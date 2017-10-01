Aussie Coral Reef Rises from the Dead

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova – the Australian ABC reports scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science are surprised how rapidly the Australian Great Barrier Reef is recovering from the 2016 bleaching event.
Great Barrier Reef starts to recover after severe coral bleaching, survey of sites between Cairns and Townsville shows
By David Chen
Updated Fri at 3:41pm
…
Scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science this month surveyed 14 coral reefs between Cairns and Townsville to see how they fared after being bleached.
The institute’s Neil Cantin said they were surprised to find the coral had already started to reproduce.
“We’re finding corals that are showing early signs of reproductive development, really visible eggs that we can see under the naked eye,” Dr Cantin said.
“[It’s] very surprising as previous studies have shown a two-to-three year delay in reproductive activity following bleaching events.
“It means they have enough energy, they’ve recovered the zooxanthellae and the symbiosis and they even have energy to invest in reproduction and egg development.”
…
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-29/coral-regeneration-raises-hopes-for-great-barrier-reef-recovery/9001518
This is a very different narrative to last year;
Great Barrier Reef coral bleaching at 95 per cent in northern section, aerial survey reveals
7.30 By Peter McCutcheon
Updated 28 Mar 2016, 9:12pm
An aerial survey of the northern Great Barrier Reef has shown that 95 per cent of the reefs are now severely bleached — far worse than previously thought.
Professor Terry Hughes, a coral reef expert based at James Cook University in Townsville who led the survey team, said the situation is now critical.
“This will change the Great Barrier Reef forever,” Professor Hughes told 7.30.
“We’re seeing huge levels of bleaching in the northern thousand-kilometre stretch of the Great Barrier Reef.”
Of the 520 reefs he surveyed, only four showed no evidence of bleaching.
From Cairns to the Torres Strait, the once colourful ribbons of reef are a ghostly white.
“It’s too early to tell precisely how many of the bleached coral will die, but judging from the extreme level even the most robust corals are snow white, I’d expect to see about half of those corals die in the coming month or so,” Professor Hughes said.
…
“There’s good and bad news — the bottom three quarters of the reef is in strong condition,” he said at the time.
…
“Nonetheless we’re looking at 10-year recovery period, so this is a very severe blow.”
…
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-03-28/great-barrier-reef-coral-bleaching-95-per-cent-north-section/7279338
Who could have imagined that an organism which survived hundreds of millions of years of mass extinction events, and thrived during the warm Holocene Optimum would demonstrate noteworthy recovery capabilities?
20 thoughts on “Aussie Coral Reef Rises from the Dead”
Coral reefs and polar bears… both are tough customers in their own ways.
http://siberiantimes.com/other/others/features/lunch-arrives-on-wrangel-island-and-230-polar-bears-show-up-for-the-feast/
Wow, the “lovely and cute polar bears” can also be quite different. Just like an Asian lion, which I had recently visited in the zoo and threw himself against the glass panes with his entire length of almost three meters, screaming that the glass rattled. A real King of the Animals. Predators are just predators and no cuddly animals.
I think I’ll leave Wrangel Island off my list of places to visit…
From the ABC cataclysmic bleaching event article:
“We have coral cores that provide 400 years of annual growth,” explains Dr Neal Cantin from the Australian Institute of Marine Science.
“We don’t see the signatures of bleaching in reduced growth following a bleaching event until the recent 1998/2000 events.”
When did the ‘Medieval Warm Period’ end? 1100 AD? 400 years is a convenient number…although I find it very hard to believe that the first bleaching event to be recorded in 400 years was during the Super El Nino of 97-98. I trust these experts as far as I can throw them…there’s too much money to be made perpetuating their propaganda.
Corals can even tolerate temperature differences of more than 2 degrees in a short distance. I think that the “coral bleaching” hyphenated by the climate alarmists is nothing but an adaptation to higher temperatures.
Here one tries to cross two subspecies, which live in two degrees Celsius different water. But I think this is unnecessary. Nature has finally demonstrated the survival ability over millions of years:
http://sciencev2.orf.at/stories/1760156/index.html
http://www.ingenieur.de/Themen/Klima-Umwelt/Korallen-verkraften-grosse-Temperaturveraenderungen-besser-erwartet
and so on. Researchers from Israel even showed that corals of the same species can survive in 5 degrees warmer water than the normal tropical temperature level.
There are a huge number of works that prove this. Equally huge, however, is the number in which these works are negated. Until one again is “surprised” that corals are nevertheless tougher than thought. I call this typical life in a bubble, that BUBBLE of the climate alarmists.
Red Sea is a lot hotter and saltier…..same corals…they do not bleach
…different zoox clade..that’s all
I am going to enjoy the goracles disciples screams and attempted rebuttals of this
No you won’t. You will barely hear a whisper, if you’re lucky. Recovering coals is contrary to the Watermelons propaganda, therefore, it’ll be ignored. And if they can’t ignore it, they’ll minimize it to the greatest possible extent.
Thank fook for that, before legions of well intentioned goody gooders applied a panic stricken and ill-conceived ‘fix’ that would have utterly & completely wasted the thing.
Ma Nature dodged one there alright
Are we sure it isn’t a Zombie Reef? :)
Who would’ve thought that a coral reef that has survived hundreds of millions of years wouldn’t be able to survive a couple of years of unusual weather patterns? Well most people with a brain and not an agenda.
Well said Paul R. In another who would have thunk it gem, there was a report that scientists at Stanford University (presumably desparate to find climate alarm) had researched how people felt about what I would call weather and found that people felt better when it was warm, miserable when it was wet, but not so positive when it got over 30C.
Astonishing news no doubt and well worth whatever money expended on this Earth shattering piece of academic work. Although I’ve actually personally enjoyed temperatures above 30C, but obviously I’m deplorable – you just have to be a bit sensible about working or living in those condition.
The northern Great Barrier Reef has tides. How can coral be exposed to air before it dies?
These coral reef researchers sure seem to get into the news a lot. Funding, bleaching, extinction, rebuilding, new rsearch vessel, funding, recovery, global warming, diving equipment, nice tan, New York Times, $500 to save the coral, $1,000 to accompany researchers on a dive day, live at the beach, Institue of Marine Sciences. Chasing Coral.
Corals are doing fine. There is a more dire research need further south. This is how Glaciologist Dr Andy Smith studies ice shelf calving according to David Attenborough in the Frozen Planet. I can imagine how e.g. Turney’s ship of fools expedition would have benefited from it
oo, oo… I sense a headline!
‘Warmunist’s Blowing Up Ice Shelves to Support Global Warming Narrative’
:))
If corals cannot tolerate warming, why do reef locations look like this?
Because…because…It’s all Man’s fault. :)
Can the tourist industry sue the alarmists who claimed the reef would never recover thus scaring away thousands of overseas visitors?