Guest opinion by Viv Forbes
Solar power only works while the sun shines – it is part-time power.
Wind power only works when suitable winds blows – also part-time power.
Batteries only work when charged – part-time power again.
Hydro fails in droughts – more part-time power.
And using full-time power like natural gas to fill the inevitable supply gaps from part-time power forces backup gas to operate like part-time power.
Moreover, on sunny windy days, wind and solar generators spew out electricity at little extra cost. These erratic surges of part-time power drive electricity prices so low that even low-cost full-time producers like coal cannot operate profitably at those times. They are throttled back and forced to operate as yet another part-time power plant.
24/7 electricity users such as hospitals, trains, factories, refineries, fuel and water pumps, cash registers, infrastructure and mines cannot operate on part-time electricity.
Moreover, every part-time power producer (using sun, wind, batteries, hydro, gas or coal) consumes money full-time for operations, standby, maintenance and replacement. Each also has to fund its own specialised generators, transmission lines, access roads and workforce. Electricity becomes both unreliable and expensive, and consumers suffer.
Using taxes, subsidies, dictates and mandates to replace a full-time power producer like coal with up to five part-time power producers only makes sense in the part-time minds that inhabit Greentopia.
Government cannot improve any of this with more laws and regulations – they must REPEAL all the legislation, regulations, subsidies and taxes that created the mess in the first place. State governments too should repeal their silly energy laws, and stop shutting and destroying power stations. More laws and regulations can only make things worse.
Viv Forbes is director of The Carbon Sense Coalition
22 thoughts on “Green Power is Part Time Power ”
part time better than no time.
Not as good as all the time.
It’s fine with natural gas the other time. So long as both are competitive as a team, i.e. not rooftop, not government favored insiders, not demonstration projects, and no subsidy in large utility scale solar by the majors.
When you have to build a Natural Gas plant to back up any Wind or Solar farm, you might as well just skip RE and build the natgas plant. 4th gen MSRs in ten years will bring cheap nuclear to civilian energy.
The Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/
Another …. sometime in the (distant) future scheme …
Only in the sense that getting one foot cut off is better than getting both cut off.
And that you’re not taking the option that lets you keep both feet.
That is akin to saying when you go to war, a gun that fires sometime is better than one that doesn’t fire at all. If you want to succeed and actually recruit soldiers you need to provide guns that fire ever time. if not the end result will be you lose the war and the few fools who volunteered to charge that hill will likely die.
Only in a third-world economy.
When you calculate the cost of wind and solar, most trolls just add up the cost of wind and solar along.
In reality, in addition to the wind and solar arrays, you also need enough fossil fuel capacity to run your country when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. You also need enough batteries to keep your country from going dark for the 10 to 15 minutes it will take to get either the diesel generator or the natural gas turbine running.
The cost of the batteries and fossil fuel system is never added to the cost of renewable power, even though they can’t operate without them.
On the other hand you can dump the wind/solar and batteries, and just build the same fossil fuel plant.
Add to that: progress always amounts to less dependency on land and nature. This started long ago by the construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, canals, dykes and greenhouses. Technology added machines for the heavy work. Transporation systems create independence from land. Windmills fail these criteria in all respects: immense land use and nature dependent.
Green power also cannot produce enough electricity. There is the oft ignored limitation on how many W&S plants the available U.S. manpower could operate, maintain, tear down and dispose of. Millions new ones would be needed four or five times a century, equal millions dismantled, disposed of, and that many new ones erected. The same with solar plants. All of us would work for the W&S industry, its suppliers, operators, maintenance and line crews, etc. The other sources of green power potential are irrelevant on the scale of even the 2016 465 GW.
So true ! The Netherlands (17M inhabitants) would need 100000 large windmills and a thousend of H2, CH4 etc factories to maintain it’s lifestyle. These windmills alone would need twice the land area.
For biofuels: The Netherlands uses the power of 500 million horses which would need 220* the land space for their food. Thanks to fossil fuels we have more nature (forests) then ever.
Along similar lines, has anyone worked out how much land would be required to replace all of our fossil fuel powered electrical supply with wind and solar at the greenies are demanding. By the way when you debate one in person and ask that question they will claim, “but oh, we don’t mean replacing all electricity production with renewables just enough to stabilize the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.” If you ask them about the number of raptors, endangered birds and bats killed by wind turbines they often have no response.
The world’s first floating wind farm today started delivering electricity to the Scottish grid.
“Five giant turbines have been tethered to the seabed, at 175 meters from sea surface to blade tip, they extend another 78 metres below the surface and are chained to the seabed to stay in place.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-41652707
gigantic project at (unknown) possibly gigantic price.
Apparently $263m for the 30MW nameplate capacity.
“Moreover, on sunny windy days, wind and solar generators spew out electricity at little extra cost. These erratic surges of part-time power drive electricity prices so low…”
Doesn’t sound entirely bad.
Another Stokes shift. He understands the issues and the article very well, but chooses to pretend it doesn’t matter.
The article is admirably brief and simple. Modern civilisation depend on continuous electricity supply 24-7 and 365 days per year. Part time electricity is about as useful as part time oxygen.
So you’re OK with subsidizing a coal plant so it remains ‘profitable’ in spit of forced shutdowns on windy days.
The price of renewables in actual service, in places like Germany, Denmark, or South Australia, is about three times that of more conventional sources in the US. Wind and solar are not technologically ready for general service, given both cost and intermittency.
Variable sources like wind and solar reduced the amount of fuel that is used. That is what they are competing with, the price of fuel because the infrastructure still has to be there. Gas still wins because of it’s very low cost infrastructure and fuel costs, and why it’s being built. LNG rarely makes sense when it has to be compressed and it might as well be coal and why not use coal, it’s why Japan is going back to coal with their brief stint trying to get LNG. I believe LNG is why Obama was pushing renewables, it would make LNG exporting happen which North America has in spades. Without the green push LNG would flounder, it needs some way to promote it. Obama set and funded the infrastructure for the US to dominate LNG market in the world market. If only coal would get out of the way.
The maritime industry solved this problem many moons ago.