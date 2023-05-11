Energy Opinion

Saudis Demand Hydrogen Enthusiasts Back their Hype with Money

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… we will not sanction a project without securing an off-take agreement.”.

Aramco Weighs LNG Exports as Hydrogen Talks Prove Tough

May 11, 2023

Saudi Aramco is weighing exports of liquefied natural gas instead of blue hydrogen, as talks with potential buyers of the latter fuel prove tough.

Yet existing technology means blue hydrogen could cost the equivalent of around $250 a barrel of oil, Aramco’s chief executive officer said.

Amin Nasser, for blue hydrogen said on a call with analysts:

It is very difficult to identify any off-take agreement in Europe.

“Even the customers in Japan and Korea are waiting for government incentives. Until they get these incentives, it’ll be costly for them to pursue that blue hydrogen.

“This is a very expensive program,” Nasser said. “It’s a lot of capital and you need customers. So we will not sanction a project without securing an off-take agreement.”

Read more: https://hydrogen-central.com/aramco-weighs-lng-exports-hydrogen-talks-prove-tough/

Blue hydrogen is produced from fossil fuel, but the CO2 is supposed to be buried via carbon sequestration.

I wish our politicians were smart enough to wait until there is an actual demand for product, before blowing billions of taxpayer dollars on building infrastructure to produce hydrogen which nobody genuinely wants.

As for the Saudis, I suspect they will eventually embrace the low risk option of exporting low cost natural gas to countries with hydrogen programmes, so those who claim to support the hydrogen economy can also carry the financial risk of building the infrastructure.

The Saudi position seems crystal clear and rational. It’s tough to justify building expensive climate friendly hydrogen facilities, when despite all the noisy hype, nobody genuinely wants the product.

cuddywhiffer
May 11, 2023 10:34 am

I attended a university presentation on hydrogen energy about 30 years ago. I asked them where the hydrogen mines were. It was obvious that they wanted some engineer to endorse their ideas so that they could go to government for funding. Sadly, the engineering assistant prof. who brought them in, was still wet behind the ears, and couldn’t see the thermodynamic problems.

Dave Yaussy
May 11, 2023 10:36 am

Laying aside the cost-effectiveness of producing blue hydrogen itself, I question whether there will ever be any demand for blue hydrogen that has to be shipped long distances. Shipping liquid hydrogen adds a huge additional cost to an already-expensive product. Maybe you could ship it as blue ammonia, but you’d be better off steam reforming and sequestering emissions near the place of use.

Rud Istvan
May 11, 2023 10:43 am

Saudis are long in crude but not natgas. Doubt they will become a big LNG exporter. Most of what they produce is used for flash distillation of fresh water and chemicals.

PCman999
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 11, 2023 12:24 pm

It makes a lot of sense to use it as much as possible close to home, run their country on the stuff if possible, and ship out the conveniently dense oil as much as possible.

Andy Pattullo
May 11, 2023 10:46 am

Enviro-mental-nuts have been saving the world forever.
They save the spotted owl by banning forestry, fuel clearance and any resource development, and countless owls, other wildlife and people then died in uncontrolled wildfires.
They protected natural spaces by paving them over with solar farms and wind parks,
They are protecting wales with deafening wind park construction noise and dangerous shipping traffic.
They are controlling the climate by fiddling with computer models that have no basis in reality.
And now they bring us the Hindenburg strategy for energy systems. I wonder how that will pan out.

Rod Evans
May 11, 2023 10:59 am

Those of us looking at this with our realists hat on ask a simple question. If hydrogen is being produced from natural gas and the CO2 captured. why not just use the natural gas to create electricity directly why involve the hydrogen step?
Some might suggest the need for clean motive energy is what is being progressed. Well OK but again where does hydrogen come into play? It would be just as effective to use natural gas and stop burning coal if CO2 reduction was the main objective. The motive energy demand and CO2 evolution from fossil fuel burn in vehicles released to atmosphere would be a small emission, compared to the growing coal burn world wide that natural gas could replace.
We might also remember CO2 is a good thing to release for obvious reasons so why the crazy expensive ideas involving hydrogen. We simply do not need the complexity hydrogen brings into play

Steve Case
Reply to  Rod Evans
May 11, 2023 11:53 am

burning coal if CO2 reduction was the main objective.
burning coal if CO2 reduction was the main objective.”
Please stop making suggestions on how the
Climate Crusade can achieve their objectives.

The two letter word "IF" doesn't convey the
message that their objective is false.

PCman999
Reply to  Rod Evans
May 11, 2023 12:27 pm

You’ll go crazy trying to figure out why climate nazis do what they do; it’s not based on facts or reason.

mikelowe2013
Reply to  Rod Evans
May 11, 2023 12:53 pm

nor the danger. “Hindenburg Strategy” has a nice ring to it!

Mr.
May 11, 2023 11:09 am

As I recall, hydrogen fueled cars were being talked up a storm back in the 70s, driven by panic over rising crude oil prices from the Middle East.

But while the basic functionality was demonstrated, the market couldn’t see enough benefit to offset the cost of change, so the whole idea fizzed.

“Those who ignore the lessons of history are bound to repeat them.”

Just sayin’ . . .

John Hultquist
Reply to  Mr.
May 11, 2023 12:51 pm

GM’s Project Driveway

Rud Istvan
May 11, 2023 11:15 am

The concept of ‘blue’ hydrogen is steam reformation of methane plus CCS of the resulting CO2. Saudis say very expensive, so will only play with OPM, none of which is yet forthcoming.
There are also just 3 teensy technical problems (likely why no OPM has yet materialized).

  1. There is no viable CCS anywhere. The only large scale CC (Boundary Waters CC in Canada) simply does not work reliably after many years of fine tuning. The S part failed in Illinois in the large scale trial there. On paper, CCS exists. But not in reality.
  2. The ‘Blue hydrogen’ would have to be liquified for bulk shipment. That is very energy intensive.
  3. The ‘blue hydrogen’ containers and destination piping still have the unsolved H2 embrittlement problem.
3
Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 11, 2023 11:49 am

Shirley all these considerations have been thoroughly thought through (how’s that for alliteration?).

Or not (as usual) . . .

(Once again Tim Blair's sage observation comes to mind –
nothing 'green' ever works properly)

More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Mr.
May 11, 2023 12:48 pm

Don’t call me Shirley.

SteveZ56
May 11, 2023 11:23 am

If a mole (16 g) of methane (the main component in natural gas) is burned, it produces 1 mole (44 g) of CO2 and 2 moles (36 g) of water vapor.

Steam-methane reforming is the most widely used process for producing hydrogen, which is used in refineries for desulfurizing distillate fuels. In this process, 1 mole (16 g) of methane reacts with 2 moles of steam (36 g) to form 1 mole (44 g) of CO2 and 4 moles (8 g) of hydrogen gas.

If the 4 moles of hydrogen are then burned, they produce 4 moles (72 g) of water vapor.

So, combining steam-methane reforming with burning hydrogen still results in 1 mole (44 g) of CO2 and a net 2 moles (4 moles from burning hydrogen – 2 moles input to the reformer) of water vapor, which is the same result as simply burning the natural gas.

The problem with steam-methane reforming is that the first reaction requires temperatures above 1200 F, and not all of that heat is recoverable in terms of generating steam. This means that steam-methane reforming plus burning hydrogen yields less net energy than simply burning the natural gas, and does NOT change net CO2 emissions.

So the Saudis are simply being smart here. They will sell the natural gas to whomever is willing to pay the price, and it’s the customer’s choice as to whether to burn it directly or waste energy converting it to hydrogen. Caveat emptor!

Besides, for the same energy yield, it is much cheaper to send natural gas through a pipeline (less compression needed, smaller pipes) than hydrogen, which also tends to make metals more brittle (need for expensive high-alloy materials) with a higher tendency to leak.

Mason
Reply to  SteveZ56
May 11, 2023 11:37 am

Usually it also takes the equivalent amount of natural gas to heat the reformers to the disociation temperature so that has to be added to your numbers.

ResourceGuy
May 11, 2023 11:23 am

Nothing is too costly when Biden and Jenn have banned the use of the word cost from the equations. Call it tax credits instead.

Mason
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 11, 2023 11:38 am

Investments is the new chode word.

More Soylent Green!
May 11, 2023 11:55 am

“This year is gonna be the year hydrogen becomes a mainstream power source,” said every hydrogen advocate for the last 25 years.

Peta of Newark
May 11, 2023 12:46 pm

Did the Edsel run on hydrogen – is that what went wrong

