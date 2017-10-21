Geostorm – another climate related disaster movie, crashes and burns

It just opened yesterday, and already Hollywood movie analysts are blasting its plot and performance.
When catastrophic climate change endangers Earth’s very survival, world governments unite and create the Dutch Boy Program: a world wide net of satellites, surrounding the planet, that are armed with geoengineering technologies designed to stave off the natural disasters. After successfully protecting the planet for two years, something is starting to go wrong. Two estranged brothers are tasked with solving the program’s malfunction before a world wide Geostorm can engulf the planet.
From Variety:
“Geostorm,” a weather disaster drama starring Gerard Butler and directed by Dean Devlin, is heading towards a disaster of the fiscal sort for Warner Bros. Though the film is projected to over-perform just barely with a modest $12.5 million at 3,246 venues compared to a projected $10 to 12 million, it’s also carrying an estimated $100 million budget. The film has been released internationally and garnered roughly $7.4 million on Friday, bringing the global cumulative total to $29.8 million in addition to Friday’s domestic $4.3 million.
From The Independent
Geostorm review round-up: Is this the worst film of the year?
‘Uses digital technology to lay waste to a bunch of cities and hacky screenwriting to assault the dignity of several fine actors’
Which is precisely what Geostorm may be doomed to become, roping in Independence Day‘s producer Dean Devlin for a feature film debut that is predicted to flop hard at the box office.
The film sees Gerard Butler star as the architect behind an elaborate natural disaster defense system, which sees a series of climate-controlling satellites surrounding Earth, centered around the International CIimate Space Station.
Can Hollywood films about climate change make a difference?
But, is Geostorm truly the worst film of the year, especially with the (also) disastrously received The Snowman lurking in the shadows of cinema complexes everywhere?
Here’s what the critics thought. – read the review here
The trailer (the most ridiculous part, in my opinion, is the frozen airliner falling out of the sky):
There is one element of truth in the movie: Humans can’t control the climate.
At least Al Gore isn’t in it.
So Sad…
Though I am very glad, Tyler Perry and her co-sponsors deserve their lack of reward and glory!
Warning: shameless personal plug:
I published a novel earlier this year (first in a trilogy) with a far more preposterous premise than the subject movie. It takes place 200 years after a solar system sized ice cloud adds about 1200 meters of water to the planet. Since a good portion still remains in low earth orbit, the cloud blocks most of the sunlight and our characters are living on a Snowball Earth. Since the warmest part is still near the Equator, add 1200 meters of water, get a map, and you can guess where the action takes place.
The fun part is where the main character discovers he’s a key player in a secret plan to bring the sunlight back. It involves him driving an asteroid.
I’ve followed WUWT for many years, and reading the way the science is debated here has helped my layout out of my own science (fiction) for non science readers. I wanted to thank Anthony plus all the other contributors and the many commenters who’ve unknowingly helped me on this.
The book is called ICEFALL
Does it feature James Bond?
Yep 007 Climate change commando. License to kill Ice clouds. Weapon of choice: Asteroid.
Apparently it is all explained in your book then.
Sounds familiar.
crustal loading and rotational inertia effects of such an added mass would release massive vulcanism and tectonic displacements. It would take a billion or so years to sort out, just like the original cometary delivery of water from the outer solar system about 4 billion years ago.
Not IMDB but IMDb. Mind you I did start with Ashton-Tate in 1985 so maybe you will excuse me!
I left IMDb after they removed all the comment forums.
I don’t think planet Earth gives a hoot about its climate.
Now, a bolide collision? That’ll leave a mark…
“That’ll leave a mark…”
A small one, that is soon erased by erosion.
Day After Tomorrow II: Braindead Bugaloo.
Right down to the “frozen aircraft.”
The larger problem isn’t that millions of people are in a panic largely due to their innumeracy, but that they band together to demand that *others* panic with them.
“I insist that you be as concerned/frightened of this as I am otherwise I look like a coward.”
I guess the zombie apocalypse crowd isn’t into weather-related flicks. There seems to be an undeveloped market for this kind of doom. Maybe if they give it a ‘Final Destination’ spin?
Am I the only person deeply worried that the actor who plays the President has a more than passing resemblance to Al Gore? This is definitely one case in which I sincerely hope life doesn’t follow fiction. Come to think of it they could have got Gore to play the part and made sure everyone understood it was meant to be comedy.
At least it might make any of the people who pay to watch the film pause at ideas of ego-engineering from space.
Thanks for a chuckle and enlightenment that their egos are indeed similar. But then again, isn’t that how they ended up in the same arena?
To achieve the Worst Movie of the Year award in a year of real stinkers is an accomplishment in itself.
The perfect movie to revive MST3K.
That was meant to be geo, but spellcheck seems to have score a winner with ego!
Fancy new space shuttles? When was this written? 1985?
Wow !! That was pathetic ..!
Make Sharknado look like a documentary.
With social justice warriors every where, Russia and uranium, Hillary blaming everyone including Devine, ISIS, NOKO, Iran, hurricanes, wild fires, and Maddow and the NYT’s…
..who in their right mind would go see a disaster movie
I like the trailer!