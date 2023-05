Steve Milloy appeared on an Israeli news program called “Global Eye” the other day.

It was him vs. two climate activists, one from Extinction Rebellion and one from Israel Hom Guardians.

He upset his two opponents, and dismantled them, and did it with a smile on his face.

The money quote from Steve: “Dude. Shut up. It’s my turn.”

Well worth the 20 minutes to watch the whole segment. They even had to bring in a guy to pinch hit for one of the organizations in the second segment.

