Fiji to Issue 100% Clean Energy Climate Change Bond

Fiji hopes to raise $US 50 million by selling sovereign climate bonds, to fund its transition to 100% renewable energy.
They will finance projects to help achieve 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, in line with Fiji’s adherence to the Paris climate change agreement.
Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said his nation lived on the front lines of climate change.
“The rising seas, changing weather patterns and severe weather events are threatening our development, our security and the Fijian way of life, along with the very existence of some of our low-lying neighbours,” Mr Bainimarama said.
“We are also sending a clear signal to other nations that we can be creative and innovative in mobilising funds and create win-win outcomes for countries and investors in adapting to the serious effects of climate change,” he said.
The announcement comes as Fiji prepares to chair the 23rd Climate Change Conference in Germany in early November.
Five year bonds will return a four per cent interest rate, and 13 year bonds have an interest rate of 6.3 per cent.
No doubt virtue signalling politicians across the world will leap to purchase Fiji’s climate bonds with your money.
Someone please start an investment fund in unclean energy. Oh wait, Germany….
Why would anyone consider investing in Fiji when, if the alarmists are to be believed, it”s in imminent danger of sinking into the sea?
It doesn’t seem like a good deal for the alarmist investors it’s presumably targeted at. On the other hand, if the claims of sea level rise and climatic disaster aren’t quite what they are made out to be, this could be a very good deal.
Do we think someone, somewhere is telling porkie pies and making out like a bandit?
ManBearPig anyone?
A very sound investment. I suggest Gore buys the lot
It would be interesting to see the detailed plans of exactly how they are going to go 100% renewable. A bit of due diligence would be needed before investing. Back to sailing ships and gliders no doubt.
This makes lots of sense for the Fiji islands. They need energy to raise living standards but largely rely upon imported diesel (apart from hydro). They have no fossil fuel sources. What they do have is (a) abundant sunshine; (b) cheap labour to instal panels; and (c) a good deal of undeveloped land spread across hundreds of islands.
Why not market their energy development plan as a selfless effort to save the planet? Somebody has to spend the annual $100 billion flowing from the Paris Agreement.
Denarau Island is currently hosting the lead-in conference for COP23, which will deliver the most lucrative tourism boom in the country’s history. Just one more reason to be grateful for the UN’s struggle against climate change.
Oh… and then there’s those sneaky (i.e. undetectable) rising seas!
South Pacific nations are notoriously mendicant.
Fiji is a nice place to have a holiday, but I wouldn’t be buying their bonds even on a bad brain day.
The problem is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which Mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scietific rational to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is really zero. There are many good reasons to be conserving on the use of fossil fuels but climate change is not one of them. Their efforts will have no effect on global climate.
Clean energy bonds – monetary soap bubble. while at it, if anyone has bit-coin account try to cash it in before this ‘monetary bubble’ is burst. Current ‘value’ US$ 5,750.