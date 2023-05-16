Biden’s New Emissions Control Standards Prove EVs are a Tough Sell

Electric Vehicles

From Heartland Daily News

By Mandy Gunasekara

The Biden administration released new emissions control standards for vehicles. Billed as the “most ambitious climate regulations” ever, they have captured headlines, but technical realities and high costs have both rules headed straight for a brick wall.

The light-duty category covers cars, trucks, and vans, and requires 67% of all new car sales to be electric by 2032. The heavy-duty category covers 18-wheelers, buses, and other work-related vehicles and requires half of new buses and a quarter of new truck sales to be electric by 2032. For comparison, last year, electric vehicle sales made up 5.8% of new car sales and less than 2% for heavier trucks. These proposed standards are not ambitious but rather represent a new level of regulatory lunacy.

The Clean Air Act (CAA) requires the EPA administrator to set vehicle regulations aimed at reducing pollutants from light-duty vehicles that negatively impact public health and the environment. In setting these standards, the administrator must take into consideration the feasibility of new technologies as well as costs. Team Biden promised as much when they committed to establishing a “data-driven” goal. But it’s hard to see how any serious expert would support the notion that, in less than five years, when car companies will begin designing the model year 2032 vehicles, they can develop enough electric vehicles, procure the massive amount of critical minerals needed for the batteries, and convince skeptical consumers to massively shift their purchasing priorities to meet this goal.

Despite numerous federally sponsored incentives, electric vehicle adoption rates remain low for a variety of reasons. Even with major advancements in EV technology, recharging batteries still takes hours, while filling up gas tanks takes minutes. Coupled with a limited network of charging stations, EVs continue to be a hard sell. Even the majority of current EV owners still rely on gas-powered vehicles—78% own a second gas-powered car to supplement their transportation needs.

Future demand isn’t there either. A new AP-NORC poll found only 19% of Americans are “very likely or extremely likely” to go electric. Gallup similarly poured water on the enthusiasm claim, suggesting Americans are “slow to adopt electric vehicles.” More troubling for EV backers: Even if this push was possible, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasted just 9% of U.S. vehicles would be electric by 2050.

The administration displays tone deafness by touting expensive alternatives to reliable gas-powered cars. Many Americans are struggling to afford eggs and meat in the inflationary economy. It’s highly unlikely lower and middle-income folks are planning to purchase a car with an average cost of $54,000. The availability of taxpayer subsidies doesn’t change that equation. To date, most EV drivers are in households that make at least $150,000 per year or more. In states like Mississippi, where the median income is around $50,000, EVs are cost-prohibitive and regulations like the proposed Biden standards will only make those costs go up.

One of the nation’s leading auto manufacturing groups called the proposal “aggressive” and “unprecedented” even for them—suggesting the administration is going too far too fast. Their statements should be heavily considered given the industry has already invested billions to expand vehicle electrification. Although the industry has adopted the transition narrative, they are rightfully concerned with the expedited timeline and unrealistic expectations in the current proposal.

Despite serious technical hurdles and overwhelming preference by consumers for gas-powered vehicles, Team Biden seems done with the carrot approach and is using a regulatory stick to force its all-EV future on Americans. The courts may once again be the saving grace.

Critics have an opportunity to present legal arguments against the EPA. The biggest legal elephant in the room is the West Virginia v. EPA decision that invoked the “major questions” doctrine. Specifically, the Supreme Court made clear that agencies must point to “clear Congressional authorization” if they take actions of “vast economic or political significance.” One can argue in this instance that the EPA does not have the ability to restructure the entire transportation industry in the same way the agency did not have the ability to redesign entire energy markets in the West Virginia case.

The current rules, as proposed, have numerous technical and legal vulnerabilities. They also stand to undermine environmental progress as Americans will undoubtedly settle on driving older cars longer instead of amassing serious debt to acquire a new, less reliable car. As a result, the reach of new technologies and the affiliated benefits such as reduced pollution and safer roads will fail to materialize.

Mandy Gunasekara is the director of Independent Women’s Forum’s Center for Energy and Conservation and previously served as Chief-of-Staff at the U.S. EPA. Follow her on Twitter at @MississippiMG

Originally published by RealClearEnergy. Republished with permission.

jlgh
May 16, 2023 10:12 am

I am an EV fan, but I do wish these silly legislators would just let the market take its natural course.

I’d expect the US to take up electric vehicles more slowly because you are such a big country. In the UK in December 2022 rechargeable cars (plug in hybrids and pure BEVs) were 39%: in Norway in the same month it was over 80%

-9
James Snook
Reply to  jlgh
May 16, 2023 10:31 am

If the market took its natural course EVs would be dead in the water, but once Governments start to engineer markets the law of unintended consequences rapidly rears its head.

Biden’s misnamed Inflation Reduction Act provides for a huge $7,500 tax break on EVs made in the USA but has left a gaping loophole in that, if the vehicle is leased, the tax break can effectively be claimed on imported EVs. According to CNN these are already gaining market share.

10
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  jlgh
May 16, 2023 10:50 am

I think you’ll find that there were 39% more EV’s sold than the previous year, that figure is not total market share. Will you still be a fan when you try to sell your EV in a few years time when the battery performance is degraded, range is significantly less and won’t hold a charge for anywhere near as long as when it was new? Second hand values are dropping faster for EV’s than any other type of vehicle:

https://cardealermagazine.co.uk/publish/used-electric-car-prices-caught-in-vicious-downward-cycle-as-experts-warn-of-more-trouble-ahead/279724

6
RobK
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
May 16, 2023 11:33 am

Similarly:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/consumer-affairs/electric-car-price-fall-second-hand-tesla-bmw/

“The study said that electric car prices had fallen so fast they had effectively wiped out any savings drivers would have made when receiving up-front government grants. Other incentives to switch to electric cars such as lower tax and free entry into ultra-low emissions zones have also been discontinued.“

2
Redge
Reply to  jlgh
May 16, 2023 11:34 am

Not a cat in hells chance that EVs are 39% of new sales in the UK

You should check your homework

4
jlgh
Reply to  Redge
May 16, 2023 11:40 am

Redge and Right-Handed Shark – try https://insideevs.com/news/629901/uk-plugin-car-sales-december2022/

-1
Redge
Reply to  jlgh
May 16, 2023 12:18 pm

Not according to this

Overall, 1.61 million new cars were registered in 2022 – a figure that’s 2.0% down on 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic and the continued global semiconductor chip shortage.

Despite this, more battery electric vehicles (BEV) were sold in 2022 than ever with 267,203 registrations (16.6% of all new car sales), while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) made up 6.3% or 101,414 cars. 

0
Writing Observer
Reply to  jlgh
May 16, 2023 12:30 pm

You didn’t read down, did you? That is only the DECEMBER number. Although for the year, it was 22.8% market share (for NEW vehicles).

Still too many for your decrepit grid.

2
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  jlgh
May 16, 2023 12:47 pm

From YOUR link:

New plug-in car registrations, year-to-date in 2022:

BEVs: 267,203 (up 40% year-over-year) at a market share of 16.6%PHEVs: 101,414 (down 11% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.3%Total: 368,617 (up 21% year-over-year) at a market share of 22.8%Some people only see what they want to see.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Right-Handed Shark
1
ResourceGuy
Reply to  jlgh
May 16, 2023 12:13 pm

We have a lot more to lose in new policy train wrecks. We can’t all be small, compact oil states (Norway) or money changer service economies like the UK.

1
Coeur de Lion
May 16, 2023 10:15 am

I don’t know about America but in UK much/ most of local economics depends on small van owners buzzing about. If they are to pay over 35 grand for a van which will need much charging down time then I guess we will all suffer. And global temperature in 2100 will be much the same, ie harmless. Madness

8
KevinM
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
May 16, 2023 10:33 am

America (USA) depends on giant tractor-trailers buzzing about.

4
Writing Observer
Reply to  KevinM
May 16, 2023 12:45 pm

For DC (distribution center) to DC, or for port to DC. In cities, you see quite a few – but one truck will hit four or five supermarkets. (Refrigerated trucks about the same.)

You see quite a few four wheel trucks, too, for deliveries of items like beer, soda, flowers, etc. They’ll only hit two or three stores before returning to the warehouse.

Simply more efficient, the way that the majority of our roads and streets are laid out for easy travel, and the prevalence of large supermarkets and big box stores. European cities are nothing like that.

0
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
May 16, 2023 12:17 pm

A policy train wreck centered on trucking in the U.S. will look like a national UPS labor strike or a debt ceiling crisis today. It does not take long to notice the effects.

0
Oldseadog
May 16, 2023 10:22 am

” …… regulations aimed at reducing pollutants from light duty vehicles ….. ”

What about the pollutants from the manufacturing process when these vehicles are built?

6
KevinM
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 16, 2023 10:35 am

Not built in USA, so not USA’s problem.

8
William Howard
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 16, 2023 11:13 am

not to mention china & India building coal plants every week which will more than offset anything the US & Europe do – CO2 is not a pollutant, it is part of the cycle of life which we need to survive – this is all a giant hoax more interested in destroying the economies of the West than saving the environment – which Brandon is all to happy to accommodate – the only winner in this scheme is China, Brandon’s paymaster

2
scadsobees
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 16, 2023 11:51 am

It’s not about reducing pollution. It’s all about signalling one’s perceived or imaginary virtue.

If you signal your virtue, it’s less likely people will see your bribe taking or other illegal activity.

3
Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 10:27 am

Is something physically cannot happen, then it won’t. These new regulations are in the physically impossible category. Not enough lithium, not enough cobalt, not enough grid. So eventually will be rescinded.

15
KevinM
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 10:37 am

The trick will be timing “eventually” with “need a car”. Auto mechanics and the used market win.

3
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 10:41 am

Will they be rescinded in time to stop China from completing it’s world domination strategy?

It may already be too late. Four years of rebuilding our economy and our military was not enough. If we have 6 more years of this China may be unstoppable.

1
George T
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 10:42 am

Well said. I wonder why this is obvious to those of us who have a brain, think rationally, logical in our analysis and reasoned? Personally, I have no use whatsoever for a BEV. It’s frustrating enough when I have pay for another battery for my drill. The thought of having to replace a BEV battery would make me see red.

3
Writing Observer
Reply to  George T
May 16, 2023 12:48 pm

Why I only buy power tools with a plug. (I have about 500 feet of extension cords sitting in my shop. Never have to buy a new battery, except for flashlights, and occasionally for the laser on tools.)

0
karlomonte
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 10:48 am

The entire EPA needs to be rescinded.

6
William Howard
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 11:10 am

USSC will knock it down before then

0
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  William Howard
May 16, 2023 11:33 am

We can hope, but don’t count on it.

SCOTUS just upheld California’s law that required other states to meet strict requirements regarding how the livestock sold as meat in CA must be raised. States can’t force other states to do this, but SCOTUS upheld it.

SCOTUS also upheld ObamaCare and ruled that the state of Oklahoma can’t enforce laws on former tribal lands.

0
Rud Istvan
Reply to  More Soylent Green!
May 16, 2023 12:45 pm

The upheld CA ‘animal welfare’ law was on birthing pen size for pregnant sows. The easy solution is not to ship ordinary pork and bacon to California from out of state. Or, dedicate out of state facilities to CA only pork. Let CA deal with the consequences of its new law on pork shortages/higher prices.
SCOTUS was correct not to interfere in a purely CA matter because the out of state producers have solutions as above. 10A.

0
mikelowe2013
Reply to  More Soylent Green!
May 16, 2023 12:53 pm

Looking forward to a new POTUS? Maybe Trump will again demonstrate his practical grasp of facts! As he did with Ivermectin!

0
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 11:21 am

Physically impossible, most likely, but this is a political problem. As for those hoping for judicial relief, I would advise that’s a very slender reed to rely upon. Constitution case law has devolved a long ways from any semblance of original intent let alone the plain meaning of government limits like the 10th amendment.

2
Bob Rogers
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 11:37 am

Sure it can happen. Just instead of selling 3 million cars a year we’ll sell 300,000. They’ll be way more expensive, and the rest of us will struggle to keep our old cars on the road indefinitely.

1
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Bob Rogers
May 16, 2023 12:46 pm

Oh, like Cuba!

0
mikelowe2013
Reply to  Bob Rogers
May 16, 2023 12:55 pm

Demonstrating that the oil companies correctly deduced the long-term future and expect to remain in business.

0
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 11:39 am

Cannot happen? Is there a law that prevents physically impossible regulations from taking effect? When are the laws of physics and chemistry a limit on what regulators can require?

Sure, it a sensible world, physically impossible would be a deal-breaker. But this is the US government.

1
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 11:52 am

Eventually, Rud, but at what cost and lifestyle reduction?

0
J Boles
May 16, 2023 10:37 am

I agree, it will not happen because it can not happen, way too much against it, and any forcing by the gummint will cause much pain and a huge backlash. It is just an exercise in virtue signaling. Popcorn please!

5
scadsobees
Reply to  J Boles
May 16, 2023 11:54 am

The question is will the huge backlash happen before irreperable damage has been done to infrastructure and the proletariat.

Last edited 1 hour ago by scadsobees
0
More Soylent Green!
May 16, 2023 10:38 am

These regulations are an end-around of the legislative process. The proposed rules would never pass Congress have a difficult time passing Congress and would leave politicians accountable to an angry public for expensive, ineffective laws.

So much for saving democracy.

These laws also have nothing to do with “carbon” emissions, or other GHGs. Passenger vehicles in the US just aren’t responsible for that much of the world’s CO2. This is the opposite of low-hanging fruit. The net effect on emissions would be quite small and that’s only if China, India, Africa and the rest of the developing world don’t increase their emissions.

Sensible people know these nations aren’t going to hamstring themselves. This leaves us with asking why? Why implement costly regulations to no effect? Why hobble ourselves?

The answer is simple. Environmentalist and progressives know they are smarter than us. They know we need to be told how to live, where to live, what to drive, what to eat, etc.. They also simply crave power for power’s sake. Whenever the imagine a better world, it is always with themselves and the like-minded in command.

Last edited 2 hours ago by More Soylent Green!
8
karlomonte
May 16, 2023 10:47 am

Adding a thousand years to these goalpost numbers wouldn’t make a lick of difference to the result.

Of course Brandon will be dead by 2040 so he doesn’t care.

1
general custer
May 16, 2023 11:03 am

The EV mandate is an example of Soviet-style thinking where government policies are used to determine consumer choices. If people wanted EVs the feds wouldn’t need to provide subsidies or demand production. The reality is that the nomenclatura of the various levels of government are determined to organize and control every aspect of our lives, from energy to agriculture to housing to medicine to our diets and so on. Existing structures are required to have subterranean piping systems installed to exhaust volatiles or radon gas that may be trapped beneath the concrete floors. There’s never been a death certificate with the cause being given as “radon exposure”. Thousands of dollars go to rent-seekers exploiting this EPA requirement with no proof that any benefit has been created.

Of course this is justified by the economic concept of “externalities”, that an ordinary human produces effects that are undesirable to other humans by simply going about his life. Ergo an IC automobile releases noxious substances that are negatives to surrounding people and even change the climate. In fact, all organic behavior produces externalities, plants, animals and humans. Dandelions grow on lawns, gophers dig holes, humans fart in church. Government agencies must stop these things.

1
William Howard
Reply to  general custer
May 16, 2023 11:14 am

the Green Leap forward

0
captainfish
May 16, 2023 11:08 am

“The courts may once again be the saving grace.”
bwwahahahahahahahaaaaaa… dont count on it.
Courts have forgotten how to read and constantly rule in violation of the US Constitution. Courts will just rule that citizens have no standing to even file a lawsuit against the gov’t, like they’ve done over last 3 years.

0
Tom Halla
May 16, 2023 11:32 am

Hardcore greens want the peons to have a pair of sturdy sandals. Motor vehicles are too good for the hoi polloi.

0
Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 12:02 pm

A further comment. Biden’s EPA is delusional. This BEV thing is but one of two examples in the past week.
The other is mandating power plant CCS based on the Clean Air Act. That act specifically allows the EPA to only mandate BACT (best available control technology). So for example sulfur flue gas scrubbers, catalytic auto exhaust converters. The EPA problem is, power plant CCS isn’t ‘available’. There is not a single viable scaled CCS anywhere in the world despite a decade and an half of talking. Every single one proposed in Europe got cancelled as being infeasible once detailed engineering started. The only heavily subsidized (in an effort to meet BACT) US attempt was Kemper, Mississippi. Came in $2.5 billion over budget, a year late, and only CCS 65% of emissions due to CCS downtime. The S part was easy—into depleted nearby natural gas fields in Louisiana.

The only other exhaust gas scaled CC anywhere in the world is SaskPower’s Boundary Dam generating station unit 4. Despite years of tweaking with modified designs, its availability is still under 60% and its parasitic power draw is over 30%. (The original ‘plan’ was 85% uptime and 20% parasitic load. CC was to be sold to a nearby oil field for tertiary oil recovery, so no S. And the oil field cancelled the original contract when SaskPower could not deliver the contracted minimum CO2.)

The only other industrially scaled S was a federally subsidized large trial in Illinois to inject ethanol fermentation CO2 (so no CC) into an imperviously capped deep brine aquifer. The problem was the CO2 reacted with the brine to form solids that fully plugged the injection well within a month. Infeasible to drill new deep injection wells every month. Experiment was abandoned.

1
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2023 12:51 pm

All true. The EPA doesn’t care. They hope they can implement these rules while the cases wind through the courts.

This is but another example that shows are system depends greatly on the character of the people in power. We may have checks and balances but those mean nothing to people without respect for the rule of law.

People who are on a (secular) religious quest are most dangerous of all. Any lie is justified. Any corner-cutting, any law-breaking, anything, is justified to accomplish their goals.

0
ResourceGuy
May 16, 2023 12:10 pm

Since the EPA dictates are expressed in percentage terms, the industry can meet the decree by cutting capacity, output, and UAW workers. Then call it MiniGM, MiniUAW, and mini future for the country.

0
ResourceGuy
May 16, 2023 12:20 pm

Why can’t EPA and the Dems do something useful and focus on banning urban heat islands? Oh, I remember why when I look at the election results by county across the U.S.

0
mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 16, 2023 12:28 pm

You cannot legislate acceptance. You can force people to comply but that is all. Remember this when you vote.

0
Peta of Newark
May 16, 2023 12:34 pm

Book review story tip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBpn8DDWjvs

(What I’ve been saying a lot recently= Everything is now: Wrong
It appears I’m not the only one to think so)

180 Degrees Book.PNG
0
