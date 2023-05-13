Climate ugliness

Christine Anderson MEP FULL: 15-Min Cities, Climate Lockdowns & Digital Tyranny

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

Asher Press

Christine Anderson From 15-Minute Cities to Climate Lockdowns, the Onslaught of Digital Tyranny
“The Digital Green Certificate, the COVID pass, that was a test balloon to get people to [have] to produce some kind of a QR code, just getting people used to that. Now, what they’re slamming us with is these 15-minute cities. Make no mistake. It’s not about your convenience,” argues Christine Anderson. She’s a member of the European Parliament, representing the Alternative for Germany Party.

Anderson was one of the European Parliament’s most vocal critics of COVID-19 policies in Europe, Canada, and beyond.

Western democracies are gradually moving toward digital tyranny, she argues. The next step? Climate lockdowns.

“Once we end up in a totalitarian regime and it’s fully blown, given the technological means they have at their disposal today, we’re not talking about 30 years of GDR [German Democratic Republic], 40 years of GDR. We’re not talking about 70 years of the Soviet Union. We’re talking about a very, very long time. That’s what you should fear,” Anderson says.

In the 1920s and 1930s, “Germany was a highly developed society, I mean, lots of smart people, well-educated people, but it was possible for this society to turn evil to an extent that is unimaginable …We always get asked: ‘How was that even possible?’ Well, take a look at the last three years, and you have your answer,” Anderson argues.

“We just need to be clear on one thing: each and every one of us is capable of inflicting the most horrible atrocities on our fellow mankind, given the right circumstances. But if you are not aware of the fact that yes, you are able to do the same thing, then you have no mechanism to fight it,” Anderson says.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/christine-anderson-from-15-minute-cities-to-climate-lockdowns-the-onslaught-of-digital-tyranny_5214622.html


John Oliver
May 13, 2023 11:06 pm

We all need to have this video at the top of our reference list to show any of our low information liberal friends ( or all of our friends and acquaintances) that have put us in this horrible situation with their votes or apathy.

Dodgy Geezer
May 13, 2023 11:13 pm

Over many years I have asserted that the several instances that we see in recent history of oppressive authoritarian regimes – classically Germany in the 1940s – are NOT singular one-off atypical occasions caused by a madman taking over a country, but rather a situation which can overtake ANY group of humans, one which is built into our genes.

I do not see the leaders of such regimes as ‘mad’ – I simply think that this is what happens to politicians who are ‘riding the tiger’ when the country beneath them falls into authoritarian extremism. If the boot had been on the other foot, I could easily see the UK or USA starting a WW2 war of aggression against a peace-loving Germany or Japan…

John Oliver
Reply to  Dodgy Geezer
May 13, 2023 11:32 pm

very poor comparison , what do you mean shoe on the other foot. Even with all its flaws the US was a functioning Democratic republic in the 1930s ( and more than a little bit isolationist) the Japan and Germany of the 30 s had allowed their ( fledgling) democracy s to be destroyed. The US politicians and many in the population were tempted to follow totalitarian ideology as some sort of solution to the great depression but did not succumb to the temptation.

