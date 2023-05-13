Christine Anderson MEP FULL: 15-Min Cities, Climate Lockdowns & Digital Tyranny

Asher Press

Christine Anderson From 15-Minute Cities to Climate Lockdowns, the Onslaught of Digital Tyranny

“The Digital Green Certificate, the COVID pass, that was a test balloon to get people to [have] to produce some kind of a QR code, just getting people used to that. Now, what they’re slamming us with is these 15-minute cities. Make no mistake. It’s not about your convenience,” argues Christine Anderson. She’s a member of the European Parliament, representing the Alternative for Germany Party.

Anderson was one of the European Parliament’s most vocal critics of COVID-19 policies in Europe, Canada, and beyond.

Western democracies are gradually moving toward digital tyranny, she argues. The next step? Climate lockdowns.

“Once we end up in a totalitarian regime and it’s fully blown, given the technological means they have at their disposal today, we’re not talking about 30 years of GDR [German Democratic Republic], 40 years of GDR. We’re not talking about 70 years of the Soviet Union. We’re talking about a very, very long time. That’s what you should fear,” Anderson says.

In the 1920s and 1930s, “Germany was a highly developed society, I mean, lots of smart people, well-educated people, but it was possible for this society to turn evil to an extent that is unimaginable …We always get asked: ‘How was that even possible?’ Well, take a look at the last three years, and you have your answer,” Anderson argues.

“We just need to be clear on one thing: each and every one of us is capable of inflicting the most horrible atrocities on our fellow mankind, given the right circumstances. But if you are not aware of the fact that yes, you are able to do the same thing, then you have no mechanism to fight it,” Anderson says.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/christine-anderson-from-15-minute-cities-to-climate-lockdowns-the-onslaught-of-digital-tyranny_5214622.html





