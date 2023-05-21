Energy Fail

Finally, A Solution to The Problem of Intermittent Power Generation — The “Virtual Power Plant”

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

 Francis Menton

As discussed here many, many times, the big problem with generating electricity from wind and solar sources is that they are intermittent. Sometimes they work, and sometimes they don’t. And sometimes they don’t work for days on end. The times when both wind and sun fail at the same time for multiple days tend to be concentrated in the very coldest days of the winter. This poses a huge problem for central planners’ dreams of “net zero” electricity. Try to solve the problem with grid-scale batteries, and suddenly you’re talking wildly unaffordable costs in the trillions of dollars.

Not to worry. Recently everywhere talk has emerged of a new and seemingly easy solution to the problem of intermittency. Have you heard of it? It’s the “Virtual Power Plant.” I mean, today pretty much everything can be “virtual” if you want it to be. We have the “virtual” meeting, the “virtual” office, and the “virtual” school — even “virtual” reality. So why not a “virtual” power plant?

But, in the context of generating electricity, what does this business of “virtual” mean? Don’t you actually need to have something to produce the juice? A Manhattan Contrarian investigation now reveals that the Virtual Power Plant is exactly what you undoubtedly already suspect it to be: another new level of Orwellian doubletalk. “Virtual Power Plant” turns out to be another term for pointless enforced sacrifice in service to the climate cult.

If you have been paying attention, you probably have already noticed that this “Virtual Power Plant” thing is the latest talking point of the central planners. For those who have been paying less attention, let me provide a little sampling: here is the web page from the federal government’s Department of Energy (“Virtual power plants, generally considered a connected aggregation of distributed energy resource (DER) technologies, offer deeper integration of renewables and demand flexibility, which in turn offers more Americans cleaner and more affordable power”); a recent (2023) Report from the Rocky Mountain Institute (“Virtual Power Plants, Real Benefits: How aggregating distributed energy resources can benefit communities, society, and the grid”); a piece from Reuters, January 31, 2023 (“Explainer: What is a virtual power plant?”); a piece from Elektrek, September 2, 2022, informing us that none other than Tesla is in the middle of this new fad (“Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW”).

OK, then, this VPP thing has something to do with “a connected aggregation of distributed power resources.” What the heck does that mean?

Trying to get to the bottom of this, I come upon a piece from Utility Dive on May 5, and a Report from the Brattle Group with a May 2023 date. (You may recognize the Brattle Group as the people who put out the 2021 New York Power Grid Study that I criticized in this post on April 22.)

Both Utility Dive and the Brattle Group start out with excited descriptions of this VPP thing as some magical concoction to defeat the intermittency problem with almost no cost or sweat. From Utility Dive’s summary of the Brattle Group’s conclusions:

The net cost for a utility to provide resource adequacy from a virtual power plant is about 40% to 60% less than natural gas peaker plants and utility-scale batteries. Deploying 60 GW of VPPs “could meet future U.S. resource adequacy needs at $15-$35 billion less than the cost of the alternative options over the ensuing decade,” Brattle’s report said.

And it gets even more magical. From page 12 of the Brattle Group Report:

In fact, a VPP does not even need to generate power.

Wait a minute — what is a “power plant” that doesn’t generate any power? Let us in on the secret! We have to get that by working our way through a model set forth in the Report. In that model, the “Virtual Power Plant” derives its input (if you want to call it that) almost entirely from the following three things:

Smart Thermostats. A/C and electric heating are controlled to reduce usage during peak times. Customer comfort is managed through pre-cooling/heating. Smart Water Heating. Electric water heaters act as a grid-interactive thermal battery, providing daily load shifting and even real-time grid balancing. Home EV Managed Charging. EV charging is a large, flexible source of load that can be shifted overnight.

It’s “smart” thermostats, and “smart” water heaters, and “managed” EV charging. If I might, let me translate that into layman’s terms. On the coldest days of the winter, when the grid does not have enough power, first we will take the liberty of draining the power out of your EV battery. In the all EV utopia that we envision, you are now stuck at home. Then, we will remotely turn off your heat and hot water. Hey, it’s to save the planet!

In this vision, the convenience and comfort, let alone the physical safety, of the people are of no importance. No more the American dream, where you can improve your life by hard work. Now it’s to be forced sacrifice to satisfy the jealous gods of the pagan climate cult.

It’s one more front in the all-out war against your well-being now being waged by our government.

n.n
May 21, 2023 10:03 am

Their innovative proposal is to construct a mesh (“smart”) grid that shunts electricity from locations that produce to where there are deficits. That said, a solution that engenders spreading the Green blight over land and sea.

Jeroen B.
Reply to  n.n
May 21, 2023 11:04 am

This has the very ugly connotations of WW2 Germany’s planned “surplus” and “deficit” zones they planned for once they won the war in the East.
A very cold chill ran down my spine with this thought.

vuk
Reply to  n.n
May 21, 2023 11:29 am

Karl Marx “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. (gender ‘pronouns’ were not yet actualised at the life time of the old devil, I had to study Marxism, whether I liked it not.)
This is how virtual power station will work
You have electric car, power grid has ability with extra capacity, you will told to charge it and keep it charged and connected whenever not in use (your usage will be continuously monitored), so no cheating!
Grid needs additional capacity, your car has ability to provide some.
You fail to keep your car connected when grid needs power, next time when you try to charge it, the automatic control will make sure your need will not be satisfied.
You will have no choice in following the directive, else your vehicle will be immobilised for number of days.
Do it again? No, TV, fridge, heating, WiFi, etc, etc …
It’s only fair, you want to use grid when you need it, grid will insist on your ability to make your electric storage available when it needs it.
All controls will be done by AI, no human input required.
AI was invented not to help you, but to control you.

jvcstone
May 21, 2023 10:10 am

Ah, virtual power is just the thing to go with the virtual food Kerry is going on about in the previous article.

Tom Halla
May 21, 2023 10:12 am

Redefining load shedding as a virtual power plant. George Orwell is spinning in his grave.

rah
May 21, 2023 10:14 am

Neil Oliver on Climate Change:
https://youtu.be/kD9KG-j7C0M

Rud Istvan
May 21, 2023 10:20 am

The key DOE words are ‘demand flexibility’. Translated: you cannot have electricity when you want it, only when we allow it. And we won’t allow it when renewables aren’t producing.

Ed Zuiderwijk
May 21, 2023 10:31 am

And the operating of these brilliant solutions is with voice control. Just say ‘simsalabim’ or ‘abacadabra’. Don’t forget your magic wand and wear a pointed hat.

David Dibbell
May 21, 2023 10:35 am

No one *needs* a hot shower on demand.
No one *needs* a hot meal when you wish.
No one *needs* their EV fully charged to leave for work confident of enough charge to get home.

NO. YOU DO NOT GET TO TELL ME WHAT I *NEED* OR *DON’T NEED*!!

So there.

Now it’s to be forced sacrifice to satisfy the jealous gods of the pagan climate cult.” It is idolatry.

R Taylor
May 21, 2023 10:38 am

If Manhattan Contrarians like hot-stock tips: GNRC

Scarecrow Repair
May 21, 2023 10:40 am

On the coldest days of the winter, when the grid does not have enough power, first we will take the liberty of draining the power out of your EV battery.

Someone once said the three inventions which most revolutionized American society were the TV, which gave people a reason to stay inside; air conditioning, which made it possible for people to stay inside; and the remote control garage door, which made it possible for people to transition twixt car and home without going outside.

Thus the death of neighborhoods, as nobody ever met their neighbors again.

The greenies are doing the opposite, making it simultaneously impossible to leave and stay at home.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 21, 2023 10:42 am

The alarmists will do/try/lie about anything that bolsters removing fossil fuels from our energy equation and cost is a plus because it drains the Capitalist coffers. But they never do proof of concept because it would prove them wrong. And they believe themselves and capture many useful idiots in the process. Only realizing they brought energy poverty upon themselves, up to the point of death, is going to stop this energy suicide.

Beta Blocker
May 21, 2023 11:02 am

I tell my relatives in California and in New York State that within a decade, they will have to learn how to get by with a third less electricity than they use today, while paying a greater fraction of their income for the electricity they consume. As you might imagine, this warning is falling on deaf ears.

2
186no
Reply to  Beta Blocker
May 21, 2023 11:09 am

“Virtual Hearing”….

Ian_e
May 21, 2023 11:14 am

‘We have the “virtual” meeting, the “virtual” office, and the “virtual” school — even “virtual” reality’

And, of course, we have “virtual” virtue. Shame it’s not real!

62empirical
May 21, 2023 11:15 am

Oh lets just call it what it is…Marxism/Leninism. Everything is for the good of the Party/Fatherland/State. If you disagree, you are not a good Party member!

cilo
May 21, 2023 11:33 am

Ah, round and round she goes!
Kip Hansen tried to motivate me enough to find the thread where this idea of customer-sharing by inadequate power plants was thoroughly asswhipped. Or so I thought…
I used to translate “sustainable” as: “can we put it on the stock market”. I have since come to the conclusion, they measure sustainability by the needs of the few people they have decided to let live. Soon, there will not be so much electricity needed, what with a weaponised ‘health service’ and them new GMO transhuman supersoldiers who don’t possess the gene that causes unrealistic expectations of individual sovereignty.
A map of degrading, shuttered and threatened power plants may indicate where they plan not to have any humans present?

Kit P
May 21, 2023 11:44 am

But the deaths are not virtual.

That is because people buy real gasoline generator to make their own electricity when the power company fails to do it.

The consumer product safety commission did a study that determined that about 50 die a year using portable generators from carbon monoxide poisoning.

