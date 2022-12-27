Hydrogen bubbles forming on the negative terminal of a battery in a glass of salt water. The process is horrendously inefficient, most of the energy in the battery is wasted. Do not try this at home - if you do this for more than a few seconds, things can get very messy, as the battery package can rapidly corrode and rupture, and spill chemical nasties. The salt contaminated battery is also a fire hazard.
Energy Opinion

“… Government grants and loans and high diesel prices help make hydrogen competitive …”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t rhs; I was so wrong – if every business gets a government grant, then everyone can take advantage of subsidised green hydrogen /sarc.

Australia Goes All-in on Green Hydrogen > Juggernaut or boondoggle—it’s too soon to tell

PETER FAIRLEY
25 DEC 2022

Today, 28 heavy-duty diesel-powered trucks operate at the Townsville refinery. When ships arrive at port with zinc concentrate, or tie up to take on zinc ingots, the rigs haul triple-trailers and loop the 30 km from port to plant and back nonstop for as many as eight days. Time is money, says Kim, because occupying a berth in port can cost a whopping AUS $22,000 (US $13,800) a day. Even if a battery-powered truck could handle the refinery’s 140,000-tonne loads, Kim says his company couldn’t afford to wait for batteries to recharge. 

In 2021, Ark Energy took a stake in Hyzon Motors, one of the few firms working on ultraheavy trucks powered by fuel cells. Hyzon, based in Rochester, N.Y., agreed to equip some of its first extra-beefy fuel-cell rigs with the right-hand drive and wider carriage required in Australia—something other developers couldn’t offer until 2025 or 2026. “We’re bringing forward the transition of Australia’s ultraheavy transport sector by several years,” says Kim. 

To fuel the trucks, Ark Energy ordered a 1-MW electrolyzer from Plug Power, based in Latham, N.Y. Kim anticipated that construction of the electrolyzer facility would start around the end of 2022, and vowed that five fuel-cell trucks would be looping to port and back on hydrogen gas in the third quarter of 2023 or sooner. 

Kim says these vehicles will cost “a little over three times” that of an equivalent diesel-fueled hauler, up front, but the overall project should break even or even save money over the trucks’ projected 10-year operating life. Government grants and loans and high diesel prices help make hydrogen competitive. The trucks’ unchanging route was also a plus: The relatively flat loop enabled use of a smaller, cheaper, fuel cell. “This is a dedicated truck for a dedicated purpose,” Kim notes.

Read more: https://spectrum.ieee.org/amp/green-hydrogen-2658958087

I’m going with boondoggle on this ridiculous exercise.

If green hydrogen could stand on its own, without government grants and loans, it might make economic sense. But so long as companies which take advantage of green hydrogen have their losses covered by taxes on everyone elses income, the green hydrogen push will be a net drag on the Australian economy.

Curious George
December 27, 2022 10:10 am

“140,000-tonne load” – how many ships is it? Does Ark Energy own the Townsville refinery?

John Shewchuk
December 27, 2022 10:16 am

Solar powered snow plow trucks is a better solution.

E. Schaffer
December 27, 2022 10:43 am

Everything becomes competitive, if there are no alternatives. Ladas are doing great in Russia these days..

rovingbroker
December 27, 2022 10:48 am

… if every business gets a government grant, then everyone can take advantage of subsidised green hydrogen …

And at some time in the future the entity known as “everyone” will be taxed to pay for those government grants. It is now and has ever been that there is no such thing as a free lunch.
cuddywhiffer
December 27, 2022 10:56 am

There are NO hydrogen mines or wells. Hydrogen has to be synthesized. Right there, the economics don’t work. The thermodynamic justification is not there.

rovingbroker
December 27, 2022 11:02 am

From the link … The carbon-free rigs will pack 50 kilos of hydrogen zapped from water using electricity from the refinery’s dedicated solar power plant.

Zapped. Is that a technical term? 50 kilos … or did they mean 50 kilograms? This is IEEE Spectrum.

Mr.
December 27, 2022 11:12 am

I’m going with boondoggle on this ridiculous exercise.

So diplomatic of you Eric.

I’m going with boondoggle bullshit on this ridiculous exercise.

bigoilbob
December 27, 2022 11:13 am

Agree on both the misdirection of $ for the subsidies and the ultimate impracticality of hydrogen. We need to quit winner picking. We can start with the borrow and spend CCS give backs. I can see why companies go for them – the $ are out their floating. But without a carbon tax to pay ~$45/carbon ton to pay for them, it’s the usual bipartisan hypocrisy.

No, I’m not advocating for a carbon tax – here. Just a simple connect the dots on the part of the legislative branch.

As for the practicality of hydrogen, too easy to leak, too easy to embrittle. Try something else…

DonM
Reply to  bigoilbob
December 27, 2022 11:32 am

Try something else…

How ’bout DIESEL!

bigoilbob
Reply to  DonM
December 27, 2022 11:43 am

For long range, high duty transportation apps, great. I decry the tuners and other scofflaws who have chased small diesel cars and pickups out of the US. The ageless “This is why we can’t have nice things” comes to mind.

Ron Long
December 27, 2022 11:52 am

The thing to remember about grants is that they are paid by the government to some effort, good or bad, but that governments and companies don’t pay taxes, only people do. Sure, there’s a lot of sleight-of-hand to disguise the Grant, but it is the money of some individual that paid taxes.

