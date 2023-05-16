Big traffic with TukTuks, buses and people in New-Delhi, Delhi, India
Media Ignore Delhi’s Coldest May Since 1901

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

By Vijay Jayaraj

On May 4, India’s capital of New Delhi recorded the third coldest May morning since 1901. At 16 degree Celsius (60 Fahrenheit), the region’s 32 million residents woke up to a relatively cold morning in what is usually the hottest month of the year.

So why is there a record low temperature when the dominant mainstream narrative tells us that climate change has made our environs warmer than before? Is this just an aberration?

While Western media obsessed with the warm weather in Spain, India’s capital recorded a very cold summer morning. In fact, most of the cold-weather records in Delhi have gone unreported in Western media, which are mainly interested in showcasing the city’s extreme summer temperatures.

Neatly concealed from the public’s eye are the record low winter temperatures that Delhi has been witnessing since 2017. In December 2018, Delhi recorded an average minimum temperature of 7°C (44°F), the third lowest in the last 50 years. On December 30, 2019, the maximum temperature settled at 9°C (49°F), making it the coldest December day in 122 years.

As is the case globally, winter cold in Delhi is a bigger killer than summer heat. According to studies, short-term exposure to extreme temperature accounts for 6.5 percent of all deaths in India, with 88 percent of that amount caused by cold weather and only 12 percent by hot weather.

This is an example of media bias towards advancing a narrative of apocalyptic warming when reporting weather events. Also, part of this slanted reporting is the media’s failure to acknowledge the real reason behind the recording of all-time high summer temperatures: the urban heat island (UHI).

Urban Heat Island, Not Climate, Sets Records

During my stint as a climate consultant in New Delhi, I lived close to the Safdarjung temperature-measurement station. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the highest maximum temperature ever recorded at Safdarjung was 47°C (117°F) on May 29, 1944.

This high temperature recorded nearly 80 years ago for this station has yet to be toppled by the 21st century warming that supposedly threatens us with doom, and the reason is probably the station’s location.

Unlike the other temperature monitoring stations in Delhi, the Safdarjung station is in a relatively greener section of the city. Thus, it is less susceptible to the Urban Heat Island effect, and, therefore, has not been registering the insanely high temperatures of 49°C (120°F) witnessed in and around Delhi.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Weather Services, says, “Safdarjung weather station is located in a fairly green area, as compared to the rest of Delhi, which has a lot of heavily concretised spaces without much green cover. Temperatures in these parts of the city will therefore, understandably, be higher.”

So, the reason thermometers record new all-time highs in Delhi is because of urbanization’s concrete structures and pavements and other landscape changes. Weather officials also note that some of the newer automatic weather instruments used in highly urbanized areas may be prone to error.

“Most observatories in Delhi have automatic systems, which have a scope for error because they use bimetals, which can contract and expand during different weather conditions,” says an official of the India Meteorological Department in the Hindustan Times. He added that abnormal temperature spikes of the error-prone stations should be compared to the readings of older stations like Safdarjung to obtain “a more precise idea of the temperature.”

It takes just a bit of common sense to understand the artificial urban heat island impact on thermometers in cities and airports. However, preconceived notions of catastrophic warming pose serious hurdles to grasping this reality.

Delhi’s case illustrates that warming is not a continuous and unprecedented phenomenon as some claim it to be. Instead, we see at play a chaotic climate system at work with unpredictable weather patterns. Additionally, we must be mindful of the urban heat island impact when reading news bulletins about record-high summer temperatures.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK and resides in India.

Ron Long
May 16, 2023 6:26 am

So, the theme continues: cold is weather and heat is climate change. Sorry for the cold weather in Delhi, and probably it produced some extra deaths. Here’s another example of “weather”: in the major wine-producing of Mendoza, Argentina, a late Spring (2022) frost destroyed 40% of the wine grape harvest. This weather versus climate change theme is being embedded in mainstream medias vocabulary.

Tom Abbott
May 16, 2023 6:44 am

It’s interesting to see what is considered cold in India.

The weather is a little cold over here in the United States, too.

Krishna Gans
May 16, 2023 6:54 am

The heat and missing rain in Spain will be over these days, in Germany we are awaiting temps below 0°C this night.

donklipstein
May 16, 2023 7:03 am

How can this May be the coldest May since 1901 anywhere when the month is only about halfway done?

Curious George
Reply to  donklipstein
May 16, 2023 8:40 am

Let’s leave this handling of data to the IPCC and Dr. Mann.

Oldseadog
May 16, 2023 7:57 am

This is obviously incorrect because everything is getting warmer all the time. I guess the IPCC have read the data upside down but this is understandable since Delhi is, near enough, underneath several bits of the USA.
Do I need S/?

Peta of Newark
May 16, 2023 8:49 am

There’s a nice one to play with because there are quite a few Wunderground stations dotted around the city.
Nice. Another place I’ve never been.

Basically and after a *very* quick recce, ‘something happened’ on or around 19/20th April and carried on through until 7 or 8th May

Because if you look at the monthly sequences you can see the springtime temps ramping up thro April as normal then they crash to about 20°C and don’t recover their ‘ramp’ until after 1st week of May

If you go back a whole year, (and check other stations) all thro that period end-Apr thro early-May, temps run at about 30°C average

I’ve cobbled together a thing to show you..you can sort-of make out where for that 3 week period things ran about 10°C colder than normal..

What happened further up the river aroundabout Mid April – it can only be that.

Something‘ set off a fairly major tsunami of very cold water down the river and that cooled the city. There are some sizable icesheets and glaciers not all that far away ‘oop north’

Not least as the coldest place (Safdarjung) is very close to the river.
The only places I can find only dropped to 20°C rather than 16C as reported there.
Is that what Safdarjung is = a riverside park?
fits perfectly

