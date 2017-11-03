Tesla Shares Dive as Republicans Move to Abolish $4 Billion Green Tax Breaks

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Tesla share prices have crashed in the wake of news that President Trump’s Republican administration is introducing a bill to abolish Federal tax credits for electric cars worth $7,500 per vehicle.
Tesla share crash amid Republican bid to kill off electric car tax break
Didn’t help that the automaker’s financial results also sucked
By Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco 2 Nov 2017 at 18:47
Tesla’s share price took a dive Thursday morning as Republicans in Congress revealed they were planning to kill off a US federal tax credit for electric vehicles.
The proposed House tax bill calls for an immediate repeal of the $7,500-per-vehicle credit: something that would have an immediate knock-on impact for Tesla given that it only produces electric cars.
Its share price fell more than seven per cent to about $296 apiece from Wednesday’s $321. The draft law emerged as the Elon-Musk-led automaker announced its worst-ever quarter, recording a $671m loss and admitting it had not met its production target for its new Model 3 car, producing just 220 of them against its 1,500 target.
Economists believe that the tax credit is a key driver for electric car sales, and cite the example of when the state of Georgia cut its $5,000 tax credit and saw sales of electric cars slump from 1,400 a month to just 100 a month in response.
…
Scrapping the leccy car deal will increase US tax revenues by $4bn, it is estimated. That’s a good saving seeing as the Republicans are desperate to balance America’s books while cutting things like the corporate tax rate.
…
Read more: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/11/02/tesla_share_price_drop_tax_break/
Its a little early to call the end of Tesla – Elon Musk over the years has demonstrated a rare genius for wheedling corporate welfare out of green politicians. Tesla shares have regained some of the ground they lost.
But this move could be the start of a larger trend. As I predicted in October, generous green subsidies are an obvious soft target for cash strapped governments.
20 thoughts on “Tesla Shares Dive as Republicans Move to Abolish $4 Billion Green Tax Breaks”
Title should have read:
Tesla Shares Dive as Republicans Move to Pull the Plug on $4 Billion Green Tax Breaks
Yep… :-)
For one, I do not wish any harm to come to Tesla. Electric cars are a great idea and I’m looking forward to electric aeroplanes and electric space ships.
I merely wish he exclusively used his own or his shareholder’s money.
I agree, electric motors are wonderful creations, I size them all day. Problem is with the batteries, would love if there was a break through. Then there is the other problem, even with perfect batteries, where does all the electricity come from? Nuclear is the logical solution, but that is not on the table.
I would be happy to see a prosperous, self funded Tesla – its the continuous topups from taxpayer cash I am unhappy about.
The stock drop was directly attributable to earnings, and production delays. Headline is very misleading.
I understand that folks aren’t a big fan of the tax credit. Otherwise I have zero understanding of ill will towards Tesla. American cars, American workers, cool cars, fast cars. If you’re willing to pay $100K for a car, your willing to pay $107.5K.
Ok Todd,
If I gave you 50,000 grand and told you to buy Tesla shares, what is the relationship between revenue earnings and subsidy’s and would you still waste 50,000 grand now understanding how the companies fundamentals work? Don’t go into your own business Todd, you’ll lose your home pretty quick.
I heard he’s planning on moving production to China…unless other rumours are true and he’s actually going to build the cars on Mars.
I wonder if Tesla has received the $1.8 Billion from Nevada yet?
At present this is not a ‘real’ business – insufficient market place to succeed without sweetening buyers with subsidy, inability to achieve production levels and it reminds me of the dot come bubble and crash.
Making people poor ensures they will never have the means to save the planet or buy a Tesla .
We are rapidly hollowing out the middle class and governments everywhere know it .
President Trump did exactly the right thing cut the subsidy to not iust electric cars but to every other corporate welfare cause .
Tesla might make it by just selling to the rich 1 percent . Especially in China which is likely where this boondoggle is headed now that Uncle Sam has pulled the make it competitive plug .
Next up, the feed in tariffs that prop up bird blenders and uncompetitive solar panel companies .
Man I hope the security detail is solid . The alligators are going to be PO ‘d .
Cutting the corporate rate is also a good way to balance the books as it increases the federal tax income. Loads of companies pay little tax and cutting the rate reduces their incentive to “cheat” the tax system.
This is the inevitable result of building a business model on subsidies. The government might change, and not follow the policy of those who started the subsidies. It is not that much of a decline, though, less than 10%, which looks much larger on a cut-of graph.
Cut-off graph, dammit
A drop from $325/share to $305 is hardly a “crash”, especially since the price stabilized at $305 for the remainder of the day. We’ll have to see what happens to Tesla shares next week and next month, but considering the manufacturing problems that Tesla is having, the loss of a government subsidy is hardly crippling.
Especially since Tesla gets to retain it’s “green” cachet, and its ability to act as a virtue-signal.
Ken, yes it will. Donald is creating uncertainty in the EV market. Losing billions per qtr is not reassuring for any investor and not paying any dividends is not going to attract many new investors seeking income. This is an increadibly risky stock with a pe to the never never, both negative and positive and Future growth is not assured at 70,000 dollars per car when there are cheaper options available and sales are falling.
Ten per cent down is considered a crash for a major listing.
Fully agree with most of the comments above. Electric cars may be cool but the ludicrous push they are being given by governments, in terms of subsidies and declarations to ban conventional ICE-vehicles over the next 20 years, is outrageous. Power supply limitations, with ever-greater government-mandated, intermittent wind & solar replacing reliable coal & nuclear, grid infrastructure shortcomings, battery costs and environmental consequences all undermine the case for EVs. Hybrids are the sensible way to go in terms of improved efficiency while still enjoying the wonderful benefits & convenience of hydrocarbon fuels.
The tax credit is *up to* $7500. If you don’t owe $7500 in taxes, you don’t get the whole.amount
If you afford a Tesla (even a model 3) … then you owe a lot more than $7,500 in Federal Taxes. In fact, I expect most Tesla buyers actually receive their Tax CREDIT in the form of a REFUND check from the IRS … since their taxes were likely withheld for the prior year. Here’s your shiny new Tesla Ms. RICH! … and here’s your CASH bonus for being “green”! Thanks middle class Taxpayers! Suckers!
There are two stock issues in America whose share cost/value makes no logical sense … Tesla … and Chipolte. Share prices driven entirely by wishful-thinking Progs. Signaling their virtues by investing in eco-autos, and Mexican infectious disease.