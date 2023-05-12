Open Thread

0 0 votes
I’m (still) watching the progress of these two with great interest.
Money might be a bit tight though: £4,135 raised of £150,000 goal.
Electric cars have a niche, but road trips to Yellow Stone or Pole to Pole isn’t it.
Their perfect niche is…. the humble milk float. They did work as intended.
Must be a funny joke. Paint me dense, I don’t get it.
Well, if you insist…. you are really dense, mate…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milk_float
“They are very quiet, suiting operations in residential areas during the early hours of the morning or during the night.”
Just another example of how the UK and the USA are divided by a common language, strativarius.
The term milk float is unknown in the US. It’s a milk truck.
Adding to our Yank confusion is the concept of the milkshake and the (usually rootbeer) float, two milk & ice cream beverages
“ divided by a common language”
One speaks English and the other speaks Jive.
Tut tut Strat! You don’t need to be so self-deprecating! Or my bad, maybe you think Jive is good. Who am I to judge? Oftentimes you cousins are entirely comprehensible to me. Well, it helps to know a lot of foreign languages of course. 😝
I’ll bet you live in one of those cities named after one of our great American towns, am I right?
Is there a Tooting in the US?
There’s a crater on Mars by that name
NB Ye olde English… Totinge
No, I don’t believe there is a Tooting anywhere in the US.
Commendable originality. One of the few British place names not stolen from us. Think of Boston, Worcester, Manchester, Plymouth, Weymouth, Newark, Coventry, Windsor, Bristol, Bolton, and so many others! Even Lincoln, named for our great president. Curiously you seem to have a York and a Jersey but have dropped the “New”. A bit inconsistent but you are an eccentric lot, aren’t you?
The only thing you took was the Puritans
Thanks!
it’s the Puritan mindset that gives us climate lunatics
If so, it seems we didn’t get the bulk of them, since the UK has far more than its fair share of climate lunatics.
which is why I watch a great YouTube channel “Lost in the Pond”
https://www.youtube.com/@LostinthePond/videos
a Brit who likes to discuss our cultural differences
good light entertainment
his motto is “I’m on a quest to uncover all of the memos that Britain and America Lost in the Pond.”
A lot of it is biblical stuff like ‘slain’ etc
My favourite Jive words are perambulator, paracetamol, and codswallop.
They are very cagey about how they were charging it. There’s a few stills showing them plugged in at Nissan dealers once they got south of Fort McMurray. But loads of people own and operate electric vehicles that far south. Big woop.
The implied significance of their jolly was surely to demostrate EVs are practical in remote regions, like the Arctic.
I predict they will continue to use commercial charging points as long as they can, then revert to whatever mystery power source they were using in the North, and will finally declare victory. And so long as nobody pulls at the loose threads, so it will be.
From their own web site:
How will you charge your car in the Polar Regions?
We’ve got an innovative solution in the works! Our team has partnered with experts to design a portable wind and solar charging trailer that will generate and store renewable energy to power our Expedition Nissan Ariya in the harsh Polar Regions.
So, c’mon guys; spill. What’s the innovative solution? Because that’s the only important part of this crowd-sourced jolly.
Oh silly me. There will be a solar panel and a pinwheel attached to the diesel generator that will “augment” the power generated by the diesel.
Kind of like hanging a St Christopher medal off the rearview mirror.
A niche, a notch, in fact, diverse notches, in asphalt roadways.
Strange, they don’t show the diesel generator and the fuel tank trailer.
It can be done.
Batteries don’t hold power in the cold, and won’t even charge properly. So I would suggest establishing heated charging stations at some point inside the Arctic/Antarctic circles, together with a heavy-lift helicopter which can ship pre-heated batteries to the car on its route.
No night-time driving, of course. Each day starts with a helicopter delivery, followed by a rapid drive for as long as the battery lasts. I suspect somewhere between 20-100 miles. Then camp and wait for the next drop….
AFAIK, in Northern Scandinavia they have heating systems in the streets, certainly it’s not difficult to add chargers.
For this proof of concept, the helicopters will still use fossil fuels,!but in the future they’ll be battery powered of course. Just as soon as the commercial fusion reactors are on line.
And all the support vehicles will be fossil-fueled as well, safety will demand this.
I also suspect that the electric vehicle will need to stay in a heated tent overnight. How they will stay warm in the cab is beyond me…
Brenda and her forebears had a deal with Parliament; the monarch stays totally apolitical – above politics if you like – and Parliament leaves them alone to manage ‘the firm’.
Big Ears has now been officially installed as the new Parliamentary bauble – at an estimated cost to the tax payer of ~£100 million. Can he keep his end of the bargain? He’s had over 50 years to meddle in democratic affairs – he has become known as the black spider on account of the letters he sends to ministers etc seeking to influence and lobby.
“Prince Charles vetted laws that stop his tenants buying their homes”
…used a secretive procedure to vet three parliamentary acts that have prevented residents on Prince Charles’ estate from buying their own homes for decades
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/feb/09/prince-charles-vetted-laws-that-stop-his-tenants-buying-their-homes
The Chelsea barracks fiasco: The site owned by Qatar had plans and planning permission to start construction. But Charles didn’t like it and set out to overturn the democratic decision taken by the council.
“The Chelsea barracks case has offered a rare glimpse into the otherwise secret strategies used by the Prince of Wales when he wants to interfere in public affairs.
…
…the prince’s tactics may seem familiar. For almost three decades Charles has developed a reputation as, in his own words, “a meddling prince” who has waded into issues including farming, genetic modification, global warming, social deprivation, planning and architecture.
Given the inherently political nature of such topics, the prince has established a network of 20 charities as a key tactic for circumventing the convention that the royal family, especially the heir to the throne, should stay neutral. Some people have complained that they push the prince’s beliefs much too aggressively.
…
One of Charles’s most active charities has been the Prince’s Foundation for the Built Environment, which promotes his belief in more traditional forms of architecture and planning. In the Chelsea barracks case, the court heard how the prince, the charity’s president, encouraged the Qatari royal family to use his charity to make alternative plans.
Recent history shows the same charity also helped carry out the prince’s campaigns against other developments. It became involved in the redevelopment of Smithfield Market after Charles declared himself “confused and bewildered” by earlier plans and wrote about his worries to the then-chairman of English Heritage, a government body that advises on which historic buildings to protect.
Charles also offered the charity as an adviser to Francis Salway, the chief executive of Land Securities, one of the biggest developers in London, when he objected to the modernist design of its office scheme beside St Paul’s Cathedral.
In the controversial area of complementary medicine, the now defunct Prince’s Foundation for Integrated Health became involved in trying to change government policy. The charity was paid £1.1m by the Department of Health to advise on the regulation of massage, aromatherapy, reflexology and other complementary therapies as Prince Charles personally lobbied health ministers to use the treatments across the NHS.”
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2010/jun/25/chelsea-barracks-trial-prince-charles
You can bet your bottom dollar that there has been an awful lot of meddling by Big Ears that we don’t know about.
I’m betting he won’t be able to resist…
“This green doomerism was most likely passed down from his father, the Duke of Edinburgh. A sometime president of the World Wildlife Fund, Prince Philip had long been an ardent conservationist, and had frequently complained that there were too many people on the planet. In 2009, he even said that he would like to be reincarnated ‘as a deadly virus’ so as ‘to contribute something to solving overpopulation’.”
https://www.spiked-online.com/2023/05/07/king-charles-a-reactionary-ruler-2/
I managed to avoid watching a single second of Coronation video. Will continue ignoring Old Jug Ears going forward.
I avoided the installation of the bauble, entirely.
You know, Strat, I have been a monarchist all my life and have defended the monarchy against those who would have them abolished.
Lillebeth was an incredible queen who served her subjects well.
In comparison, Charlie really is the tampon he longs to be.
The Queen is dead, long live the Republic
I found an interesting web page with animated month-by-month climatology visualizations based on the ERA5 reanalysis, for the period 1991-2020.
https://pjbartlein.github.io/UOCWC/globalclimate.html
I like this one, showing heat energy going into and out of storage on land and in the oceans.
https://pages.uoregon.edu/bartlein/maps/globe/sghf_globe_1991-2020_ltm/sghf_globe_1991-2020_ltm.html
(Blue is gaining heat; brown is losing heat.)
To me, this helps demonstrate why the reported warming trend on land and in the oceans cannot be reliably attributed to slow increases of non-condensing GHGs in the atmosphere. There is just way too much gain and loss going on naturally over the annual cycles to ever expect to isolate the GHG effect, as though its tiny residual can be identified within the much larger response to the annual cycles of absorbed energy from the sun.
“There is just way too much gain and loss going on naturally over the annual cycles to ever expect to isolate the GHG effect, as though its tiny residual can be identified within the much larger response to the annual cycles of absorbed energy from the sun.”
Climate Change Alarmists have not been able to isolate the GHG effect in all these years (decades) of trying, and I think it is because of just what you say.
Yet, the Climate Change Alarmists claim all or most of the temperature increase in the satellite era (1979 to present) is caused by CO2.
We have a disconnect here. Climate Change Alarmists are disconnected from reality. They are making claims they can’t back up with facts. This is Alarmist Climate Science for you.
Atmosphere is a turbulent condensing fluid always working at the maximum rate of dissipation. Minor variations to LW optical depth can only result in minor changes to instability (intensity of turbulent motions and phase change).
There’s been some discussion recently about making the skeptical argument simple enough for ordinary people to understand. Nomenclature for general consumption is an issue. w/m² or degrees Celsius? ppm or percent?
In the most recent article here at WUWT there’s this little exchange I’m thinking that most people understand percentages. Insisting on ppm and ppb just because it’s simple shorthand ignores the fact that it doesn’t paint a good picture.
NOAA says CO2 is currently 423.28 ppm which of course equals 0.0423% and NOAA also says Nitrous Oxide is currently 336.45 ppb and that’s 0.000033645%.
Displaying all the zeros isn’t a bad thing. It makes the point blindingly clear.
Knowing that nitrous oxide in on course to run-up a 0.064°C rise in global temperature in 100 years is much clearer than how many w/m² that is.
NOAA treats significant figures incorrectly like a high school student with a calculator might.
Excellent suggestion. I wonder why the Climastrogists don’t talk about those tiny numbers? The question answers itself.
“0.064°C rise in global temperature in 100 years”
wow, now that I know that I’m in panic mode!
Nitrous oxide, like methane, has zero warming potential as their IR spectrum is entirely covered by that of water vapour which is variable but usually in the range of 20,000-40,000ppm (or 2-4% to put it in readily understood nomenclature).
Simple arguments
There is no reason to fear climate change. The climate is always changing. It’s been warmer in the past and cooler in the past.There is no factual evidence that this time, it (climate change) is different.There are many reasons for climate change. Many are not well-understand and not all reasons are known.The amount of climate change from human activities is debatable. There is no evidence climate change is being driven by green house gas emissions.The best way to handle climate change is to adapt. Trying to prevent climate change is not only prohibitively costly and disruptive, it is a fool’s errand.There is no factual evidence of a climate crisis. It’s pure doomsday speculation.The supposed climate change crisis is based on faulty, unproven climate modelsWhile many computer models and simulations are useful, there is no evidence the computer climate models correctly replicate the behavior of the real-world global climate. There is an axiom — “All models are wrong, some models are useful.Computer models do not output data and facts. A computer model cannot prove anything. The alleged “97% consensus” is not just wrong, it’s a fabrication. It’s pure propaganda posing as science.Expert opinion is not science. Science is a means of understanding the world. Science is not a person or an institution. The scientific method is an essential process in how we learn about and understand the world.Science is based on facts and evidence. Science depends upon fact-based debate and exchange of ideas.When you listen to what the climate advocates says, it’s clear the movement is more about social engineering and political goals than it is about science. The activists don’t just want to stop using fossil fuels, the stated goals arelower consumption and reduce the standard of living for the average person,reduce populationprevent developing nations from improvingimplement social justice, racial justice, economic justice, environmental justice, etc.Create a Marxist-inspired global government that controls how we live, where we live, what we eat, what we own, etc. The rules of this new society will not apply to them or the elites, just the poor, the working class and the middle class.
@Charles Ritter / Moderator — I replied to Steve Case and your site reformatted my numbered list. When I edited the list and updated/posted, my edit was flagged as spam.
Would you look at both issues, please?
How many of the general public see “parts per billion” and think it’s MORE than “parts per million”?
Don’t forget, A&W’s “third pound burger” failed because people thought it was SMALLER than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder.
I think that is just evidence that a broad range of people take an interest in those topic. Why shoudln’t everyone be interested even if they lack the expertise to frame their critiques expertly? And for sure many of them are either wrong, or right for the wrong reason—which is the same as wrong. That doesn’t in any way relieve the experts of mounting robust arguments that withstand all scrutiny.
A lot of engaged people having doubts doesn’t prove a thing.
And for the record I am pro-vax, pro-GMO, and skeptical to the bone on AGW.
I might need to reconsider my position on GMO’s.
there’s probably 4 chances in a billion that they’ll hurt you 🙂
I’m also not against the covid vaccine, but— a friend just emailed me saying he had covid recently despite having gotten 5 Covid vaccines— so I have some doubts- but as a septuagenarian, I thought it less risky to get the vaccines- have had no problem with them. Otherwise, that chart looks like a masterpiece of propaganda and I’m sure it’ll work with some simpletons.
I used other protocols than vaccines after heaving read a lot of negative papers about, got my cov, no problems, after 4 days it was completely over, no long cov, have a certificate of existing antibodies, for me it’s completely over.
That really not the newest news, more shots you got, more the chance to get Cov increases. The body is builiding the wrong antibodies, IgG4 – they don’t fight correctly the infection. That may even start with the second shot.
Published this morning:
THE CORRUPTION OF OUR INSTITUTIONS 5 – ADDENDUM to 12May2023
Our Colleges of Physicians and government medical authorities could not be more wrong, or more corrupt.
COVID & CLIMATE CHRONICLES – THE BIG CULL
SEND THIS SUMMARY AND LINK TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW.
This is the first Chapter of my free book about the Covid and Climate frauds.
15 million people have died worldwide to date from the toxic Covid-19 vaccines, excluding China, and that is continuing.
Another ~one billion have been vaxx-injured and their fertility badly compromised.
The toxic Covid-19 injections killed ~1.1 million Americans in 2021 and 2022, the same lost in all America’s wars back to 1776! Yes it’s real!
I correctly called the Covid-19 scam in Feb2020, within the first month of its public existence and published on 21Mar2020: NO harmful Lockdowns!
On 8Jan2021 I wrote government representatives and media and strongly advised: NO toxic “vaccines”!
I estimate ~19 million Covid-19-vaxx-deaths by end 2023 – three Hitler-Holocausts, and it’s still won’t be over.
Most people make predictions and hope to be correct, but are usually wrong.
I make predictions and hope to be wrong, but to date have been correct.
It’s a lot less than satisfying to say “Don’t do this, you’re going to kill millions of people!” and be correct, when nobody listens…
Read a paper yesterday at Nature about increased macular degeneration from the MRNA vax.
Risk assessment of retinal vascular occlusion after COVID-19 vaccination | npj Vaccines (nature.com)
Of course covid didn’t come from a virology lab in Wuhan. It wasn’t the result of gain-of-function research. Fauci didn’t skirt US law to fund it. The “vaccine” did stop you from getting covid. Masking schoolchildren did save millions of lives. It was the pandemic of the unvaccinated. The Hunter Biden laptop was not authentic. The Big Guy never took one cent from foreign governments.
A funny thing about a lot of these “conspiracy” theories—they keep turning out to be true.
Not one conspiracy theory about covid turned out to be wrong.
Something I find interesting about that “chart” is that (in my experience) anti-vax (don’t consider covid vax skeptics) and anti-GMO tend to have notably different political leanings than “deniers”, and tend to be climate change believers. The opposite appears to hold as well.
I’m only a climate denier so I guess I need to up the anti 🤣🤣🤣
Powder in the Colorado high country.
https://www.cotrip.org/camera/597/@-105.79405,39.79284,13?show=normalCameras,roadWork,winterDriving,roadReports,weatherWarnings#camera/597/4179955895
I read that WUWT is difficult to find in search engines nowadays.
Years ago, I found WUWT by questioning the usual climate narrative. A search brought this site up easily….and I have learned much, enjoyed much. I love the comments and articles here. I find WUWT the most important and interesting part of my internet reading.
What is to be done? Is no one new ever to find WUWT?
Part of the problem may be the overall growth in climate crisis/change/warming/whatever in recent years. It’s not like Google prevents links from getting into their database. For example, https://www.google.com/search?q=oco-ii+site%3Awattsupwiththat.com brings up more about OCO-II, err, OCO-2, than I thought we have.
Despite hearing very little about OCO-2 lately, there seems to be a lot of competing pages, see https://www.google.com/search?q=oco-2+climate+co2+mapping
It’s worthwhile to post WUWT links in various conversations on social media.
CO2 has had no noticable effect on the Earth’s temperatures.
Tmax temperature charts from around the world show that temperatures were just as warm in the Early Twentieth Century as the temperatures today.
At the same time, CO2 concentrations have risen from about 280ppm to 420ppm today, yet the temperatures today are no warmer than the temperatures in the past. This means that CO2 is a minor player in the dynamics of the Earth’s atmosphere.
Climate Change Alarmist claim that today we are experiencing the warmest temperatures in human history, but this is incorrect (actually a Big Lie) and Tmax temperature charts from all over the world demonstrate that it was just as warm in the recent past as it is today and demonstrate that the Climate Change Alarmists are lying to you.
I’ll post a series of Tmax temperature charts from around the world to demonstrate the case.
Here is the U.S. Tmax chart for starters:
Let’s change the topic – let’s talk bugs. The wokesters and the government and the world economic forum want us off of meat. They instead are pushing eating bugs.How does the world produce enough bugs to feed the billions of people on the earth? And maybe they are just using bugs as a transition or whatever. Are they really thinking that they are going manufacture something and call it bugs? I find this topic weird.
Lobsters look like bugs. I’ll eat ’em instead of steak if it helps the planet. (You’re welcome Greta.)
All life on the planet is carbon based. There’s going to be little difference in the carbon content of a 8oz burger whether it’s made from beef or crickets, and both will be broken down into their constituents by digestive processes. Whether this occurs in a stomach or in the open air by bacteria is also irrelevant. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Pound for pound, insects already produce far more methane than cattle farming does. IPCC “scientists” are well aware of these facts, yet they continue to lie.
Well, somebody tell the IPCC honchos that we’ll eat some bugs- but they can go first. Of course I still won’t.
Joseph – I found some dried crickettes in a Concord NH candy store, so I bought a box. ($2.99 for 1 gram – you can figure out the price per pound!)
The clerk said they tasted like “Fritos with legs” – I can’t come up with a better description.
https://www.offthewagonshop.com/products/crick-ettes-real-crickets
“Fritos with legs”.
That sounds like the start of a Zombie/SciFi movie.
“Fried Zombie bugs invade the Southern border of the US to take revenge on those who made them a Fast-Food takeout item!”
I dare Al Gore or Barack Obama to wolf down a handful of bugs.
An EPA Death Sentence for Fossil-Fuel Power Plants
The Biden agency’s new rule means the end of natural gas-fueled electricity.
The proposed rule won’t make an iota of difference to the climate as China and India ramp up coal power. Even EPA’s CO2 emissions reduction estimate over the next two decades amounts to only a third of that between 2010 and 2019 as natural gas replaced coal.
By The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board —
https://www.wsj.com/articles/power-plants-environmental-protection-agency-rule-epa-biden-administration-fossil-fuels-60f06bd0
My apologies for the paywall.
I like the WSJ- all things considered- and I see I can get a year digital subscription for only 50 cents/week.
You know about that lake is California reappearing in farm land.
It’s climate change.
Yep and the “United States now leads the world in climate catastrophes.”
https://www.oregonlive.com/reckon/2023/05/flooding-hurricanes-and-wildfires-americas-increasing-climate-catastrophes-mean-few-places-are-safe.html
Buckle Up: These US regions are projected to face the worst of climate change
NASA says the earth’s energy imbalance is a little less than 1 Wm-2, not nearly enough to warm things up much. But I got to wondering, what should the imbalance be? It shouldn’t be zero, because we need energy to keep the plants alive. Does anyone know what the imbalance should be?
I think there is some confusion here. An imbalance of 0 W/m2 means Earth is neither gaining nor losing energy. It is a steady-state with no long term cooling or warming; just the internal variation caused by ENSO and other cyclic processes. A imbalance of zero does not mean plants are not getting enough to stay alive.
An imbalance of 1 W/m2 is pretty large. It results in 1.0 W/m2 * 510e12 m2 * 365.24 day * 24 hr/day * 3600 s/hr = 16e18 kj of energy being retained each year. That is enough energy to raise the temperature of the atmosphere by 16e18 kj * 1 kg.C/kj * 5.15e18 kg = 3.1 C. Fortunately most of that energy goes into the ocean which has a much higher thermal inertia. Only about 1% of the energy goes into the atmosphere which is equivalent to 3.1 C * 0.01 = 0.03 C of warming. Over 10 yr and 100 yr periods that would be 0.3 C and 3.0 C of warming respectively. An imbalance of 1 W/m2 is pretty significant.
Meanwhile, if the 30% cloud cover that Earth normally has (= water with emmissivity of unity) raised its temperature by that much (from 15°C to 18.1°C, it would radiate away an extra 8.1e19 kiloJoules per year ##
That’s a factor of 16 over what you ‘trapped’
(The remaining 70% of Earth would also radiate more but only has an emmissivity of about 0.02)
Now, does anyone see Any Significant Problem with Trapped Heat……
## That number is slightly familiar from somewhere:
I think it’s something like the power output from Starship Enterprise’s warp drive but also, the amount of energy inside your average hurricane.
Oh no, i see another problem with trapped heat.
If it causes any more than Just One Sixteenth of One Extra Hurricane per year, it will have a cooling effect on Earth
it would radiate away an extra 8.1e19 kiloJoules per year ##
That’s a factor of 16 over what you ‘trapped’
I’m not sure exactly how you arrived at that. But trapped energy is in units of joules. You’re 8.1e19 figure is in units of kj/yr. The units don’t match. Nevermind that whatever meaning you think you ascribing by comparing the amount of the total energy trapped over a period of time with the rate at which energy is shed via radiation would have to be carefully qualified. And if you are assuming the blackbody temperature of Earth is 15 C then you’re starting off with the wrong assumption since it is nowhere near that high. The assumption that the blackbody temperature would increase by 3.1 C is also wrong since the warming would not be vertically homogenous.
Now, does anyone see Any Significant Problem with Trapped Heat
No. There is nothing wrong with the 1st law of thermodynamics.
Perfectly matching TOA balance is a myth dreamed up by computationlists to rationalize their ideas.
The Earth will always oscillate around some thermodynamic steady state. All-the-while, it is conserving mass and energy.
Maybe it averages out to emission of “heat” and absorption of “heat” over a couple centuries, who really knows. There is no rule, and internal variations certainly cause it to sway. Only in our minds is that TOA radiation flux balance is supposed to be fixed.
It should be understood that in strict-equilibrium concepts there would be no turbulent flux, no latent flux, no rain, no cloud, no wind, no life.
It is a non-equilibrium steady state system.
It is a system of gradients driving mass transport and dissipation.
bdgwx still has not understood the implications non-equilibrium thermodynamics. It is about local conservation of mass and energy, but about global-steady state mass and energy flux. He mis-applies the label 1LOT to describe energy balance. It is about the ins, the outs, the work, the dissipation, the consumption, and the transformations. In his mind I do not believe he is honoring his beloved 1LOT, as I do not believe he is truly conserving that energy in fluid dynamic dissipation.
Perfectly matching TOA balance is a myth dreamed up by computationlists to rationalize their ideas.
No one thinks it is actually perfectly matched. People often refer to it being perfectly matched to anchor discussions on idealized scenarios first. And if I’ve said this repeatedly. If you can’t understand an idealized scenario you will never understand the vastly more complicated real world.
The Earth will always oscillate around some thermodynamic steady state. All-the-while, it is conserving mass and energy.
Yep.
It should be understood that in strict-equilibrium concepts there would be no turbulent flux, no latent flux, no rain, no cloud, no wind, no life. It is a non-equilibrium steady state system.
I know. That is why I was careful to use the term steady-state so as not to be confused with the 0LOT.
bdgwx still has not understood the implications non-equilibrium thermodynamics.
I don’t know what this is in reference to. But we aren’t talking about the climate system being in thermodynamic equilibrium or otherwise so as best I can tell your statement in this regard has nothing to do with what Brock said above.
He mis-applies the label 1LOT to describe energy balance.
No, I didn’t. The 1LOT says in no uncertain terms that ΔU = Q – W or using a more familiar and applicable form here it is ΔE = Ein – Eout.
In his mind I do not believe he is honoring his beloved 1LOT, as I do not believe he is truly conserving that energy in fluid dynamic dissipation.
You know my position on the 1LOT. And if you’ve tracked my posts you know how beloved it is by me and scientists in general. So if you disagree that a 1 W/m2 imbalance necessarily means that the climate system accumulates 16e21 joules each year then it is you who is rejecting the 1LOT.
Water cycle overwhelms your annual joules before breakfast on any given tuesday. Total mass flux in mere seconds. It’s a wobbly system that plays by nobody’s idealized rules. Throw in human desiccation of 5 billion hectares and see what happens, oh wait…
That is completely irrelevant. Water cycle or not a 1 W/m2 imbalance on a planet with 510e12 m2 of area is 16e21 joules each year.
Energy goes as T to the fourth. This isn’t enough to do much of anything. And 25 years ago, give or take, the imbalance was zero. This meant that the energy the plants were using to grow was not available to warm the earth.
Energy goes as T to the fourth.
And T goes ΔT = ΔE / (m*c).
This isn’t enough to do much of anything.
Like I said. 1% of it over a 100 yr period is enough to raise the temperature of the atmosphere by 3.1 C. That seems like something to me.
And 25 years ago, give or take, the imbalance was zero.
Then where did the 250 ZJ that accumulated in the climate system over that period come from?
