60 scientists call for EPA endangerment finding to be reversed

October 17, 2017

October 17, 2017

Electricity Consumers Fully Support Scientists’ Letter to EPA Calling for Immediate Reopening of its GHG Endangerment Finding

Key Points:

This Letter from over 60 highly credentialed scientists states that: “We the undersigned are individuals who have technical skills and knowledge relevant to climate science and the GHG Endangerment Finding. We each are convinced that the 2009 GHG Endangerment Finding is fundamentally flawed and that an honest, unbiased reconsideration is in order.” The letter states further that: “If such a reconsideration is granted, each of us will assist in a new Endangerment Finding assessment that is carried out in a fashion that is legally consistent with the relevant statute and case law. We see this as a very urgent matter – – – – “ The Concerned Household Electricity Consumers Council fully endorses the recommendations of these scientists because recent research has definitively validated that: once certain natural factor (i.e., solar, volcanic and oceanic/ENSO activity) impacts on temperature data are accounted for, there is no “natural factor adjusted” warming remaining to be attributed to rising atmospheric CO 2 levels. That is, these natural factor impacts fully explain the trends in all relevant temperature data sets over the last 50 or more years. At this point, there is no statistically valid proof that past increases in atmospheric CO 2 concentrations have caused what have been officially reported as rising, or even record setting, global average surface temperatures (GAST.) Moreover, additional allnew, research findings demonstrate that adjustments by government agencies to the GAST record render that record totally inconsistent with published credible temperature data sets and useless for any policy purpose. These new results conclusively invalidate the claims based on GAST data of “record warming” in recent years, and thereby also invalidate the so-called “lines of evidence” on which EPA claimed to base its 2009 CO2 Endangerment Finding. If the Endangerment Finding is not vacated, whether the current administration likes it or not, it is certain that electric utility, automotive and many other industries will face ongoing EPA CO 2 regulation. This scientifically illiterate regulation will raise U.S. energy prices thereby reducing economic growth and jobs as well as our National Security. The Electricity Consumers Council therefore, based on this new scientific evidence, must insist that the EPA grant the “very urgent” request of these scientists“that an honest, unbiased reconsideration is in order.”

Finally, we know that many more scientists would have been pleased to sign this letter if they had only known about it. Scientists may ask to have their name added by simply sending their info to THSResearch@aol.com.

Full Letter with signatories at link below:

https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/letter-to-pruitt-signed-final-101617.pdf

October 16, 2017

The Honorable Scott Pruitt

Administrator

Environmental Protection Agency

1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, DC 20460

Dear Administrator Pruitt:

You have pending before you two science-based petitions for reconsideration of the 2009

Endangerment Finding for Greenhouse Gases, one filed by the Concerned Household Electricity

Consumers Council, and one filed jointly by the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Science

and Environmental Policy Project.

We the undersigned are individuals who have technical skills and knowledge relevant to climate

science and the GHG Endangerment Finding. We each are convinced that the 2009 GHG

Endangerment Finding is fundamentally flawed and that an honest, unbiased reconsideration is

in order.

If such a reconsideration is granted, each of us will assist in a new Endangerment Finding

assessment that is carried out in a fashion that is legally consistent with the relevant statute and

case law.

We see this as a very urgent matter and therefore, request that you send your response to one of

the signers who is also associated with a petitioner, SEPP.

Thank you,

Kenneth Haapala, President

Science and Environmental Policy Project

P.O. Box 1126

Springfield, VA 22151

