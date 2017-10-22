New Floating Offshore Wind Turbines

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A Scottish wind farm composed of novel design floating offshore wind turbines has officially started generating power. Proponents claim the floating megastructures are cheaper than traditional turbines, and will open offshore sites too deep for traditional fixed pylon designs.
The Hywind project: the world’s first floating wind farm
By SOPHIE CHAPMAN . Oct 19, 2017, 6:43AM
The world’s first floating wind farm opened on 18 October by Nicola Sturgeon, off the east coast of Scotland.
The 6MW turbines rise 175m above sea level, making them taller than London’s Big Ben and Oslo’s Plaza, and extend 78m below the surface of the water, tied to the sea bed by cables.
The anchors used to stabilise the turbines stand at 16m and weigh 111 tonnes.
The concept of a floating turbine was conceived in 2001, a single prototype being made in 2009, and funding for the project was provided in 2015.
The benefits of a floating offshore wind farm are the lower costs of production than onshore farms, as well as floating turbines being able to reach areas in the sea with a depth of 800m, which so far has been unattainable for wind projects.
Lets hope those anchors are secure. One hundred and eleven tons of free floating wind turbine could create a terrifying navigation hazard.
Serious question.
How do they get the electricity back to the mainland?
Do they drag a couple of miles of cable out to sea?
Yes.
It’s 25km offshore, and all the individual platforms have to be connected together via cables.
Lucky that the sea is such a gentle non-corrosive environment otherwise they would have quite a maintenance problem.
It’s created jobs for the “maintenance” section.
What could possibly go wrong with this concept? I give it a year.
I can’t help but remember all the accounts I’ve read from WW II which described how difficult it was to maintain a mine field because the mines were constantly breaking free from their moorings and would be found floating about when ever a storm came through.
I am amused for the moment by the relationship among power (here 6 MW at 10 RPM) and moment (175 meters x FORCE), and how is the overturning force resisted.
Anchored to sea bed via steel cables. Forces taken by the cables/anchors.
It is an anchored ballasted spar buoy.
A 78m keel, it tells you that.
What’s the expected life of the blades/turbine? How many people have to be ‘on-site’ at the turbine to maintain/control it? Not a fun job I would think.
We get enough of these things to interfere with convection, they may do more harm than good. What do the models say?
We shouldn’t be so negative. It’s a prototype. An experiment. That’s how we learn stuff. I remember working in the oil industry back in the 60s when a move was made to get lead out of gasoline. Oh no! That will never work. We need lead otherwise the engines will knock and fall apart. And what about the platinum catalysts needed to clean up the exhaust? We’ll run out of platinum! Fast forward to today. Do you ever hear mention of lead and platinum? Does anybody know what engine knock is? Have you ever heard it? Can you smell the exhaust from your car?
£210 million, so £42 million a turbine. At 6MW each, so my maths makes that at an efficiency of 30%, 1.8MW output. That I make a daily output of 43.2 MWh. Currently they’re getting paid £132/MWh, so making £5700 a day. Pay off period 7,370 days, which is just over 20 years. Is my maths wrong here?