consistent with what we find in the file.” The problem with this argument is that the emails appeared in November 2009, at which time both the CRU and the University of East Anglia were rejecting all FOI requests. In January 2005 Phil Jones “states that he will be using IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) to shelter the data from Freedom of Information requests.” In an email on August 20th 2008, Prof. Jones says “The FOI line we’re all using is this. IPCC is exempt from any countries FOI – the skeptics have been told this. Even though we (MOHC, CRU/UEA) possibly hold relevant info the IPCC is not part our remit (mission statement, aims etc) therefore we don’t have an obligation to pass it on.” It is unlikely anyone did much work preparing files to answer FOI requests. Even if they did, files for an FOI request are different from those required to expose corruption and still required selection.
Levsen reached a solid and logical conclusion “the simplest explanation or strategy tends to be the best one”. “The simplest explanation in this case is that someone at UEA found it and released it to the wild and the release of FOIA2009.zip wasn’t because of some hacker, but because of a leak from UEA by a person with scruples.”
Bottom line: lax security, combined with UEA’s own FOIA refusals, likely caused the FOIA officer to leave a file with the emails (that he gathered for an anticipated FOIA release) left in the open on the server, and it was accessible withing the UEA network. Our leaker, the person with the opportunity and the means, saw the file, and realized what a hot potato he had, and dumped it on the Russian Warez server. Then he made anonymous postings using a proxy server on various climate blogs to advertise the availability of the file. It was simple obfuscation using publicly available tools and apparently effective enough that the Norfolk police never figured out his identity, and closed the investigation.
This isn’t James Bond MI-6 level stuff, this is the sort of thing computer game players who don’t want to pay licenses fees and script-kiddies do every day on the web, no Russian help needed.
Mark Boslough should probably stick to asteroids.
given the fact that the Russian economy is heavily invested in fossil fuel development and export, I would think they would want the US to buy in on climate change and start curtailing fossil fuel production.
+10 last man selling oil controls the price exactly what Owen says below
Unless the world has moved on to another power source, in which case the last man selling oil is sitting on a vast reserve of nothing.
The Russians would more likely be funding the climate change alarmist movement so they can keep the price of their oil and gas high. A couple of years ago it was rumored they were funding anti-fracking movements.
It’s been proven that the Soviets were heavily invested in the environmental movement before the Iron Curtain fell.
Nice.
Putin Is Funding Green Groups to Discredit Natural Gas Fracking
Methane from cow farts started out as a joke too.
‘Mark Boslough should probably stick to asteroids.’ Cheese too?
Putin is toasting each night with vodka and have a grand time laughing his head off, so little effort, such grand disruption of American politics. With little effort the SVB (KGB) and other Russian operatives managed to throw much of the west into disarray by playing on the internet with Facebook, Twitter, etc. They actually paid for the privilege. The Western media pick up the ball as did the Democratic Party. Russia interference has become the be all to end all for anything not going as they so desire. They turned Russia into the proverbial boogie man, to be found, according to them, under every rock, behind every tree, responsible for every conspiracies especially one’s countering the Leftist orthodoxy wherever it is found. Logic, critical thinking and better arguments were not working so blame it on the boogie man. Putin clearly dislikes the USA, blaming us for what he has said was one of the worst events in history, the dismantling of the USSR. Putting the West in disarray, especially politically, is certainly one of his strategic goals. Yet I doubt seriously he or his minions gave any thought to the happenings around Climategate. In fact he would love nothing better for us to destroy ourselves, our capitalistic system, which depends of abundant, inexpensive energy.
Edwin, for my vote, you are ABSOLUTELY CORRECT!
Russia [read: Putin] and ALL worldwide petroleum producers [read: OPEC and assorted dictators and tyrants] would love to STIFLE or DESTROY the USA horizontal-fraccing business! Of course, there is no way that I could “know for sure”, but, my money is on the belief that these international players are doing everything possible to stifle our [USA] domestic production miracle … and to boost the price of crude.
Further, they may not be laughing — such would be a challenge for them, at this moment, given the current price of crude — but they are more than glad to spend such paltry dollars by which they can put so much negative political pressure on ALL domestic energy production efforts in the West.
If they are laughing, it’s more likely because they know that they have PLAYED FOR FOOLS such a large segment of the West; and, they anticipate — and look forward — to doing it time and again.
PS: for those who may believe otherwise, rest assured that Russia, OPEC and other assorted dictators and tyrants can hardly give a flying f*** about the environment.
Wonder how many US servers and sites are used by all and sundry to disseminate opinions and data.
If as much effort were put into finding US ‘involvement’ around the world I suspect similar Russian connections would be trivial by comparison.
I don’t suppose anyone here needs reminding, but a standard technique for people who don’t want to be traced on the internet is to pass their activities through multiple machines. This makes it hard for the authorities to trace the original source, since they would have to go to each machine and examine it individually.
To make things harder, the machines you should use should be based in foreign countries. Ideally, countries which do not have legal agreements with your country to pursue investigations through the net. So, if you are in the USA, don’t think that using a machine in the UK will stop the FBI tracing you. But, if you use a machine in Iran, one in China, one in North Korea and one in Russia, it is very unlikely that the FBI will gain the access they need to find you.
This is why all the ‘attacks’ reported in the US seem to come from ‘enemy countries’. In Iran, all the hacking attacks are probably routed through the US, Switzerland and Denmark….
Good points.
Absurdistan is everywhere. And its Sheikh turns out to be a man of outlandish and Kafkaesque phantasy.
No schist, Sherlock.
We are also very likely to deny that cats are dogs, that the Earth is either flat or hollow, that two plus two equals anything other than four. Good fracking grief!
It must be true.
A Unicorn told him it was the Russians wot done it! ; )
There is one huge organization that benefits hugely from climate change policies.
Gazprom.
There is one country that owns Gazprom, or used to, that financed and supported anti-nuclear and green movements
Russia.
There is one organisation closely tied to the above that is the world expert on controlled disinformation and propaganda.
FSB – the former KGB.
I would assume that someone has discovered this, connected the dots and what is reported above is a pre-emptive strike
Leo, the true masters of propaganda and disinformation are the British, They have form going back to Elizabeth the First
I met Mark a few years back through a mutual friend. We had Dinner, and he seemed like a nice enough guy. Although we mainly talked about was asteroid impacts. My friend said that Mark has been working more and more on AGW type grants lately. Sounds like the classic paycheck bias coming out.
Can anyone help me trace all the money I’m entitled to from Russia and the Oil conglomerates?
Wot? You don’t figure in the Paradise Files? You disappoint me ….
It was the Warriors that did it.
Anthony – perhaps you might want to change the Donate button to accept Roubles
/sarc
it was the wusskies!
The Military Industrial Complex (MIC) is not making enough money. The $250 million per day fighting terrorism is not enough to pay the bills. What they need is a big war somewhere. Russia would be ideal. So they have put the word out to their minions (e.g. Soros et al) and they have forwarded the message to the useful idiots in Congress etc.
The current tactic is to make Americans, and others, hate the Russians so much that some kind of (expensive) military intervention is required. Then the MIC can sit back and reap the benefit.
Do you get your aluminum hats wholesale?
Let’s see if I have this right.
Author puts forth a stupid idea.
People ridicule the stupid idea.
Author then claims that the fact that people put for the effort to ridicule his stupid idea is proof that his stupid idea is correct.
Bizarre, as the Russians really are funding/spreading anti-Fracking propaganda in the UK.
So it would be pretty stupid to undermine that by supporting climate change denial.
That is undeniable.