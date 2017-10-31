RED TEAM- BLUE TEAM DEBATE

By Dr. S. Fred Singer
An essay in the current issue [Oct 2017] of Eos [house-organ & newsletter of the American Geophysical Union (AGU)] is titled “Red, Blue – and Peer-Review PR].”
The essay asserts that p-r is superior to a debate between a [red] team of climate skeptics and a [blue] team of alarmists. I disagree strongly, and will point to prominent cases where PR is misused to keep contrary opinions and facts from being published, thereby trying to enforce a “consensus.” A classic case is described by Douglass and Christy at
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2009/12/a_climatology_conspiracy.html
D&C are my coauthors; we published a research paper in the International Journal of Climatology [IJC] in 2007, showing a vast difference between climate models and actual observations. Based on leaked emails, Based on available Climategate emails, D&C recount the conspiracy of nearly 20 members of an alarmist “team,” led by Dr Ben Santer, trying to nullify our paper – with the shameful cooperation of the IJC editor.
I can cite many more examples — assuming that IPCC [UN-Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] represents a kind of PR – as constantly claimed by alarmist IPCC proponents.
I have shown, and convinced many others, that the “evidential facts” in support of anthropogenic global warming [AGW], cited by the first three Assessment Reports [AR] of 1990, 1996 and 2001 are based on spurious analyses and data.
Recently, I discovered that the evidence used by AR4 [2007] and AR5 [2013] does not really exist; it is fake, an artifact of incomplete data analyses. I refer here to the reported surface warming of 1978-1997 [for details, see http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/05/a_global_warming_surprise.html].
There I show that during the 1980s and 1990s, data-gathering instruments underwent drastic changes: ocean temperatures from floating buoys went from zero to 60%; land temperatures from stations at airports went from 30 to 85%; both of these changes coincided by chance—and both produced a fictitious warming.
But publication of such a result is very difficult. It involves finding a sympathetic and courageous journal editor who will not send the manuscript to unfriendly, biased reviewers.
Obviously, a red-blue debate might rapidly settle any controversies – or at least, bring them to light. Thus one understands why consensus enforcers try to keep out inconvenient facts, avoid debates, and prefer Peer-Review.
The writer is professor emeritus at the University of Virginia. He earlier served as the founding director of the US Weather Satellite Service, now in NOAA.
Not only do the facts and data not support the illusion of CAGW, the laws of physics tend to get in the way as well.
EROS admits that AGW is bunk because there isn’t one paper trying prove the nigh on impossible task of proving the theory certainly not with the Peer Reviewed label.
I will be first out of the blocks ,A news story on New Zealand TV and in today’s news papers c papers sponsored by Greenpeace claims that 2016 had the highest increase ever for one year since records began . The claim is that CO2 rose by 3.3 p p million the 2016 year .
I checked the site at Mauna Loa and it showed about 2.5 p p million increase and in the last 12 months till 30th October about 2.16 pp million increase and the present level on the 30th October was 404.16.
I understood that Mauna Loa was the gold standard for measuring CO2
Could some of you smart people have a look please .
gwan,
It appears that the reported increase in CO2 is real. However, what is interesting is that anthropogenic CO2 emissions have been flat for about the last three years. So, the possibility is that, while humans may be contributing to the increase in atmospheric CO2, the increases may be driven by something else, such as warming unrelated to CO2 increases, causing increased outgassing from the oceans. The science is certainly not settled.
I checked myself
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/gr.html
It shows 2016 as 2.98, and 2015 as 3.03 respectively.
Now you could cherry pick some dates during 2016 because over the course of the year CO2 both rises and falls. If you pick “just the rise” part of 2016 you could actually get a bigger number. Seems like they’ve cherry picked something, just don’t know what.
Mauna Loa is very high altitude and reports on the well-mixed atmosphere. It is thus good for long term trends. Lower altitude and less well mixed stations will show seasonal and daily variance.
Michael
Could you please name one less well mixed stations.
Perhaps you are confusing well mixed with diluted.
Not so… As long as stations are not over a large land mass they are just as good as MLO
No need for any of this, just defund them for a generation until the bad blood is gone.
One of the functions of red team/blue team debates is to consider policies that depend on the science. This is not the same as a debate about the science alone.
A red-blue debate is a debate of all the data on a topic. Politics is not data, it is opinions. Peer review is a review just of one paper for obvious errors, and so is very limited in scope. Reviews I have received are often political. A paper unpublishable because the reviewer claimed I called a colleague stupid. Wait, a major university international scholar agrees with the paper. Oh oops, editor says that scholar backs the paper, it will be published. It appears the editor studied under the scholar. Small world. Scholar wanted me to read back to him all the emails. Okay. What changed in the paper? Nothing. Those who say peer review is not a mine field of politics is a bonehead.
Wow, they really are RUNNING SCARED, aren’t they !!!
They KNOW that the non-science of the AGW farce will not hold up under proper realist scrutiny,
and like Mickey Mann, will do everything they can come up with to try avoid this happening.
No, it’s just a stupid idea. It’s about as effective as political debates are at deciding between different schools of thought on economic growth, education, health care, etc.
Peer review is just cheaper than red-blue evaluation. Peer review is always political.
Or to put it another way, red-blue would be totally impractical for ordinary science. Teams debating for every paper? It’s really hard just to get reviewers to write a review.
And how would red-blue be better at actually resolving? Why would it lead to better decisions? Or decisions at all?
Peer Review? — more like Smear Review!
It does look as if Peer review has become equivalent to a Nihil Obstat by the official church, excuse me, the consensus on climate change, that the paper contains nothing considered heretical.
My copy of Scott Adams Win Bigly, Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter arrives tomorrow from Amazon.
Both teams should read it I suspect.
CAGW is imploding…
None of CAGW’s doom and gloom projections (global temps, sea level rise, severe weather incidence/severity, ocean “acidification”, Climate “refugees”, collapsing crop harvests, rapid Antarctic land ice loss, etc., come close to reflecting reality.
It has become abundantly clear that most of the global warming RECOVERY we’ve enjoyed since the end of the Little Ice Age (1280~1850) can be attributed to natural phenomena: El Nino/Super El Nino spikes, PDO/AMO 30-yr warm cycle, strong solar cycle events, Little Ice Age recovery and natural variation.
In any other branch of science, if hypothetical projections were so divergent from empirical reality, the hypothesis would have already been disconfirmed, but, alas…
CAGW advocates refuse to accept reality, so they try to alter it by “correcting/adjusting/modifying” the empirical evidence to match hypothetical projections… That’s not how real science works… In real scientific discovery, hypotheses are revised to match reality…..not the other way around…
From 2021, major natural climatic events converge that will finally put an end to the CAGW hypothesis: the PDO/AMO will both be in their respective 30-year cool cycles and the weakest Solar Cycle (SC) since 1790 will begin, followed by the weakest SC since 1645, and the start of a new 50~75 year Grand Solar Minimum event…
CAGW is the Harvey Weinstein of science… Everyone knows deplorable acts are occurring, but the intimidation factor and potential financial/career costs are sufficient to keep the deception alive… As soon as CAGW becomes a political and economic liability, it’ll collapse quickly as we all witnessed with Harvey Weinstein scandal.
“Truth is the daughter of time.”~ Sir Francis Bacon.
We are just getting beyond the bad heart science being pushed by Ancel Keys. link He and his buddies promoted the idea that fat is bad for your heart and they suppressed the good science that carbohydrates are the culprit.
Keys’ bad science wasn’t an accident. The evidence is that he cherry picked his data.
It was career suicide to contradict Keys and his cabal.
The parallels between dietary science and CAGW are striking. Anyone clinging to the notion that science and scientists are pure and trustworthy should have to explain the ongoing scandal foisted on us by Keys, his buddies, and the American Heart Association.