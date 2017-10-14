S&P Backs Renewables: “The Tide has Turned”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Standard & Poor, the credit rating agency which in 2015 paid $1.4 billion to regulators to settle legal action related to its role in the 2008 subprime mortgage fiasco, now thinks that renewable power is the future.
‘Tide has turned’: Global rating agency says climate economics trump politics
Peter Hannam
OCTOBER 14 2017
The global shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy will continue regardless of political action such as President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement or outbursts from ex-Australian prime ministers, a senior ratings analyst says.
“The tide has turned,” said Michael Wilkins, the head of climate and environmental risks at Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, adding the transition meant the economic viability of assets such as coal mines and coal-fired power stations would be “vastly impaired”.
Mr Wilkins’ comments come as new S&P research points to deep falls in the costs of renewable energy as other groups report important shifts by corporations at home and abroad on climate risks.
The risks include challenges their businesses will face in a carbon-constrained world but also the physical damage posed by more extreme weather events as the planet heats up.
Solar photovoltaic costs, which have halved in the last few years, will fall another 35 per cent by 2020, Mr Wilkins predicted.
“You could argue we’ve reached a tipping point,” he said, adding that with falling storage prices, intermittent energy sources could soon compete with traditional fossil-fuels on dispatchability grounds alone even without including their environmental advantages.
Read more: http://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/tide-has-turned-global-rating-agency-says-climate-economics-trump-politics-20171012-gyzhey.html
Frankly I’m shocked that an organisation which prides itself on prudential advice would take such a position.
Mr Wilkins by his own statements is talking about events which haven’t happened yet. He thinks renewables “could” soon be competitive with dispatchable fossil fuels, because of falling prices. He believes falls in the price of renewable generation and energy storage costs will continue.
Mr Wilkins might be right – if generation and storage prices fall sufficiently, if the wild superstorms predicted by alarmists start to manifest, renewables might start to look good. But claiming “the tide has turned” on the basis of a chain of unsubstantiated maybes is a ridiculous position for an agency which prides itself on its prudence.
You would think a ratings agency like S&P would have learned a little caution about hyping speculative future profits, given how they recently got their fingers badly burned because of their over-optimistic assessments of the value of subprime mortgage bonds which subsequently collapsed.
30 thoughts on “S&P Backs Renewables: “The Tide has Turned””
There’s money to be made in this business that can increase the wealth of its shareholders. That the wealth is derived from subsidies is perhaps a different matter.
When searching for a stock, bond, CD, market, straddle, call or put to invest in; never ever trust one analyst!
Research everything yourself and verify! All too many analysts are paid to produce copy for the financial outlets.
Why would anyone invest in long term assets when the price is falling 35% in the next 2 years.
Good point, it’s a bit like asking why buy a new car when it’s going to lose much of its value by just driving it off the sales lot. I don’t know why, do you buy new or second hand?
Prices fall, making profitability rise (in someones ideal world anyway)
Components of profit are more than just one thing (asset)……so
You keep pouring in the $$$’s UNTIL profitability starts to drop.
Better still, you keep pouring in other peoples $$$’s – and don’t worry when things start to drop.
Jaundiced and sarc comments now off.
Not for long, probably though
Clearly Eric Worrall does not understand that ggod business is all about future trends and studying and assessing them. A credit rating agency that does not endeavor to understand the importance of anticipated future trends and make evaluations and offer advice on the basis of such assessment would be a joke, failing to understand the impact the rapidly changing technology around us has on business.
How does one study and assess FUTURE trends?
By using your brains, the future isn’t certain, but we can still look at what’s happening now and do the maths.
Ok, extrapolate current trends into the future – which is what S&P is doing, so Worrall isn’t off the hook.
After reading this article, I would have no confidence in S&P’s recommendations. Claiming there is a tipping point is completely baseless.
The tipping point may be the other way around.
If Windmill farms are doing so well, why are they suddenly all over tv trying to sell us on windmills? Why did Oklahoma suddenly stop all new windmill subsidies?
For the umpteeth time, “renewables” will never be economically viable, even if solar cells are less that $00.0001 per watt (i.e. $1/MW), as long as the sun continues to set every day.
Walter, “firewood” (which is a renewable) always has been, is, and will continue to be economically viable as a source of heat.
And stuff the particulate matter and all the uncontrolled real pollution….. Smog city !!
Haiti knows how renewable, wood burning is.
And of course, COAL is just wood, with the much needed carbon being returned to carbon cycle that ALL life on Earth depends on.
And as you well know, pollution from coal burning is highly controlled in modern power stations, minimal if any real pollution, just highly beneficial plant life CO2 and H2O
LOL @ AndyG55
Hatti is at latitude 11.5 degrees N and doesn’t use wood for heat.
Please re-read my post, and pay close attention to: “economically viable as a source of heat.”
Even without energy storage there are numerous uses for power that work even if the power supply goes down with the Sun, so if you’re happy to sell power at $1/MW only as it’s available from solar I promise buyers can be found.
walter:
batteries (wall & car).
storage (like hydro)
molten salt
wind
smart grids
nuclear
Agree.
But, if you have molten salt reactors, you don’t then require
batteries
storage
wind
smart grids
and, well, um…nuclear.
Hang on, Molten salt reactors are nuclear.
Hannam would publish rubbish like this. He’s been spinning wildly lately since the recent hurricanes, quakes and wildfires – all caused by dreaded CO2 driven climate change. He does not allow comments on his articles any more.
How did renewables do in Florida and Texas – and Puerto Rico?
As more than 96% of Puerto Rica’s power supply was from coal/oil/gas plants and most of the network is still down perhaps you should be asking “How did fossil fuel power do in Florida and Texas – and Puerto Rico?”
Was that a failure of fossil fuel or the network?
Roof-top solar can work without a network, the panels can be taken down and stored inside, so power can be restored far more quickly. There are no countries using coal/oil/gas to a large extent that don’t rely on networks.
Have you checked the status of roof-tops all across the island.
Hint: It’s not pretty.
If I’d had roof-top panels and lived in the path of a hurricane they would be locked away by the time the hurricane arrived, I’ve no idea what proportion of roof-top solar was taken down in Puerto Rico, and I doubt you have either.
george – in FL, it was gas-powered cars that were
stranded before Irma,
not EVs
Its always so simply, isn’t it?
WHY then did a spot upgrade needed to be put out to the (some) electric vehicles, just to give them a fighting chance of having sufficient capacity to get out/clear?
Yet another indicator to the Australian Government that ..
SUBSIDIES and feed-in mandates are NO LONGER NECESSARY.
The RET can be removed, No need for the CET, …..
……because the economics of cheap wind and solar will make it happen.
Come on Australian Government. This is the indicator you needed. ! :-)
2/3rds of the electrical capacity
installed last year was renewable,
according to a
report the IEA released
2 wks ago
As any pretense of viability of renewables is due to political influence in the marketing, from outright subsidies to renewable energy credits and the like, this is a political prediction. And we in the US know just how reliable those are. How is Hillary Clinton working out as President?