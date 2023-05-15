Extinction Rebellion Radicals Claim Responsibility for a Stage Invasion

Essay by Eric Worrall

Jacob Rees Mogg – free to hold “his national loonies convention next week and see how many people show up”.

Watch: Extinction Rebellion Activist Storms Stage at National Conservatism Conference KURT ZINDULKA15 May 2023 A leftist agitator allegedly acting on behalf of the climate alarmist Extinction Rebellion activist group stormed the stage of the National Conservatism Conference in London on Monday during the keynote speech from former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. During an address from former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster, a man climbed up on the stage in order to disrupt the NatCon Conference on Monday. Grabbing the microphone from Rees-Mogg, the leftist told the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re very nice people and I’m sure you are fantastic. I’d like to draw your attention to a few characteristics of fascism.” … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/05/15/watch-extinction-rebellion-activist-storms-stage-at-national-conservatism-conference/

A green radical seizing a microphone podium from a speaker by force, shoving the speaker bodily out of the way, then denouncing the speaker as a fascist, has a certain irony. Reminds me of descriptions of other speakers in another time, who got manhandled by fanatics who invaded their meetings. But self awareness has never been an Extinction Rebellion strength.

BREAKING: XR DISRUPTS THE NATIONAL CONSERVATISM CONFERENCE, CALLING OUT THE FACIST IDEOLOGIES OF SENIOR CABINET MEMBERS AND MPS



This morning, an ordinary person stepped onto the stage and interrupted Jacob Rees-Mogg's opening speech at the #NationalConservatism conference pic.twitter.com/tRRjZMuyGm — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) May 15, 2023

Entertaining as he is, Rees Mogg is a long way from being my favourite conservative. In 2022 Rees Mogg wrote a piece for The Guardian, urging people to get on board Net Zero. At the time Rees Mogg’s mum was reportedly trying to get approval for a large wind farm, though I don’t recall Rees Mogg publicly stating his views on his mum’s wind project.

The silliest part of this protest is, Rees Mogg probably would have been happy to accommodate the Extinction Rebellion gentleman in a staged debate if he had asked nicely, and might have even agreed with some of his points, given Rees Mogg’s support for green energy.

But Extinction Rebellion have had a few bad experiences with Rees Mogg. Back in March this year, Rees Mogg reduced Extinction Rebellion’s Phoebe Plummer to incoherent spluttering in a televised debate. Phoebe is one of those Extinction Rebellion radicals who goes around trying to deface priceless artworks, to force people to listen to her point of view.

Whatever my reservations about Rees Mogg’s claim to be a small government conservative who supports big green, I can’t fault Rees Mogg’s handling of this latest Extinction Rebellion outburst.

