Right, Washington Times, EPA’s Appliance Regulations Considerably ‘Lower Performance’

Washington Times, EPA's Appliance Regulations Considerably 'Lower Performance'

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
64 Comments

From ClimateREALISM

By H. Sterling Burnett

Editor’s Note: The Washington Times published a story detailing the “avalanche of energy rules,” pushed by the Biden administration “to turn entirety of homes green.” As the story explains manufacturers warn the rules will reduce the performance of these appliances, leaving clothes and dishes dirtier, for example. The Washington Times analysis of the impact of the rules is accurate. Consumer choice and features will be sharply curtailed, for minimal, if any, cost savings. Climate Realism excerpts the story below.

Per the Washington Times story, “Biden seeks to turn entirety of homes green; manufacturers of appliances warn of lower performance:”

It’s not just your gas stove that the Biden administration is seeking to regulate in the name of combating climate change — it’s coming for your entire home.

President Biden’s green energy goals have resulted in an array of new efficiency rules for a slew of household appliances, including microwaves and toothbrush chargers. The effort is forcing manufacturers to produce more costly products that they say reverse innovation by decades and potentially eliminate thousands of U.S. jobs.

The Washington Times notes, the Biden administration’s new regulations will require manufacturers to fundamentally redesign the appliances covered by the rules, and any cost savings will be minimal. The Washington Times writes:

Combined, the plethora of rules would save the average family $100 annually by lowering energy bills. (emphasis mine)

Industry leaders say the rules come with steep upfront costs for consumers and negatively impact performance.

Rather than innovating features sought by consumers, the ramped-up regulations for appliances are forcing manufacturers to go backward, said Jill Notini, a spokeswoman for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

“They are literally going to have to redesign products that will look closer to the 1950s than they do to 2020,” Ms. Notini said.

One industry executive described the cascade of regulations as “an avalanche” and “unprecedented” in stringency and scope.

Energy savings for individual consumers would be small. The new washing machine rules would save less than $8 annually [while removing 98 percent of existing top loading machines from the market], and the clothes dryer efficiency standards would save $36 per year, according to the Energy Department.

To understand the full breadth and scope of the Biden administration’s regulatory restrictions on appliances, and how they will affect average people’s lives, one should read the full story linked above.

Linnea Lueken and myself previously discussed the regulatory onslaught restricting peoples’ choices of furnacesair conditioners, stoveslightbulbsrefrigerators, clothes washers, and gasoline and diesel-powered cars, in the Red State article, “Is the Biden Administration Celebrating Earth Day or Lenin’s Birthday With Its Regulatory Onslaught?” The pace, scope, and stringency of the Biden administration’s energy and water efficiency rules are as unprecedented as they are unhelpful, vis a vis, cleaning up the air and water or fighting climate change.

H. Sterling Burnett

H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D., is the Director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy and the managing editor of Environment & Climate News. In addition to directing The Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy, Burett puts Environment & Climate News together, is the editor of Heartland’s Climate Change Weekly email, and the host of the Environment & Climate News Podcast.

BallBounces
May 12, 2023 6:06 am

A scrubboard is gluten-free and burns calories!

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  BallBounces
May 12, 2023 6:16 am

But they do a terrible job with glasses, cups, plates, pots and pans.

Regards,
Bob

Bryan A
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 12, 2023 7:00 am

Isn’t that what kids are for?
1 step forward 10 steps back

Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2023 6:13 am

I just got a new dishwasher. It takes twice as long as the one that is about 20 years old. I don’t know why. It seems very cheaply made- mostly plastic. It is much quieter, I like that. Made in China of course.

observa
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2023 7:28 am

Yes that’s because these climate changers with their unreliables want to reduce peak load on their flaky useless grid. The consumer doesn’t save on power bills as all your green washer does is spread the lower power consumption over a much longer period.

Last ‘eco’ top loader I bought took so long the dipsy daughter would forget to hang it out (Adelaide climate) in timely fashion and when she finally remembered would promptly run it through again because it’s ‘musty’. Then the wife starts complaining it stops on her but try as I might I can’t find anything wrong with it. Only to discover she’s chucking sheets etc in it and sticking it on ‘delicates’ to cut the time down so it trips on her. Arrrrgh!

Then I remembered those caravan park top loaders just like our old ones used to be. So an online ad and flog the green horror to some poor unsuspecting young schmuck and in went the Commercial Speed Queen and peace in our time. I swear the wife loved me again for at least a month.

Maybe with the next green vacuum cleaner I won’t have to bother with the compressor cleaning and sorting out the hair etc to actually make it suck after the Venusian space invaders have finished with it. It’s the way they are permanently now dears making a whirring noise and pushing the dirt around the floor. Their saving grace is they’re incredibly cute and cuddly and we mere earthlings are fascinated by the stars.

KevinM
Reply to  observa
May 12, 2023 10:57 am

I’ve never understood the “delicates” setting. It was clearly not invented for people who prefer “action figures” over “dolls”.

HotScot
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2023 9:29 am

I read somewhere, some years ago that washing dishes by hand was far less efficient than using a dishwasher. A sink-full of water might be 3 or 4 gallons and has to be heated. Thereafter it begins cooling immediately below the temperature safe enough to put your hands in.

That sink-full is usually capable of washing, say, a family of four’s dishes and pot’s etc. from an evening meal. We’ll forget about breakfast and lunch for the moment.

By the time the dishes are washed and, probably, stubborn marks on cookware are cleaned the water is tepid and not killing germs efficiently.

A dishwasher can usually be loaded up once a day with a family’s entire crockery, cutlery and cookware. At least that’s how it worked in my family of four.

The dishes are/were* washed at a higher temperature than can be tolerated in a sink and the chemicals used in the dishwasher liquid can be more aggressive. Germs are largely eliminated by the heat/chemicals and the dishes emerge gleaming and almost guaranteed free of contamination.

I could be wrong with all this but it certainly seemed to work for us over the last 30 years or so.

It’s all a bit like the drive to save water in the UK by mandating smaller toilet cisterns. We refurbished our bathroom 15 years ago or so and unthinkingly disposed of our large, Victorian style cistern for a small ‘efficient’ one of two thirds the size.

The old one used a lot of water and if we weren’t careful we would be sucked into the vortex of spinning water, but it ensured everything was gone. It now frequently takes at least two flushes of the new cistern to dispose of the contents and scrub it wildly with a brush before the water stops again.

*Dishwashers, like washing machines usually run at a lower temperature than they used to, ‘to save energy’.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  HotScot
May 12, 2023 9:57 am

Off topic, but you are actually a Scotsman? I ask because the few Scots I’ve ever talked to here in Woke-achusetts- I enjoyed those conversations very much. Partly their wit and partly I get a kick out of the accent.

0
HotScot
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2023 10:36 am

Yep, a Jock, through and through.

0
n.n
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2023 1:18 pm

Environmentalism is a first-order forcing of labor and environmental arbitrage.

0
Dr. Bob
May 12, 2023 6:38 am

And we will need a new Federal Department of Dishwasher Efficiency employing 10,000 government workers to monitor this effort. But of course they will all be Green Jobs!

What a Waste!

Hell_Is_Like_Newark
May 12, 2023 6:40 am

I wonder if there will be an aftermarket of replacement chips, re-programming equipment, and swapping out of certain parts to “override” the energy efficient settings for these new appliances.

Example: I have a coin-op Speed Queen brand washer for my tenants to use. You can program the washer to increase the amount of water (significantly) if you choose. Which I did since my tenants weren’t getting their clothes cleaned at the base “green” setting.

5
Loren Wilson
Reply to  Hell_Is_Like_Newark
May 12, 2023 6:48 am

Same problem – there was no visible water in the drum while “rinsing”. Ran two extra rinses so the clothes came out with less detergent in them. Then I found a YouTube video about how to adjust the water level in the washer. Now I use one extra rinse and my clothes don’t feel like they are still soapy.

6
KevinM
Reply to  Loren Wilson
May 12, 2023 11:04 am

Now I use one extra rinse and…
Once P&G adjusts the soap pods you won’t even notice.
The service economy doesn’t get as dirty as the coal mining economy.

0
Gregg Eshelman
Reply to  Hell_Is_Like_Newark
May 12, 2023 10:57 am

One apartment building I lived in had one of those washers with the dispenser in the agitator for liquid fabric softener. One idjit in the building kept putting powdered detergent in there so I had to remove the thing and wash it out every time I washed my clothes. I printed out several signs, in English and Spanish, that the thing in the middle was for LIQUID fabric softener. The offender was either ignorant or illiterate (in two languages) because the person didn’t stop using it wrong. I thought about getting a sign laminated and taping it to the underside of the washer lid.

1
strativarius
May 12, 2023 6:44 am

When they come for my Marshall amps there will be trouble

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  strativarius
May 12, 2023 7:18 am

They’ll simply install mechanical stops so you can’t crank em up past 5.

Regards,
Bob

Bryan A
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 12, 2023 7:21 am

Damn and I just added the 11

strativarius
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 12, 2023 8:57 am

It’s that loud I rarely go above 2….

186no
Reply to  strativarius
May 12, 2023 1:31 pm

Fender Champ 40 Watt at 7 is enough to make the windows shake …..feedback fab too..

0
May 12, 2023 6:46 am

We recently acquired a new stove/range to replace our ~20-year old one that had failed. Same manufacturer, same layout, same price point, but now energy efficient (only option).

We quickly learned what energy efficient means in this context. The oven takes twice as long to pre-heat and a pot of water takes almost double the time to boil.

So like low flow toilets that use half the water but you have to flush three times, our so-called energy efficient appliance may use less energy per unit of time but on net it uses more energy per task because it is under-powered.

Live and learn, next appliance that fails I will either be repairing or seeking out a quality used replacement.

Last edited 6 hours ago by MJB
11
KevinM
Reply to  MJB
May 12, 2023 11:07 am

MJB’s observation is an exact summary of why people who want to electrify all appliances must eliminate nat gas. Any person who boils a pot of water both ways will know.

Last edited 2 hours ago by KevinM
derbrix
May 12, 2023 7:01 am

The Washington Times story is paywalled and unable to be read.

Only use a solar & wind powered device to dry the clothes. Dishes are done by hand in a large sink.

AGW is Not Science
May 12, 2023 7:05 am

The irony being, using the example of dishwashers, when they don’t do the job in the interests of “energy savings,” more had washing and pre-rinsing will be done, which will actually INCREASE energy (and water) use.

The sooner these Eco-Nazis are thrown out of office, the better.

Bryan A
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
May 12, 2023 7:22 am

Or more paper plates, bowls and cups will be used avoiding washing dishes

SteveZ56
Reply to  Bryan A
May 12, 2023 7:39 am

Which will then fill up landfills after they are thrown away, while ceramic plates can be re-used hundreds of times until they break.

2
David Pentland
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
May 12, 2023 7:42 am

“The sooner these Eco-Nazis are thrown out of office, the better.”
Throwing out individuals won’t work. I believe Gregory Bateson observed that institutions survive over time the way species do.
What happens when you pluck a few dandelions?

John_C
Reply to  David Pentland
May 12, 2023 9:09 am

A few, nothing. Nearly all, something you aren’t killing takes over. Similarly, throwing only these “Eco-Nazis” out isn’t going to change things (much), throwing them out each time they crop up will. The catch is you have to keep at it, continuously improving (dare I say husbanding?) the breed.

Ron Long
May 12, 2023 7:21 am

The Brandon EPA wants us to live in teepees and, instead of burning buffalo chips, we can burn the bullschist provided, in abundance, by the EPA. Wait for it.

2
John_C
Reply to  Ron Long
May 12, 2023 9:11 am

No, no, no burning. You can wallow in the fresh stuff to keep warm. But only buffalo, cattle are CO2 and methane emitters.

2
Reply to  John_C
May 12, 2023 10:59 am

Buffalo? But I don’t want to move to Africa. Here in Norte Americana we use bison poo.

0
KevinM
Reply to  Ron Long
May 12, 2023 11:14 am

There was a man in Massachusetts who signed up for every flyer and catalogue list he could get his address on, then survived an entire New England winter burning junk mail. The Internet changed that world.
Does the story have an analogy to mine? Something about how many ads must be sent to defeat a gmail spam folder? Or the authority gathered by Alphabet as they set default spam settings? Not sure. I just loved the story. It was late 1980s, before cell phones and home computers were physically huge boxes with tiny electron beam screens.

0
rah
May 12, 2023 8:01 am

Just bought a new top of the line Maytag six months ago and it works great and is the quietest dishwasher I’ve ever owned. Has stainless steel racks instead of plastic coated steel.

Had one hell of a time getting it in. Had put down a new laminate floor in the kitchen and I had to pull out four rows of that 3/8″ thick flooring to get the old dishwasher out and the new one in. And had a new granite countertop installed on the existing cabinets. Thank God I stapled the new flooring in instead of gluing it. Made it possible to remove and reinstall with no damage or marring.

Last edited 5 hours ago by rah
KevinM
Reply to  rah
May 12, 2023 11:19 am

3/8″ thick flooring“… reminds me of “1/2 gallon of ice cream”. One brand at the supermarket went to real 1/2 gallon volumes and other brand’s containers look punt. I almost wrote “pint sized” instead of puny. Word meanings… malleably.

Mr Ed
May 12, 2023 8:02 am

Looks like the GenZ’ers will be getting reacquainted with the
term ‘tit in a wringer”, and other such points of the past.

SteveZ56
May 12, 2023 8:06 am

The Biden administration is apparently stuck on stupid, particularly concerning their attack on gas stoves.

With a gas stove, the entirety of the heat generated by burning the gas is transferred directly to the bottom of the kitchen utensil containing the food to be cooked.

In an electric stove, current is passed through the heating element (essentially a resistor) to generate heat to be transferred to the bottom of the kitchen utensil containing the food. But this electricity needs to be generated somewhere, most likely at a coal-fired or gas-fired power plant. Even a combined-cycle gas-fired power plant is only about 65% efficient, so that 35% of the energy obtained by burning the gas is lost by converting it to electricity.

For the same amount of food to be cooked, a gas stove results in less CO2 emissions than an electric stove whose power comes from a coal-fired or gas-fired power plant.

Gas stoves also are more convenient to use than electric stoves. With an electric stove, it takes time for the heating element to get hot enough to heat the food, then remains hot for some time after the power is turned off. In the case of a pot of liquid food boiling over, turning off the power does not stop the spillage, and the person needs to move the pot off the heating element, meaning that the remaining heat is wasted.

For a gas stove, heat is transferred to the food immediately after the gas is ignited. Once the food is cooked (or a pot boils over), closing the gas valve cuts off the heat supply within seconds, and very little heat is wasted.

1
KevinM
Reply to  SteveZ56
May 12, 2023 11:21 am

With a gas stove, the entirety of the heat generated by burning the gas is transferred directly to the bottom of the kitchen utensil containing the food to be cooked.”

If not for certain other accurate observations in the same paragraph I’d criticize the obvious error I’ve quoted.

Tony_G
May 12, 2023 8:11 am

while removing 98 percent of existing top loading machines from the market

Out of curiosity I looked up washing machines on Lowes – the cheapest top-loader is about $500 (skipping the off-brands) and the cheapest front-loader is $650. So $150 more assuming no impact on front-loader prices. At $8/year that’s almost 19 years to offset the price difference.

4
Andy Pattullo
May 12, 2023 8:13 am

The time is not far off where the Biden administration regulates the energy efficiency of baby incubators, pacemakers and ventilators. What could go wrong?
The scary part is that whatever does go wrong, it won’t make Biden or his wingnut minions blink or veer off course. Destruction and chaos aren’t bugs in their system, they are features.

John Hultquist
May 12, 2023 8:25 am

 Who is surprised that the Biden administration is doing such things?

general custer
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 12, 2023 9:34 am

Sure, the Biden regime is tyrannical in its own particularly obnoxious way, when they’re gone the EPA and other federal bureaucracies will remain, doing the same things that they are doing now, regardless of who sits atop the political throne. The difference with the past is that modern technology makes it easier for them to shrink-wrap our lives to their specifications. Since the user of water must pay for it, how is it the business of the government to restrict its use? Perhaps, in the interest of the country, purchases of ice cream and beer should be limited as well.

There seems to be little attention being paid to the current non-military invasion of the US. While most seem to feel that these invaders will be docile servants of the progressives, that would be an unlikely outcome over the long haul. Instead a neo-Bolivar will emerge directing the energies of his cultural soul mates who have little interest in the water consumption of dish washers and toilets. There are probably already enough of these Spanish-speaking tourists to have a major influence on large portions of the US and more arrive every day. The futures might be very interesting for the disposable elites.

0
KevinM
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 12, 2023 11:26 am

I sorta expected not much to happen under the watch of a poorly maintained 80 y/o mind and his assistant that can’t be criticized for social reasons. If “now me” trusts “then me”, I have to assume we’ve gettig what the market wanted but wouldn’t say.

KevinM
Reply to  KevinM
May 12, 2023 11:30 am

On further thought… while we’re here writing or reading about a subject only 1% of USA polls as the world’s most important issue, what’s really happening?

Rud Istvan
May 12, 2023 8:53 am

My favorite example of this idiocy was the EU limiting the wattage on electric tea kettles. Which simply meant the kettle took longer to boil the water in it. The amount of electricity needed to boil water is immutable physics not subject to EU decree.

KevinM
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 12, 2023 11:47 am

From previous comments I’ve judged RI is probably smarter than me, but… “The amount of electricity needed to boil water is immutable physics”

Somewhere in the physics equation there will be a term between zero and one representing efficiency. A calculation without the efficiency term will establish the minimum possible amount of electricity needed, aka maximum efficiency, which can never be attained in the real world. IF the number from the ideal solution were used _as_a_reference_ for setting the tea kettle wattage limit, then market forces, aka people who like tea, would push tea kettle manufacturers to max out the efficiency of the design. Efficiency could never hit 1.0, aka 100%, but it could improve.
The critical step would have been establishing a reasonable wattage limit.

Right at this moment in USA, congress is executing a “real vs ideal tea kettle efficiency trial” on ICE automobile efficiency. I often ruffle about senior citizens making the rules because their worldviews started contracting too many decades ago – but in this case I trust them better than my own generation. My first passenger car got 12 mpg and I had no basis for thinking the design could get “better”. The 30mpg my current passenger car self-reports would have been unthinkable. Simultaneously it is supposed to be safer to smash into a guardrail at 100 mph. (Thankfully I have not safety tested either vehicle myself.) Thus, my generation’s thinking is compromised by experience that indicates that things can keep getting more efficient without spending enough thought on how close E must get to ideal.

Last edited 1 hour ago by KevinM
0
KevinM
Reply to  KevinM
May 12, 2023 12:09 pm

I’ve written too many words today so this will be the last… I wonder whether the “free efficiency gains” delusion limits my generation’s effectiveness? Having seen automobile mpg double every decade, then Moore’s law hold for “too long”, then video games, then tv screens, then computers, then cell phones, then AI… maybe my cohort is conditioned to think the world just continuously self-improves “for free”.
The medical and commercial products “my people” have come up with are astounding but “for free” is not a fitting adjective.

0
strativarius
May 12, 2023 9:10 am

Global Warming alert….

“”Met Office hot weather forecast: Britons to bask in glorious 20C sunshine blitz””
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1769387/Met-Office-weather-forecast-weekend-temperatures

How will we ever get through it?

John Oliver
May 12, 2023 9:26 am

Well then I am glad I kept the 1962 portable dishwasher my Dad bought my Mom way back. I remember crawling on top of it in the drying mode and curling up for a nap as a young child. latter I was taught to operate it as part of my set of chores rotated with my sister and brother. Can’t wait to hook it up and see if it still works!

John Oliver
Reply to  John Oliver
May 12, 2023 9:46 am

unlike “ modern “ gaskets all the rubber parts and seals looked to be in remarkably good condition.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 12, 2023 10:00 am

Next it will be hand wash only for dishes and clothes and water/person/household will be limited. The Marxists are living their dream being able to control every aspect of your life in the name of equity and wealth redistribution. They won’t be satisfied until everyone in the world is living at the same poverty level.

John Oliver
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 12, 2023 10:04 am

Yes I know this getting serious, I am trying to keep my moral up with sentimental remembrances.

Peta of Newark
May 12, 2023 10:09 am

Maybe this should have gone into the Open Thread – but it applies almost every story we see/read on here:

Quote:Just as viruses or malware infect a computer and program it to self-destruct, wetiko programs the human biocomputer to think and behave in self-destructive ways. Covertly operating through the unconscious blind spots in the human psyche, wetiko renders people oblivious to their own madness, compelling them to act against their own best interests.
People under its thrall can, like someone in the throes of an addiction or in a state of trauma, unwittingly create the very problem they are trying to resolve, clinging desperately to the thing that is torturing and destroying them.

wetiko it’s been known about for a very long time, especially affecting inhabitants of North America……

aka: Wendigo

edit to add:
Two guys on Zoom chatting about it..
at my Dropbox

Last edited 3 hours ago by Peta of Newark
John Oliver
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 12, 2023 12:10 pm

There was a famous racing sailing yacht named Wendigo. If you know any thing about boats or ever owned a more significant one you understand what a perfect name that is.

John Oliver
Reply to  John Oliver
May 12, 2023 12:12 pm

But I have enjoyed being “ consumed” by some of my boats.

slowroll
May 12, 2023 10:46 am

Since in the Biden administration competence is a disqualifying attribute, we are doomed by design. “The fruits of incompetence are very bitter.”

KevinM
May 12, 2023 10:52 am

One survey of interest is total real efficiency change based on how often the operation will be repeated twice. Net efficiency results could go either way.

Another survey of interest is how many people still use non-laundry appliances. Ovens seem to have become a spectator sport for TV.

Both results might be skewed by political leaning.

Gregg Eshelman
May 12, 2023 11:04 am

Low flow showers that take three times as long to rinse the shampoo and soap off your hair and body.

pflashgordon
May 12, 2023 11:10 am

EPA is bat—— crazy!

Our current clothes washer says annual energy use costs $10US/yr if you use a gas water heater, $17/yr if you use an electric water heater (btw, that alone provides a good comparison of gas vs electric efficiency using EPA’s own data). However, we always wash in cold water.

It is estimated that 85-90% of the energy used by a clothes washer is water heating. So that means our washer costs us about $1/yr to operate, or 8 cents/month!!!! If it were any more efficient, it would be feeding energy into the grid to operate!

This also says that rather than demand higher efficiency washers, EPA should require all home water heaters to be gas-fired for a 70% improvement in efficiency.

ACA2E92C-DC7A-4314-828E-0AF52692C77A.jpeg
More Soylent Green!
May 12, 2023 11:24 am

Isn’t “lower performance” an apt description for what we should expect from now on? Lower performance from the economy, lower performance from our military, lower performance for our savings and retirement accounts. Lower performance from our government and our schools. The list just goes on an on.

Welcome to the new normal!

0
KevinM
Reply to  More Soylent Green!
May 12, 2023 12:14 pm

” lower performance for our savings and retirement accounts”
The 1950-2000 basis period usually used for predicting market return will not be good for Wall St if it gets updated for millennials – or maybe AI will be the next Internet. The timing is going to shred someone’s generation, and I hope it isn’t mine.

Edit: So it will not be updated?

Last edited 1 hour ago by KevinM
n.n
May 12, 2023 12:03 pm

Not green, but rather Green as in blight, as in environmental arbitrage, as in renewable greenbacks.

pflashgordon
May 12, 2023 12:11 pm

A savvy manufacturer offers a product that has settings that meet EPA Energy Star requirements, but it also offers user preference settings that clearly do not meet the EPA standard. On our clothes washer and dishwasher, the efficiency settings do not perform well, so we NEVER use them. We set the appliances so that they function as intended (i.e., get clothes or dishes clean in a single wash cycle). Unfortunately for the dishwasher, that requires over 3 hours for a full load to come out clean, sanitized and dry!

KevinM
Reply to  pflashgordon
May 12, 2023 12:24 pm

At the margin, can long laundry cycle times be related to increased clothing sales? i.e. who cares whether my automated wash process takes a whole day IF I have an extra day’s clothes in the closet?

Last edited 1 hour ago by KevinM
n.n
May 12, 2023 1:16 pm

Good perceptions.

