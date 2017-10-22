DC Swamp denizens strike back on biodiesel

While demand for biodiesel is down, senators and crony corporatists deep-six proposed EPA reductions in biodiesel mandates
Guest opinion by Paul Driessen
Despite what I thought were persuasive articles over the years (here, here and here, for example), corn ethanol and other biofuel mandates remain embedded in US law. As we have learned, once a government program is created, it becomes virtually impossible to eliminate, revise or even trim fat from it.
This year, it looked like this “rule of perpetuity” might finally change. The Trump-Pruitt Environmental Protection Agency proposed to use its “waiver authority” to reduce its 2018 biodiesel requirement by 15% (315 million gallons) and (possibly) lower the 2019 total down to the 1-billion-gallon minimum mandated by Congress. The proposed action would not affect corn or other ethanol production and blending requirements, despite growing problems with incorporating more ethanol into gasoline.
The biodiesel proposal reflects hard realities. Biodiesel costs over $1.30 more than regular diesel made from petroleum. Despite this far higher cost, it gets fewer miles per gallon than conventional diesel. Domestic US producers are unable to make enough biodiesel. In fact their output is at least 250 million gallons below the mandated amount; the rest is imported, keeping America reliant on foreign suppliers.
Some analyses conclude that domestic biodiesel output is actually one billion gallons below what the mandate explicitly and in reality requires. So the USA is truly reliant on imports to meet the quota.
Since biodiesel is made from soybean, palm, canola, flax, sunflower and other plant oils, those crops must be grown on millions of acres of land, using enormous amounts of water, fertilizer, pesticides and energy. (Biodiesel can also be made from waste vegetable oil and animal fat, but those are in minuscule supply.)
The demand for biodiesel is down. Volkswagen’s fraudulent emissions tampering reduced demand for diesel-powered cars, and more people are driving electric and hybrid vehicles. Fraud is also rampant over Renewable Identification Numbers that must be issued for every gallon of biodiesel produced and sold.
Moreover, the primary justifications for biodiesel (and all biofuels) are missing in action. Fracking and other technologies have ended worries about imminent depletion of petroleum supplies, and a growing body of evidence shows that climate chaos due to human emissions of (plant-fertilizing) carbon dioxide exists almost entirely in computer models and data manipulation – not in planetary reality.
Finally, foreign production often generates more social and environmental problems than biodiesel. Oil palm development in Indonesia, for example, causes deforestation, soil erosion, water and air pollution, habitat and wildlife losses, and social unrest. Plantation owners, investors and employees do well; some become very wealthy. Others, especially traditional landowners, suffer from reduced incomes and land use rights, takings of cropland they relied on for survival, rising land prices and other conflicts.
In addition, like any carbon-based fuel, biodiesel emits carbon dioxide when it is burned. In fact, over the entire life cycle of growing and harvesting crops, turning them into fuel, transporting and using them in vehicles, ethanol and biodiesel emit as much CO2 as petroleum – and require infinitely more acreage.
However, anyone who thinks reality, logic and common sense do or should play an essential role in public policy decisions has an abysmal understanding of how the Washington, DC Swamp operates. Programs, mandates and subsidies beget vocal beneficiaries, industries, lobbyists, and crony corporatist arrangements between them and elected representatives – who receive dinners, trips and campaign contributions in exchange for votes that perpetuate programs, mandates, subsidies and electoral success.
No sooner had EPA announced its intended biodiesel reductions, than the Swamp Denizens rose up in righteous wrath and united indignity. Several US Senators threatened to block confirmation of President Trump’s EPA nominees, unless the agency abandons its plans. Confronted with this reality, EPA caved. The biodiesel quotas remain, and will increase even further. The DC Swamp won – this round.
It’s pretty easy to understand why Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth would battle EPA over biodiesel. Hers is a farm state, with a lot of Big Biofuel farmers and distillers, and her party has become solidly anti-hydrocarbon and anti-Trump. These days, Democrats line up largely in lockstep in opposition to domestic drilling, pipelines and refineries – though hardly on any personal actions to reduce fossil fuel use in their homes, offices, vehicles or especially air travel.
However, biofuel advocacy and confirmation blocking has become bipartisan. Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) is leading the charge. The powerful Republican chairs the Judiciary Committee and serves on the Agriculture, Budget, Finance and Tax Committees. He was once a self-proclaimed “pig farmer,” but these days he and his family are mostly involved in growing corn for ethanol and soybeans for biodiesel.
Indeed, the Grassley family together collected $1.4 million in farm subsidies between 1995 and 2014.
Even Senator Joni Ernst (also R-Iowa) is on the nominee blockade bandwagon. She may have been raised on a pig farm and learned how to drain swamps, kill pork and make special interests squeal. (Recall the famous campaign ad.) But she is also on the Ag Committee, and Iowa is the corn state. Indeed, corn grown on acreage equivalent to her entire state (36 million acres) is converted to ethanol every year.
These senators (and many House and Senate colleagues) are determined that ethanol, biodiesel and other biofuel mandates and “targets” will always and only go in one direction: upward.
They are all convinced that any change, no matter how small or how focused on foreign imports of biodiesel, is a potential threat to the entire biofuel program, including their beloved corn ethanol program. (Even worse, the EPA proposal could threaten their future campaign coffers and reelection prospects.)
They’ve promised to “oppose any effort” to reduce blending levels for ethanol in gasoline or “undermine the integrity” of biofuel programs. They threatened to “vote down” the President’s EPA nominees, unless the agency totally scrubbed its plan to reduce biodiesel mandates and imports. They claim these actions are necessary to protect energy innovation, fuel diversity and jobs. Some still talk about biofuel preventing petroleum depletion and dangerous manmade climate change.
Perhaps they are all smoking that special tobacco product they sell in Boulder, Colorado. But they have powerful positions and powerful friends, and they mean business. So the EPA and White House capitulated.
The Renewable Fuels Standards (RFS) legislation began as an environmental program. But it has become a major farm subsidy program – and a vital campaign contributions program. It distorts markets by creating cash flows that people depend on for their livelihoods, lifestyles and lobbying fees.
In the case of ethanol, it involves growing corn that requires millions of acres of land, billions of gallons of water, and vast quantities of pesticides, fertilizers, tractor fuel and natural gas … to produce energy that drives up food prices, damages small engines, and gets one-third fewer miles per gallon than gasoline.
With biodiesel, we have congressionally mandated production levels that are unnecessary and unrealistic. They are far above what farmers have shown they can grow and produce here in the USA. The mandates are also well above the amounts of biodiesel we need. And yet the laws require that production from biodiesel, corn ethanol and advanced biofuels (from switchgrass, et cetera) climbs steadily year after year.
For once we have some people at EPA who might – and should – look into all of this, and implement practical, defensible reductions in these domestic and foreign biofuel levels. We should not saddle them with more politically driven mandates that hurt the environment and American consumers.
But we did. The Washington Swamp won. That’s how it operates. However, the battle is not over. It has merely been joined. Next time around, there may not be critical nominees to hold hostage.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org), and author of Eco-Imperialism: Green power – Black death and other books on public policy.
30 thoughts on “DC Swamp denizens strike back on biodiesel”
One would think that such subsidies that benefit only a few people would be easy to get rid of.
The problem is the culture of Washington in which deal making is considered the ultimate goal of political life.
Politicians agree to protect each other’s subsidies, so 20 subsidy programs, each of which benefits 5% or less of the population gets 100% protection from the group.
The real problem in Washington, with respect to biofuels, is that many establishment politicians have a personal financial stake in biofuels, particularly methanol. This problem exists on both sides of the aisle, in fact.
These subsidies do not benefit only a few people. ALL of Iowa runs on subsidies—farmers are one of the biggest corporate welfare recipients out there. Cut the corn subsidies, the economy of Iowa takes a huge hit. Expect the same thing with the PTC (Iowa will block nominees if that comes up)—it will never end because greedy, selfish, evil politicians care nothing about America.
Only when people get really uncomfortable does anything actually happen.
One can point out all the stupidity and unreasonableness, but most people won’t care unless it actually directly impacts them.
At which time it’s usually too late, but you are right, that’s when action is taken.
Virtually any waste fat or oil can be converted into diesel fuel.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alkaline_hydrolysis_(death_custom)
Biodiesel is a great use for waste food industry grease, whether private or commercial
Define “great”.
Great at a local level when enthusiasts take waste oil from McDonalds or smaller companies, filter it, then dilute it with regular diesel to enhance their virtue signalling credentials. At a commercial level its an expensive and minor contribution to diesel fuel use.
Furthermore, using straight vegetable oil in a modern diesel engine, whilst possible, destroys the engine with containments and residue very rapidly.
There seems to me no benefit from using bio diesel. Like windmills, the practise was abandoned many years ago in favour of more efficient, refined, fossil fuel derived diesel.
I love the smell of Castrol R, a vegetable based racing oil with a distinctive smell, but it was superseded many years ago by mineral oils, and now synthetic oils. Alas, Castrol R will never be smelt again by motor racing enthusiasts.
great = practical, ie., cost effective. Instead of having to pay someone to take waste grease, people will pay to collect it. Similar to using logging waste products (that used to be burned) to manufacture wood pellets for heating purposes. Fantastic use of resources.
No one who knows anything runs their diesel on pure vegetable oil, unless they know how to do it. Adding filtered 10% to diesel is harmless. In both cases filtering is the key.
I came I saw: Using left over wood products for heating was great—until it went to an industrial scale. England reportedly buys pellets from the USA that are from clear cutting on private land. Before you say Why? consider that a land owner can net millions from the land in a short period. What happens after that really doesn’t matter. I keep wondering how long I can buy “bricks” made from sawdust before the manufacturers run out of sawdust sources and start grinding wood to saw dust to sell. As people transition to pellet stoves, again, the demand goes up. If the supply of left-over wood goes down, new sources will be tapped.
“waste fat or oil”
No such thing as waste.
Not long ago, the big thing among young college kids was to go around to big chain restaurants to procure the “waste” cooking oil for conversion to “biodiesel”, and go oh so green.
They found out that the used cooking oil was under contract and already committed. So who was buying it?
The Cosmetics industry. Due to the astronomical retail price of cosmetics, the manufactures could pay a huge premium for the raw materials, and the bulk commodity hobbyists could not touch them.
The ladies must have their makeup to look good, and will *not* be denied.
TonyL
They also found out that burning vegetable oil in their engines destroyed them.
That only happens with people who don’t know what they’re doing.
@ HotScot:
How true!
I saw one case where some kids took a vehicle up and down the California coast. 250 miles up, and 250 miles back, for a test run of 500 miles. They wrecked the engine at 480 miles and finished the run on the back of a tow truck. Even still, they declared their experiment with “biodiesel” to be a great success.
Keep these morons away from everything important.
In any event, I always wondered about that. Cooking oils tend to be very high in Sodium. The combustion must produce a fair amount of sodium chloride, NaCl, solid because the melting point of NaCl is vastly higher than anything you will find in an engine. I wondered if all that NaCl would act as an abrasive and *erase* the piston rings and score the hell out of the cylinder walls. Not good.
It is not obvious to me how to scrub the salt out of the fuel. Organic fats and oils are largely non-polar, of course, but have very polar bits, rendering the salt at least *slightly* soluble. (As it is in alcohol) Getting rid of it seems to be a non-trivial problem. (Where is an oil refinery when you need one?)
President Trump underestimated the size and depth of the swamp. In my opinion most of DC is the swamp. I usually put it this way; The government is run by crooks.
“The Swamp” is a semi-organized crime syndicate and the members of the scum-wad Congress are the syndicate’s board of directors. The United States Congress is a hopeless case of sub-mediocrity. Don’t expect anything that’s any better than that which we are getting now — In fact, it is all downhill from here until the final collapse — Which is likely just a short period of time in the future.
F. U. B. A. R. and R. I. P. Uncle Simple. Give your thoughts and efforts to what comes next. Think eviction, not secession.
“Despite what I thought were persuasive articles over the years (here, here and here, for example), corn ethanol and other biofuel mandates remain embedded in US law. ”
Much as we have been saying over and over about the “global warming” mantra, this is another issue that has NOTHING AT ALL to do with science, other than false scientific claims are used to publicly justify yet another political bribery scam. It also has nothing to do with economics, other than the fact that all political briberies involve taking money from the public at large and giving it to a politically useful (and hence favored) group.
This is one of the largest scams that the US Government is operating; it started because every Presidential Candidate for the last couple of decades promised to support it to hopefully give them a leg up in the early Iowa caucuses, and then it became a litmus test for the parties who were both trying to nail down Electoral Votes in the midwest, which has become a swing region in recent years.
SO – the corn to fuel / ethanol industry is essentially a vast bribe that the US Government extracts from fuel users, but mostly from the two coasts, and gives to business interests in the midwestern corn states, who in turn lavish contributions on midwestern corn state politicians. (like Ben Sasse)
Leftist Democrats were the key architects of this system and have cheered it every step of the way, so even though it is odious I have little sympathy for the fact that, in terms of net monetary outflow, New York and California are being screwed by it more than anyone else. (States like Texas have some corn production that mostly balances out the harm done by it) Of course, consumers of both fuel and corn products are screwed everywhere since this funnels money to business interests, who funnel big cuts to their favorite politicians, but that’s the purpose of ALL market manipulation. (as if you didn’t know that already)
So why has Trump backtracked? Because he’s politically savvy enough to realize in this current political situation, he has to. Because the political situation is so fragile, the Farm States are able to leverage their ability to swing elections either way, and thus Senators like Grassley can demand that the bribery scheme that was set up for their benefit remain inviolate. The only way to change this, ever, is for one party to finally gain enough political power that they won’t have to submit to this kind of extortion anymore.
But we are not there today – not even close.
WWS, notions well written; particularly regarding POTUS Trump being sufficiently politically savvy to know that, at this moment, he cannot move forward on this — that is, not on a free-fair market manner — for the reason which you wrote: that We The People are not even close to being “there”.
POTUS Trump is not king — he understands and appreciates this much better than did his predecessor — which is all the more reason for freedom-loving citizens to get behind POTUS Trump and to support him on this necessary Federal policy change … that is unless one remains interested in fundamentally changing our Constitutional Republic.
Agreed. However, getting people to wake up and stop voting for their favorite extortionist is going to be highly unlikley. Greed and selfishness are the name of the game today. I have little hope of any of this changing. I don’t think Americans have what it takes to stop it. They haven’t lost enough yet to be motivated to action.
The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
TA, a notion understood by all, is that no good deed goes unpunished … which is a primary reason why many good intentions never even have a chance to transition into attempted good deeds.
Which means that any action punished, no matter how good or righteous, will likely be abandoned for the comfort of the actor. Right has no might, wrong is strong?
As a lark I was curious to see whether WUWT comments can make their way into Google. I searched for the quoted phrase “palm oil desert”. After a bunch of less inappropriate results such as those with punctuation between the words, there it was:
Missing from Google was any reference to my 2014 post at Slashdot where I originally coined the exact phrase.
Consolidation of human knowledge retrievals through central one-entity indices like Google is ultimately worse than the tragedy that befell the Library of Alexandria because on the Internet knowledge and connections will burn away when no one is looking. Bing was even worse, it arrogantly dispensed with my explicitly quoted phrase in a desperate zeal to sell me palm oil products. Or show me photos of just-actual-deserts with no palm oil in sight. At least Google attempted to string the words together; I imagine Bing thought it was being clever. And KUDOS to Anthony for continuing to manage his site in such a quasi-static way that our comments appear to search engines as static on the page and not invisible through some ephemeral Javascript/lookup/Disquslike dynamic horror. Sites run with Disqus send their comments directly into the Abyss of Cultural Forgetfulness.
But it does show that characterizing it as a ‘desert’ is too politically incorrect to ever catch on. So folks like me (and the rain forest guy I linked to) are lone voices… in the desert. Biofuel is GOOD despite its impact on the environment and no dissent will be tolerated.
We can expect the solar and wind subsidy-mining business to operate much the same when proposals are forwarded to end them.
Kleptocracy, once fully established, may be unfixable by peaceful means.
Once the civil levers of power are controlled by fools and bandits, who make laws protecting their activities, Roberts rules for committees may not be adequate.
A self serving “civil service” and citizens content to live off of the productive public..how will you reform these?
Clear identification of conflicts of interest, such as federal employees having a vote, would go a long way.
But what is the “Informed enlightened self interest” of a career parasite?
Parasites have no enlightenment.
gee….George Bush was not who he pretended to be
Extortion is now allowed in the government functioning—”I will hold your nominees hostage till you pay the ransom”. I suppose that was to be expected. When the judiciary and all of DC and the media are into lawlessness and anarchy, it is what one gets. It is rather sad that America sold out to the politicians and just sit back and say “oh sigh”. Of course, one deserves to lose one’s country if one does nothing when the invasion starts and continue to support the invaders day after day. Politicians own the country. “We the people” are nothing.